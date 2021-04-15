Five Things We Learned: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Manchester City (Champions League Quarter-Final)

Manchester City beat Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night to reach the Champions League semi-final for the first time under Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City beat Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night to reach the Champions League semi-final for the first time under Pep Guardiola.

The Blues dominated the tie over the two legs and made a strong claim in this year’s Champions League fight. City conceded early on to Jude Bellingham’s effort but managed to keep it the only real threat on goal for the rest of the night.

City started the second half with more ferocious intent and got their breakthrough via Riyad Mahrez's thunderous penalty kick. They continued to create all sorts of problems for Dortmund, striking the woodwork on numerous occasions until Phil Foden’s spectacular strike from the edge of the box secured the clubs place in the Champions League semi-final.

Here are five things we learned from the game...

Pep Guardiola has stopped overthinking line-ups!

The Catalan has a mischievous reputation of excessively experimenting with his starting eleven on the eve of important Champions League knockout games, but the manager seems to have finally learnt his lesson in his 5th year with the Blues.

Pep Guardiola played what was arguably Manchester City’s best side this season and completely eliminated the element of risk associated with an experimental line-up. All thanks to this new approach, City were comfortable and played their natural game over the two legs of a crucial tie but with increased caution against an electrically quick Dortmund side.

Phil Foden is a big game player

Phillip Walter Foden has made a strong case for being the most valuable youngster since his debut for Manchester City, but the lad from Stockport made his strongest claim yet on the European stage in this quarter-final tie.

The 21-year-old has put his hand up at numerous occasions and made several important contributions since his debut, but the two goals he scored in this quarter-final tie supersede each one of them. An awe-inspiring strike from the edge of the box put City firmly into the driving seat with almost a quarter of the game left to play. He deserved the long & passionate hug he got from his manager.

We're getting better at penalty kicks

Just as the manager has a notorious reputation for messing up the starting eleven, the players have one of missing penalties in crucial moments of the game. It's become a natural reflex to think that we'll miss the penalty because of the ridiculous number of times they've messed it up from the spot in recent times - but that reputation could slowly change now.

Riyad Mahrez, who has always had an Anfield-sized chip on his shoulder for missing a penalty away at Liverpool, finally made up for that miss with an authoritative strike from the spot under immense pressure. Plenty were surprised to see Mahrez lining up to take the penalty as Kevin De Bruyne has usually taken up the responsibility lately, but City have experimented with penalty kick takers this season.

City have had six different players take penalties so far this season but only have a 70% success rate which is slightly higher from the previous season’s 62.5%.

Guardiola has immense trust in Zinchenko

Oleksandr Zinchenko started the game ahead of Joao Cancelo in a crucial away game in Germany. He handled the opposition extremely well on the left side of the pitch and helped his team offensively too, repaying the trust his manager had in him.

Joao Cancelo has performed brilliantly for Manchester City this season and to get a start ahead of him in such an important game will give a lot of confidence to the Ukrainian.

The quarter-final demons are over!

Pep Guardiola’s men have suffered numerous heartbreaks in the Champions League at his time in charge of the club. His side have been knocked out of the competition at the quarter-final stage in three consecutive seasons.

The Blues are haunted by bad luck in European competition, but that seems to be a narrative of the past after two massive performances in Germany. City grabbed Dortmund by the neck and made a strong claim in the Champions League by reaching the semi-final of the competition for the first time under Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final, with the first leg taking place away at the Parc de Princes on 28th April.

You can follow Sangam on Twitter here: @sangamdesaii

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra