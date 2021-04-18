Five Things We Learned: Chelsea 1-0 Man City (FA Cup Semi-Final)

Manchester City’s FA Cup campaign has come to an end, after succumbing to a 1-0 defeat against Chelsea at Wembley in the semi-final on Saturday evening.

Pep Guardiola's side seemed off par throughout the fixture, failing to create chances alongside preventing the pacey counter-attack from Chelsea.

A second-half goal from Hakim Ziyech was enough for the London side to defeat Manchester City for the first time at the new Wembley.

Here are five things we learned following the performance...

A Bad day at the office

Whichever way you look at it, Manchester City really struggled to get a foothold in the game and play their usual possession-based football.

There will be questions asked, and rightly so, about Pep Guardiola’s team selection for the encounter, with three attackers leading the line who are really struggling for form.

Thomas Tuchel used a 3-4-3 with two wing-backs, leaving Manchester City with few chances to break down the Chelsea backline, and vulnerable to the pace of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech up front.

The result knocks Manchester City out of the FA Cup at the semi-final stage for the second year running.

Lacking confidence

One thing that is clear is that some players in the squad are really lacking confidence on the pitch.

Putting Kevin De Bruyne in behind the attacking line to create chances is all well and good if those chances can be converted, and against Chelsea, they simply weren’t.

Pep Guardiola had to make some changes to the side that played Borussia Dortmund in midweek, but eight new faces in the starting eleven proved to perhaps overwhelm the Sky Blues.

Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez can’t of course play every single game across a 60+ game season, but perhaps some continuity in the starting team could’ve made a difference.

City the only side judged by winning a Quadruple

One thing definitely worth mentioning is how Manchester City are seemingly the only side to be judged by winning all four trophies available.

It is something that Pep Guardiola has always said is impossible, and no matter how close his side get to taking those prestigious trophies home – it seems pundits deem it as an unsuccessful season when he doesn’t.

Winning all four trophies would be an incredible achievement, but it is something that the media portray as a goal of Manchester City’s – when it unquestionably isn’t. Pep Guardiola wants to win as many trophies as possible but has always made it clear that winning every trophy possible is ridiculous.

A Big injury blow

Perhaps a bigger worry for Manchester City fans more so than losing the game itself is seeing Kevin de Bruyne go off injured early into the second half.

The Belgian looked to roll over his ankle just after the half commenced, requiring the physios to rush on and a substitution to be made.

Asked about the injury after the game, Pep Guardiola simply said, “I don’t know, it just doesn’t look good”.

With a hectic fixture schedule coming up, including the Champions League Semi-final clashes against Paris Saint-Germain and a Carabao Cup final against Tottenham, let’s hope that Kevin de Bruyne can get back onto the field after a quick and easy recovery.

Need to pick it up

Manchester City are by no means in a slump of any sorts, but it is clear that the momentum picked up from late November onwards has evidently slowed down.

The 2-1 defeat to ten-man Leeds can be put down as unfortunate, but followed by the loss to Chelsea - some questions need to be asked as to whether the Manchester City squad are losing the relentless mentality that has been shown previously.

Manchester City’s next fixture comes against Aston Villa on Wednesday night, so Pep Guardiola will be hoping to turn around his misfortunes and get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

