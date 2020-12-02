Five Things We Learned: FC Porto 0–0 Manchester City (Champions League)

A rare 0-0 draw against Porto sees Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City take top spot in Group C in this year’s UEFA Champions League.

The 18 attempts at goal were not enough to stop City’s first goalless draw since February 2019, with the Blues dominating possession (68%) and controlling the tempo of the game throughout.

A goal-line scramble that looked easier to score than to miss went begging, followed by a late finish from substitute Gabriel Jesus which was correctly overruled by VAR.

This will be the eighth consecutive season making through to the knockout stages for Manchester City. Undefeated so far, will this be the year that Pep Guardiola finally brings home the trophy we so desperately desire?

Chances but no finishes, again.

18, yes, 18 shots.

Just as normal service seemed to be resuming in the finishing department following the weekend, it seems like we have taken a step backwards. I know I am not the only City fan who thinks we should have put several teasing opportunities away against Porto.

The goal line scramble was something you would expect to see in a game of FIFA - a fantastic save (again) from Marchesin, a mis-hit knocking the ball further away from Dias, followed by a blocked overhead kick from Torres – anarchy.

Jesus reacted quickly to put his saved header away 80 minutes in, however following an offside in the build-up, the goal was fairly ruled out. Perhaps the Brazilian would have been a better starting choice over Ferran Torres up front, but that does not excuse the finishing woes.

(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Our Crazy Keeper.

Ederson… what would we do without you? You are not really a City fan if you do not think he is a little crazy. He was the subject to penalty appeals when he clumsily clattered with Porto attacker Otavio just 15 minutes in – lets just hope he does not do that with Premier League VAR in place at the weekend, as they may not be so lenient.

Not even 10 minutes later, he provided arguably the most exciting moment of the first half, taking his chances once again as a left-back. Fumbling the ball from a looping free kick, he out-wrestled the opposing player before clearing it up-field. Would you expect anything less from him?

(Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / POOL / AFP)

Is Bernardo Back?

One of everyone’s favourite Manchester City players put in a solid performance against the team he once considered a rival. Bernardo showed glimpses of his former self that we once maybe got too comfortable with. Pace, confidence, a whipping cross – lets just hope we get to see more performances like this in the future.

One thought worth mentioning however is that the strong performance was in the absence of midfield star Kevin de Bruyne, with Bernardo often seeming restricted when playing in the shadows of the Belgian.

I think he plays at his best when on the right-wing and when De Bruyne is more central, but its unlikely he’ll get the chance to push an in-form Riyad Mahrez off his podium.

(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Captain Fantastic.

One performance I was personally impressed with once again was from Fernandinho. Rarely putting a foot wrong in the game, the Brazilian was solid, dependable and robust - always being in the right place to clear the ball or offer an option in support.

Competing in a scrappy fixture against a team hoping for a draw requires a lot of patience from the entire Manchester City team, and that all starts with control and composure from the captain. Guardiola definitely made the right choice to bring him back into the starting line-up following the weekend.

If the rumours are true and he does not receive an extension next summer, he will be truly missed at Manchester City.

(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Pace on the counter

Wrapping up on a high note, it is great to see the determination from some of the Manchester City players to charge forward with the ball at their feet.

Not usually recognised in the Guardiola philosophy, the slick one-touch passing was sometimes overlooked with players preferring to surge forward on the ball, and exploit gaps left in the Porto midfield.

Phil Foden was one excellent example of this, defeating several players whilst making 30 yards and keeping his head up looking for passing options – he is a player we have been running out of compliments for.

Hopefully over the next few weeks we see him taking up a more pivotal role in the City starting line-up, he really deserves it.

(Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

