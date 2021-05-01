Five Things We Learned: Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City took what could be their final step towards the Premier League title with a hard-earned victory at Selhurst Park.

Breaking down Roy Hodgson's side proved a difficult challenge for a much-changed City team, but two quick-fire goals in the second half did the job and ensure that City are no more than one more victory away from lifting the trophy.

Here's what we learned from the 25th league win of this remarkable season...

More to Come From Agüero

If Manchester City fans already suspected that Sergio Agüero still had a few more goals in the tank before moving on in the summer, today's performance confirmed it. The Argentine legend opened the scoring with a quite brilliant shot that thundered into the roof of the net after some good work from Benjamin Mendy, leaving Vicente Guaita helpless.

He's sure to start at least three of the club's remaining four league games between now and the end of the season, but could there be more to it than that? With plenty of space on the bench for Tuesday's showdown with PSG and (if City get there) the Champions League final, it's not out of the question that City's best ever forward could still have a decisive say in the finale of the campaign. If today is anything to go by, he's more than capable.

Priorities Laid Bare

If there was any doubt as to where Pep Guardiola's priorities were ahead of the next week, they evaporated when the teams were announced at 11:30AM today. Only three starters from the midweek victory over PSG kept their place for this one, including the goalkeeper and Joao Cancelo, who was subbed off fairly early in the second half in Paris.

That was more or less what City fans expected, but this display was a far cry from the loss to Leeds a few weeks ago, when the side looked bereft of ideas and defensively shaky. Instead, having made eight changes, they grew into the game and managed to get the three points all while resting pretty much every outfield player who will start against PSG on Tuesday. It's really interesting that Fernandinho was substituted off against Palace instead of Rodri- could that indicate that the Brazilian may start in the Champions League?

Ferran Torres Deserves Time

Ruben Dias. Ederson. Kyle Walker. I've just listed every player to have a genuinely great debut season for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Some of the names not on that list include this season's heroes Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, John Stones, Riyad Mahrez... I could go on.

And yet we still haven't learned our lesson, because Ferran Torres has come under huge amounts of criticism in recent weeks for not being up to speed yet. Was Leroy Sané, for example, great in his first season? Not really. The German needed over a year to reach the same number of City goals as Torres has now. His display against Palace proves that he's got the talent to make it at City, and history shows that he deserves at least another season to deliver on his obvious potential. Most clubs, by the way, would kill to have a backup winger who can reach double figures in just 21 starts.

Fernandinho Deserves Another Year

What else is there to say about the age-defying Fernandinho that hasn't already been said? The Brazilian absolutely bossed the game yet again against Palace, continuing to show almost every midfielder he faces just how it's done. Being almost 36 seems to have no impact at all on the man.

With his contract expiring in a few months, we'd be silly not to at least explore the option of getting him to stay for one more season. He'll be the longest-serving player at the club once Sergio Agüero leaves, but his leadership has felt more crucial than ever this season in the absence of both Vincent Kompany and David Silva. I have no idea what he wants to do after hanging up his boots, but if keeping him at the club is an option I really hope we take it.

One Hand on the Golden Glove

Ederson is no stranger to the Premier League's Golden Glove award, having already won it last season and coming close twice before. The shutout today was Ederson's 18th of the campaign, putting him three ahead of Chelsea's Edouard Mendy in the race for the accolade.

It also signified a return to defensive form for City, who had kept just three in their previous ten league games. That was largely thanks to great performances from Nathan Aké, Aymeric Laporte and Mendy in what was surely the first time Pep has ever deployed three left-footed defenders in one team. Ederson's quietly impressive season continued- and City went level with Spurs to sixth on the PL's all-time clean sheet ranking...

