Five Things We Learned: Chelsea 0-1 Man City (Premier League)

Manchester City claimed a crucial 1-0 win against Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Sky Blues displayed their best performance of the season so far, as they were best in all departments from start to finish against Thomas Tuchel's side, who had beaten them in each of their previous three meetings.

With the likes of Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias all at their absolute best, Pep Guardiola's side laid down a timely reminder with a statement win over the European champions, who have made an eye-catching start to the new campaign.

After a cagey first 45 minutes that saw City fail to slice open Chelsea's defence despite dominating possession, Gabriel Jesus rose to the occasion by scoring the all-important winner in west London.

Here are five things we learnt from City's monumental win away at Chelsea -

1) Six-pointer

After a shaky start to the new season, City have found their feet in recent weeks, and ahead of a crucial week where they travel to PSG and Liverpool, the Manchester outfit have sent a big message to the rest of the division.

With Chelsea looking like the real deal following their Champions League triumph, more so with the acquisition of Romelu Lukaku, Pep Guardiola's side haven't just added three points to their tally, they have stopped their nearest title challengers from adding to theirs.

City are still favourites to claim their third successive league crown despite the massive improvements made by Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool - and the champions of England are proving it on the pitch.

2) King Bernardo

Following a summer filled with speculation surrounding his future, the Portuguese has moved on by being one of City's best players since the start of the season.

The 27-year-old was the best player on the pitch filled with world-class talent on Saturday, as he worked his socks off in midfield by leading the press from the front.

He may have wanted to leave in search of a new challenge, but while he is at the Etihad Stadium, Bernardo Silva will remain one of the most crucial players at Guardiola's disposal, as he proved it today with an incredible display.

3) Cancelo is class

While the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva may have stolen the headline, Joao Cancelo deserves a lot of praise after a sensational performance on the left side of defence.

The former Juventus man linked up superbly with Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne on the left flank, as he tormented the Chelsea backline by bombing forward and executing cute passes to try and break open the opposition defence.

Kyle Walker may be the best and most complete right-back City possess, but Guardiola will have it on his mind to try and field a player as versatile as Cancelo on the pitch in each and every one of his side's big games moving forward.

4) Grealish can get even better

While it was a good display from Jack Grealish in his biggest game for City so far, he could, and maybe should have added a few to the scoresheet himself.

Though Edouard Mendy was as good as ever in goal for the hosts, Grealish had a few chances to put the tie to bed in the second half, as he fought a fascinating individual battle with Cesar Azpilicueta.

Since arriving to City in August, he has slotted in easily and adjusted to Guardiola's style of play, but he can prove his status as one of the best attacking players in the world once he starts scoring on important occasions.

5) A statement from Pep and City

Pep needed that. City needed that. More importantly, the Premier League needed reminding that Manchester City are still the best team in the league, and they are the favourites to bring home the league crown in May.

With a flawless display through the clash, City were at their resounding best against one of the most feared sides across Europe, and while there is still a long way to go, the Champions League finalists deserved the three points at Stamford Bridge.

Ahead of crunch ties against PSG and Liverpool, Guardiola's men have proved yet again that they will face any challenge handed to them head on, and with Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden yet to hit the heights of last season after just returning from injury, City will get even better. Scary, isn't it?

