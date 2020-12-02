SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Five Things We Learned: FC Porto 0–0 Manchester City (Champions League)

Sam Puddephatt

A rare 0-0 draw against Porto sees Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City take top spot in Group C in this year’s UEFA Champions League.

The 18 attempts at goal were not enough to stop City’s first goalless draw since February 2019, with the Blues dominating possession (68%) and controlling the tempo of the game throughout.

A goal-line scramble that looked easier to score than to miss went begging, followed by a late finish from substitute Gabriel Jesus which was correctly overruled by VAR.

This will be the eighth consecutive season making through to the knockout stages for Manchester City. Undefeated so far, will this be the year that Pep Guardiola finally brings home the trophy we so desperately desire?

-----

Chances but no finishes, again. 

18, yes, 18 shots.

Just as normal service seemed to be resuming in the finishing department following the weekend, it seems like we have taken a step backwards. I know I am not the only City fan who thinks we should have put several teasing opportunities away against Porto.

The goal line scramble was something you would expect to see in a game of FIFA - a fantastic save (again) from Marchesin, a mis-hit knocking the ball further away from Dias, followed by a blocked overhead kick from Torres – anarchy.

Jesus reacted quickly to put his saved header away 80 minutes in, however following an offside in the build-up, the goal was fairly ruled out. Perhaps the Brazilian would have been a better starting choice over Ferran Torres up front, but that does not excuse the finishing woes.

fc-porto-v-manchester-city-group-c-uefa-champions-league
(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Our Crazy Keeper.

Ederson… what would we do without you? You are not really a City fan if you do not think he is a little crazy. He was the subject to penalty appeals when he clumsily clattered with Porto attacker Otavio just 15 minutes in – lets just hope he does not do that with Premier League VAR in place at the weekend, as they may not be so lenient.

Not even 10 minutes later, he provided arguably the most exciting moment of the first half, taking his chances once again as a left-back. Fumbling the ball from a looping free kick, he out-wrestled the opposing player before clearing it up-field. Would you expect anything less from him?

fbl-eur-c1-porto-man-city (1)
(Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / POOL / AFP)

Is Bernardo Back?

One of everyone’s favourite Manchester City players put in a solid performance against the team he once considered a rival. Bernardo showed glimpses of his former self that we once maybe got too comfortable with. Pace, confidence, a whipping cross – lets just hope we get to see more performances like this in the future.

One thought worth mentioning however is that the strong performance was in the absence of midfield star Kevin de Bruyne, with Bernardo often seeming restricted when playing in the shadows of the Belgian.

I think he plays at his best when on the right-wing and when De Bruyne is more central, but its unlikely he’ll get the chance to push an in-form Riyad Mahrez off his podium.

fc-porto-v-manchester-city-group-c-uefa-champions-league (1)
(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Captain Fantastic.

One performance I was personally impressed with once again was from Fernandinho. Rarely putting a foot wrong in the game, the Brazilian was solid, dependable and robust - always being in the right place to clear the ball or offer an option in support.

Competing in a scrappy fixture against a team hoping for a draw requires a lot of patience from the entire Manchester City team, and that all starts with control and composure from the captain. Guardiola definitely made the right choice to bring him back into the starting line-up following the weekend.

If the rumours are true and he does not receive an extension next summer, he will be truly missed at Manchester City.

fc-porto-v-manchester-city-group-c-uefa-champions-league (2)
(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Pace on the counter

Wrapping up on a high note, it is great to see the determination from some of the Manchester City players to charge forward with the ball at their feet.

Not usually recognised in the Guardiola philosophy, the slick one-touch passing was sometimes overlooked with players preferring to surge forward on the ball, and exploit gaps left in the Porto midfield.

Phil Foden was one excellent example of this, defeating several players whilst making 30 yards and keeping his head up looking for passing options – he is a player we have been running out of compliments for.

Hopefully over the next few weeks we see him taking up a more pivotal role in the City starting line-up, he really deserves it.

fbl-eur-c1-porto-man-city (2)
(Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

-----

You can follow Sam on Twitter here: @SamPuddephatt1

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"It is not easy with eight players in the box." - Pep Guardiola reacts to Man City’s draw in the Champions League

Following Manchester City’s clash with FC Porto, Pep Guardiola opened up about his side’s performance in the Champions League this season.

Shruti Sadbhav

Eric Garcia replaces John Stones! - Porto vs Manchester City (Team News)

Manchester City could confirm Group C's top spot in this seasons UEFA Champions League with a win out in Portugal tonight.

harryasiddall

Man City make decision on the future of two club legends next summer - one star set to LEAVE

ESPN reporter Rob Dawson says Manchester City hope to secure Sergio Aguero's future to the club for another season - however, club captain Fernandinho will be allowed to leave.

markgough96

Man City 'remain in the market' for a defender - Ajax star set to be allowed to be leave the club

Ajax full back Nicolas Tagliafico is set to sign a new contract with the club - however, it will contain an 'informal agreement' to allow the star to leave should a reasonable offer arrive, reports the Mail.

markgough96

Man City captain hails Gabriel Jesus as a 'game changer', after the 0-0 draw with Porto

Manchester City captain Fernandinho had kind words to share about fellow Brazilian Gabriel Jesus, after the 0-0 draw with FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City were 'chasing' Bundesliga centre-back - player rejected initial offer

Manchester City were 'chasing' Hoffenheim centre-back Melayro Bogarde this summer, with the player himself rejecting the clubs initial offer.

harryasiddall

Man City plan big moves for next summer’s transfer window – numerous positions to be strengthened

As per the latest reports from transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are planning on spending big next summer, with less importance being placed on the January window.

Sam Puddephatt

Player Ratings: FC Porto 0-0 Manchester City (Champions League)

A goalless draw that sees both teams go through to the next stage of the Champions League. Here's how we rated the Blues for this one.

richarddugdale

Man City defender the 'objective' for Barcelona in January - 'likely' to return with a fresh bid

Ronald Koeman and Barcelona have made Eric Garcia their 'objective' as they look to make a fresh bid for the Spaniard in January.

harryasiddall

John Stones to continue ahead of Aymeric Laporte - Porto vs Manchester City Predicted XI (UCL)

Manchester City travel to FC Porto hoping to keep up their impressive 100% record in the Champions League this season.

markgough96