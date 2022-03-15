Five Things We Learned: Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City were restricted to a scoreless draw against Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace on Monday night, as the Premier League title race took yet another twist with less than 10 games to go.

Manchester City suffered yet another hiccup against Crystal Palace in the 2021/2022 season, as they succumbed to a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park on Monday night.

Squandering a host of chances to take the lead, Patrick Vieira’s well-drilled Palace squad managed to keep Manchester City at bay, as the Premier League title race looks set for a dramatic finale.

With Liverpool eyeing a win against Arsenal on Wednesday night to reduce the deficit between them and Pep Guardiola’s side to just a single point, the result in South London was certainly one to forget for the visitors.

Here are five things we learned from Manchester City’s scoreless draw:

A finishing disaster-class

Make no mistake about it, Manchester City created more than enough at Selhurst Park to go home with all three points, however, it has to be emphasised that their finishing bordered on self-sabotage.

Bernardo Silva’s decision not to rifle the ball in with the goal gaping after Vicente Guaita’s spill, instead choosing to round the ‘keeper unsuccessfully was perhaps the most baffling miss of the lot.

Aymeric Laporte blasting the ball over the Crystal Palace goal with an open net to aim for was another potential candidate, but that would eventually have been ruled offside.

You then have Bernardo Silva's miss from close-range during the dying embers, Riyad Mahrez’s scuffed attempt from a cut-back, Aymeric Laporte’s mistimed header - one could go on and on about how City failed to make it count when it mattered.

IMAGO / Action Plus Some may be reductive and put the result down to a lack of a striker within Manchester City’s ranks when really, the majority of professional footballers should have taken the chances on show at Selhurst Park in their sleep. While credit must go to Crystal Palace for ultimately keeping Manchester City at bay, on another day, the visitors would have won handsomely if their hapless finishing wasn’t an untimely tribute to the 2019/20 season. Why are Manchester City vulnerable against transitions again? IMAGO / Action Plus The most monumental defensive change that has led to Pep Guardiola’s side transform into their most compact iteration since last term is how his side halt counter-attacks. However, in games against the likes of Tottenham, Southampton and Crystal Palace this season, defending transitions seems to have become their achilles heel. Against the latter in particular, a host of these problems came to the fore, meaning that the hosts could well have left with a win on another day. A worrying lack of control emerged against Palace, as the visitors lost possession a staggering 151 times on the night- with the last time they conceded the ball more harking back to the reverse fixture against the same opponents in October (156). Apart from being largely sloppy, this also stems from the presence of high-volume creators like Joao Cancelo and Kevin De Bruyne - who bring a high risk, high reward element to their attempts at chance creation, leading to several turnovers. In addition, a lack of central compactness was evident, with a recent tactical theme in action once again that saw Cancelo operate in wider areas, restricting his ability to provide cover alongside an isolated Rodri in midfield. The same can be said for Bernardo Silva, who operated in an advanced left-sided attacking midfield role that meant the Spanish international had to operate as a lone six. As imperious as Rodri has been this season, his lack of athleticism means it is essential to find a partner for him that can reduce the ground he is forced to cover. All eyes are on Pep Guardiola to cut this recurring theme out, as it may well be symptomatic to a car crash of a season finale for Manchester City. 95 minutes, no substitutions? IMAGO / Sebastian Frej Pep Guardiola has called for the re-introduction of five substitutes on multiple occasions, and rightfully so. Player welfare is imperative and with the incredible number of games that clubs in Europe have in store, the rule would go a long way in helping managers alleviate their squad’s playing time. However, no manager has made zero substitutions in a game more times than the City boss since 'Project Restart' in 2020 (four times), making his incessant requests for a rule change all the more puzzling. In the context of the Palace game, it was bizarre to see Guardiola only send the likes of Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus out to warm up in the 80th minute, before deciding not to bring either of the trio on. While there have been some suggestions that a change would not have done much in affecting the game, this couldn’t be further from the truth. The likes of Sterling and Gundogan in particular are City’s most adept finders of space in the box, and their off-the-ball movement could have played a major role in dismantling the hosts’ shape late on in the contest. Gabriel Jesus’ tireless pressing could have helped City to pile on the pressure on Patrick Vieira’s side, instead of either Riyad Mahrez or Jack Grealish - who are two of the most passive forward pressers at the club. Regardless of what the outcome may have been, it was worth a throw of the dice. Jack Grealish and John Stones: Rare positives IMAGO / Action Plus Coming off the back of his terrific display in the Manchester derby, Jack Grealish looks like he is finally starting to find his feet in a City shirt after yet another encouraging outing. The England international drove at the Palace backline from the off and, despite conceding possession at times, was relentless in his pursuit to conjure something out of nothing. On another day, Grealish could have bagged two assists, as his movement in behind was sharp and his final product was sumptuous - especially for his cut-backs to both Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva, who squandered gilt-edged chances. Tracking back to recycle possession on several occasions, the Englishman is slowly, but surely looking like he has the makings of a Pep Guardiola player. As for John Stones, his only blemish came late on into the contest, as his Ederson-bound header gifted Conor Gallagher a chance to seal an upset for the hosts. However, for the most part, the 27-year old was a class apart when called upon. A perfect example was his ice-cool block against Odsonne Edouard, that could well have meant game over for Manchester City. The Englishman’s distribution was sublime for a majority of the contest, as one of his inch-perfect diagonal switches could have led to a Riyad Mahrez opener. Perhaps on another day, Stones’ long-range strike would have been the goal that separated both sides. All in all, the English pair were perhaps the best out of a largely mediocre bunch. IMAGO / Action Plus

City cannot afford to panic now

If Liverpool manage to defeat Arsenal on Wednesday night, Jurgen Klopp’s men will only be a point shy of equalling league leaders Manchester City, which goes to show that the title race really is neck-and-neck.

With the Merseyside club having the momentum of winning 11 games on the trot, it goes without saying that another slip-up could well mean City kissing the league title goodbye.

While this is a daunting prospect, Guardiola’s side have gone on unassailable winning streaks before, and may need to recapture their untouchable consistency from November to late January, that saw them leave competitors in the dust.

Their previous winning run started after dropping points to Crystal Palace in November, and Manchester City should consider their latest stumbling block as ominous once again.

