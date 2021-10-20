Five Things We Learned - Club Brugge 1-5 Man City (UEFA Champions League)

Manchester City demolished Club Brugge in a comfortable Champions League victory on Tuesday night, with help from a Riyad Mahrez brace and an impressive performance from Phil Foden.

After a smart Joao Cancelo finish opened the scoring, Manchester City were able to easily pick apart a team who made PSG look mediocre a few weeks ago.

A Riyad Mahrez brace came either side of goals from full-back Kyle Walker, and 19 year-old Wythenshawe prospect Cole Palmer - who scored his second goal of the season, following his first senior strike against Wycombe last month.

Following an impressive outing in Belgium, here's what we learned from the comfortable win that saw Manchester City leapfrog Club Brugge in Group A!

Against an opposition that have already taken four points from Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig, Manchester City put in one of their best performances of the season in Belgium.

Almost everyone on the field was on their game, with some of the link-up play in tight spaces really standing out. In particular, Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish seemed practically unstoppable in a free-flowing attack that picked Brugge apart.

It was the first time Manchester City have scored five goals in a single Champions League match for over two years, and it was certainly sweet to watch.

If City can carry some of this form into their Premier League games, there won't be nearly as much panic about our lack of a striker going forward.

Foden Runs the Show

At the heart of that excellent performance was a man who's recently made a very good case for himself as Manchester City's best player right now: Phil Foden was constantly involved, playing the Brugge midfield off the park.

The highlight of his performance was surely the assist for Joao Cancelo.

There were shades of prime David Silva in the way Foden clipped a perfect ball over the top of the home defence, timing the pass perfectly to play Cancelo onside.

It was a genuinely sensational pass, and one that will be a permanent fixture in YouTube compilations for the rest of Foden's (likely long and illustrious) career.

Palmer's Breakout Season Continues

It was only a few weeks ago that Cole Palmer opened his Manchester City senior account, scoring a great late goal in the thrashing of Wycombe at the Etihad Stadium.

On Tuesday night, he was at it again, but on a much bigger stage.

Moments after coming off from the bench, Palmer tucked away another top finish, before looking excellent for the rest of the game.

This is turning into something of a breakout campaign for the 19-year-old, who very much appears to be top of Pep Guardiola's list when it comes to academy prospects right now.

With the goalscoring midfielder a regular fixture on Manchester City's bench across all competitions now, it feels as though Palmer's eye for the net could be one of the ways City combat the lack of goals from up front this season.

Full-Backs on the Prowl

Since the departure of Aleksandar Kolarov in 2017, the goalscoring full-back has been something of a thing of the past at Manchester City.

Tuesday night's outing in Belgium saw signs that that could be turning around, with both Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker given great license to go forward at all times.

They both got on the scoresheet too, with the Portuguese international opening the scoring with a brilliant run, control on the chest and finish.

Walker even added his name to the tally in the second half - arguably the most conventional goal he's ever scored for Manchester City, latching onto a Kevin De Bruyne through ball and finishing smartly past Simon Mignolet.

Pep's Ideal Midfield?

The trio that kicked off this game in midfield for Manchester City felt perfectly balanced.

Rodri sat at the base, covering the defence and keeping possession ticking over nicely. Bernardo Silva provided box-to-box energy and ball control, while Kevin de Bruyne was the guy playing the high-risk, high-reward passes.

Meanwhile, false nine Phil Foden dropped so deep that at times he was almost playing like the point of a diamond.

Between the four players, it felt like Manchester City's midfield had everything Pep Guardiola could want from one of his sides.

In the past we've seen the dominance of Fernandinho-Silva-De Bruyne, then the successful Rodri-Bernardo-Gundogan trio. You have to wonder if the midfield set-up on Tuesday might be the one that Pep Guardiola goes back to over the course of the season to get through the big games.

