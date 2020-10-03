Five Things We Learned: Leeds United 1-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City were forced to settle for a point at Elland Road in what was an exciting game for a neutral, but a disappointing result for the Blues. Pep’s side dominated the first 20 minutes and took an early lead thanks to Raheem Sterling, but Leeds rallied and equalised courtesy of an Ederson error. A draw was a fair result considering the number of chances that each side created, although the game could easily have gone either way.

The draw at Elland Road means that City have already dropped five points in their opening three fixtures and serious improvement is needed should the Blues wish to regain the league title.

Here's five things we learned at Elland Road...

Decent Debut for Dias

Considering that Dias only joined the club a few days ago and was thrust into a fixture against Bielsa’s well-organised attacking side unfamiliar with his teammates, I think it is fair to say that Dias impressed on his City debut.

Throughout the game, Dias displayed the qualities that persuaded City to part with over £50 million to secure his signature. The Portuguese international was strong in possession over both short and long distances, produced vital blocks and was often seen commanding the backline. Dias will only improve as time goes on and his debut leaves plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

(Photo by Jason Cairnduff - Pool/Getty Images)

A Left-Back is NEEDED.

Benjamin Mendy produced yet another poor performance at Elland Road. He was slow, inattentive, and looked the weak link in the Manchester City backline. Mendy was replaced by Nathan Aké midway through the second half and City almost immediately looked more adept defensively.

City are rumoured to be in the market for a left-back and it has become apparent that Mendy is no longer a reliable long-term option. Names such as Nicolas Tagliafico and Alex Telles have been linked with City, and frankly, both are better than our current options at left-back.

(Photo by Jason Cairnduff - Pool/Getty Images)

The Cutting Edge is Missing

Sergio Agüero was a massive miss for Manchester City on Saturday afternoon, and without the Argentine or Gabriel Jesus available, the Blues have been far less potent going forward. It should go without saying that if both or at least one of the strikers were available then City would not have dropped five points in three games.

Liam Delap is promising but is by no means ready for regular first-team action, and until our South American strikers return, Manchester City look set to struggle in front of goal.

(Photo by Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images)

Are City Out of The Title Race Already?

No, but it is not looking good. Manchester City’s injury-laden squad is, of course, the main culprit in the poor start to the season, but other aspects have also been missing. The team have not looked as sharp as they have in recent years and their performances have been inferior to many other sides in the league with Everton, Liverpool and Leicester starting the season much stronger.

Although the start to the season has been far from ideal, Manchester City have more than enough time to turn it around. City possess one of the strongest squads in world football and are managed by one of the most successful managers of all-time and are fully capable of winning the league.

(Photo by JASON CAIRNDUFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

City Need Bernardo Silva

With David Silva having returned to Spain following a decade in Manchester. A creative rift has quickly materialised in the City midfield. In the 2018/19 season, the most successful season in the history of the club, Bernardo Silva was City’s stand-out performer and should the squad intend to return to those levels, then Silva needs to recapture his best form.

At Elland Road, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Ferran Torres were all somewhat underwhelming and Manchester City’s attacking output improved very quickly after Silva entered the fray. Bernardo promisingly looked sharp and eager to make an impression following his introduction and I hope, as do many other City fans, that Silva is starting regularly after the international break.

(Photo by Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images)

