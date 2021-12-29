Five Things We Learned: Brentford 0-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola's league leaders narrowly came out on top after a tough game in West London.

Phil Foden's early goal proved to be the winner as City were frequently frustrated by the home defence.

It looked as though Aymeric Laporte's header had sealed the game late on, but VAR pulled the goal back for offside and set up a tense finish.

City grabbed all three points to go eight points clear at the top of the table - though third-place Liverpool, nine points off the blues, have a game in hand.

Here's what we learned from the hard-fought win...

De Bruyne's still the assist king

Football's greatest playmaker highlight reel just got a little bit longer.

Injuries have severely limited Kevin De Bruyne's minutes this season, but days before the new year he finally got his first league assist of the campaign.

It was worth the wait, too, with the Belgian whipping a brilliant ball past the Brentford backline to break the deadlock.

It was the kind of pass that most players - and most spectators - wouldn't even have been able to envision, let alone execute. No problem for City's #17, though, who set up a fine Phil Foden finish. De Bruyne has been in goalscoring form of late, but you can't beat a classic KDB assist.

Rotation does the job... just

Without a doubt, Manchester City's danger-men right now are Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez.

The pair have a combined eight league goals and four assists in the month of December alone, but the hectic schedule dictated that both were left on the bench for this game. Though City got the result in the end, those absences were certainly felt.

In fact, the only real goal threat all night came from Foden and De Bruyne, with Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus too often coming up short in their forward positions. Foden and Grealish were both benched following their night out earlier in the month, but on today's evidence, it's still Sterling and Mahrez who will be starting against Arsenal.

Put it this way: it's hard not to feel that City would have scored more than once if those two had been able to play.

The other side of City

Across City's last three league games, the team scored 17 goals. But you can't play a free-flowing game every time, and there are matches where the defence needs to win it for you. Tonight was one such match.

From early in the game, it was clear that this rotated City side was going to have a tough time breaking down the Brentford wall. The victory, in the end, would need City to earn their twelfth league clean sheet of the season.

Luckily, grinding out narrow wins is something that Pep's City have grown very good at. There aren't many sides in the world so adept at winning with both attacking and defensive displays in equal measure.

Aké steps up

Nathan Aké filled in at left-back today ahead of usual suspect Oleksandr Zinchenko, and it's certainly fair to say he repaid the manager's faith.

The Dutch international was solid from start to finish in the wide position, though Brentford repeatedly attempted to exploit him.

Aké was so good that I'd go as far as to call it his best game in a City shirt. Brave, alert, and quick when he needed to be, he shut down his side of the pitch and played the ball with intelligence when needed.

He also showed an Otamendi-esque ability to win plenty of aerial duels despite being far shorter than the traditional centre-back. For as long as Kyle Walker is unavailable, Aké seems to have earned a run in the side.

Pep needs to use more substitutes

This is more of a personal bugbear than anything, but what was up with the lack of changes from Pep today?

It's baffling to hear your manager say that 'we want to protect the players, so bring five substitutions' and then watch him decide not to use a single one in a tough game just a week later.

We certainly could have used some against Brentford. Grealish and Jesus weren't having great games, Kevin de Bruyne was tired as the match went on - but there was no movement on the Manchester City bench.

This is one of the only criticisms I can level at Guardiola, and you could argue that he's earned our trust in these decisions - but why regularly ask for five substitutions if you're rarely even going to make use of three?

