Five Things We Learned: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-5 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City recorded consecutive 5-0 victories following Saturday night’s devastating display at the Amex Stadium. The toothless Seagulls put up a courageous fight, playing out from the back and aiming to be clinical on the counter. But it was City who replied in kind, with some exceptional pieces of play and certain performances that have surely placed them in the starting line up for the FA Cup semi-final next weekend.

City capitalised on all of Brighton’s misgivings with incisiveness and precision. Brighton’s efforts were commendable and any team that wishes to play out from the back and build up effective sequences is welcome in the Premier League - but the south coast side simply came up against a simply better outfit. The entire Manchester City machine functioned brilliantly, from the centre-back pairing all the way to the front three link up play.

After such a performance, here's five things we learned from last night’s fixture...

Sterling = Elite

Now, I was critical of Sterling’s tendency to hold up the play last weekend but the outstanding wide-man planted further evidence as to why he is one of the best wingers in the world. Many Manchester City fans were wary of the Englishman’s arrival back in 2015, a threat of the Liverpool hype gone too far for a player still in need of real development and his lack of consistent finishing ability. Fast forward five years and at only 25 years of age, the winger has 27 goals to his name in all competitions this season following his hat-trick last night.

While adding the clinical finishing to his game, City fans know what they get when Sterling plays. Tireless work rate, never shies from the ball & will keep trying to make things happen. Even when days like at St Mary’s don’t go his way, the effort and attitude is still there.

His post-match interview summed up his attitude perfectly, stating that all these goals won’t mean anything if we don’t get something to show for it in the end. While it may get brandished too often around social media and the like, that is a clear mark of an elite mentality.

Garcia-Laporte Axis

With all the transfer rumours coming out this past week of Eric Garcia potentially wanting a move away, Manchester City fans may have been on edge whether the player would have been given the Sancho/Sane treatment. While the validity of those transfer claims is yet to be revealed, Pep chose the young Catalan to start alongside the truly exceptional Aymeric Laporte. Once again they did not disappoint.

Brighton may not have the firepower of an Arsenal or Real Madrid, but this is a team that caused Liverpool a mountain of problems just a few days ago. City shut the side out with no shots on target in the whole game. At the base of that solidity was the pairing of Garcia & Laporte.

It seems to be a match perfectly born out the Guardiola system. With the Stones-Laporte connection a now ‘what could have been’, Garcia has been given the chance to prove himself and he has not disappointed. With the guiding hand and assuredness of Laporte beside him, the Catalan’s calmness on the ball and leadership qualities are there for all to see.

City will of course go out and look for another centre back to join the ranks, however Garcia is making a clear case for himself to be a permanent fixture in this City side. He may not be the tallest, but Garcia possesses all the fundamentals of a competent and commanding centre half for the City backline.

Bernardo in a Double Pivot? Surely not? Maybe...

Bernardo was a surprise inclusion in the starting eleven on Saturday night, with David Silva performing exceedingly well against Southampton & Newcastle. Last week, I was disparaging of Bernardo in central midfield, especially when operating in a similar space to what David Silva would usually occupy.

However, the young Portuguese playmaker performed excellently in the centre of the park. Playing a touch deeper in the build-up, closer to Rodri than De Bruyne, he recaptured the effectiveness he so admirably demonstrated at Anfield in 2018. He still has to perform this role on a consistent basis and I do feel his versatility has got the better of him in recent weeks, as he starts all over the pitch. But if he maintains the level he illustrated at the Amex, well, there is no question of him reprising his role in the future and perhaps in the FA Cup semi-final.



Is Mendy a good full back?

The Frenchman comes into an enormous amount of stick from Manchester City fans. From saying he isn’t good enough and makes too many mistakes, to that he is simply a 'cheerleader' for this City squad. The Chelsea game did highlight the full back’s lapse in concentration, but again I would reiterate that was a mix up between two players and a symptom of Manchester City’s staggering season as a whole.

Last night, Mendy and Walker exemplified the type of full back performances City have missed for nearly two years now. Walker has been a consistent part of City’s recent success under Guardiola, but the system has had to be amended to accommodate the lack of a left back. Rewind back to the opening day of the Centurion season, Mendy and Walker were wonderful in a 3-5-2 system. The demolition of Brighton echoed that quality - using their pace and power to provide a further outlet out wide and essentially command their respective flanks.

I have no doubt Mendy will need further improvement against greater wingers in the future, but after successive knee injuries, the Frenchman is still granted some leeway in my eyes. Since returning from the lockdown, Mendy is beginning to show the consistency of defensive assuredness and his continual excellence going forward that forced City to purchase the Frenchman back in 2017.

KDB - Simply the best.

While this is nothing new and known to all City fans, this is simply an appreciation post. It is difficult to perfectly summarise the brilliance of the Belgian. He is just so much better than any other player on the pitch - it is astounding. A pitch that may include Raheem Sterling, David Silva, Sergio Aguero & Aymeric Laporte, De Bruyne is the creative heartbeat of this City side and can win games on his own.

Saturday night may have been a quiet game for the stats after failing to notch another assist on his quest to break Thierry Henry's record. Even so, the Belgian still dominated. He was quite unfortunate not to score a sumptuous free-kick that hit the outside of the post, although De Bruyne (like Sterling) did all the hard yards, chasing everything down and causing havoc in the half spaces.

It feels bizarre at times to watch a player this good in Manchester City colours, but to say he is the best player in world football after Lionel Messi is beyond any doubt at this point.

