Five Things We Learned: Leicester City 1-0 Manchester City (Community Shield)

Manchester City fell to defeat against Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side on Saturday evening, as a Kelechi Iheanacho strike from the penalty spot secured the 2021 Community Shield for the Foxes.

The Premier League Champions were well short of their usual firepower at the Wembley, but put out a strong performance nevertheless.

The Blues took time to get into their rhythm, as Leicester dominated the proceedings in the first-half. However, Guardiola's side came back strong after half-time and took control of the game.

Nathan Ake’s brain fade at the very end of the ninety minutes gave Leicester the perfect opportunity to get their hands on the Community Shield, as former Manchester City man Kelechi Iheanacho scored from the spot to snatch the game..

Here are five things we learned from the Community Shield defeat.

Zack Steffen is massively underrated

Undoubtedly Manchester City’s best player on the Wembley pitch, his mind-blowing saves kept the Blues in the game until the very end.

A couple of crucial blocks from point-blank range deprived the Foxes of an early lead and prevented a repeat of last year’s painful 2-5 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Steffen is massively underrated and deserves a great deal of respect for his impressive quality in between the sticks. Initially brought in for his remarkable footwork, the 26-year-old warrants praise for his notable shot-stopping abilities as well.

The USMNT player is a solid back-up option for Manchester City moving forward and will be crucial heading into the first few game-weeks of the season, with Ederson yet to return from an extended break after his Copa America excursions.

Jack Grealish already a fan favourite

Manchester City’s latest addition Jack Grealish made his debut at Wembley on Saturday, less than 72 hours after his English transfer record-breaking move from Aston Villa.

Grealish was welcomed onto the pitch with a loud roar of cheers from the 26,602 Manchester City fans in attendance, as he stepped onto the pitch for his pre-match warm-up routine.

Soon after, the 25-year-old received a huge standing ovation when he took to the pitch for the first time in Manchester City colours as their newly crowned number ten just after the hour-mark.

It is safe to say Jack Grealish has already established himself as a fan favourite at Manchester City, even before making his competitive debut for the Blues.

Youngsters impress on first Wembley outing

City Football Academy products impressed everyone with their brilliant performances in their first outing on the Wembley pitch.

Forward Samuel Edozie provided excitement on the left with his fearless take-ons and ankle-breaking twists. Meanwhile, Cole Palmer slotted into the midfield like a natural and wasn’t too short of first-team quality.

These are encouraging signs for the City Football Academy on the whole, with the fresh blood of academy scholars producing such high-quality football with very little senior team experience.

Ferran Torres provides tactical hint

The young Spaniard started at the middle of Manchester City’s forward line as Pep Guardiola provided a major hint about his plans for the club's number nine problems.

Torres played as a makeshift number nine last season in the absence of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus, impressing everyone with his positional awareness, well-timed runs into the six-yard box, and his remarkable smell for goals.

While Manchester City are hoping to secure the services of Tottenham’s Harry Kane before the end of the transfer window, Pep Guardiola has started to prepare contingency plans in case the Blues fail in their pursuit of the England Captain.

Gabriel Jesus will most likely stay at the Etihad for another season, if Txiki Begiristain fails to convince Daniel Levy to sell his talismanic forward, and it looks like 21-year-old Ferran Torres would join the Brazilian in the number nine department - if Manchester City fail to fill the void left by club top scorer Sergio Aguero with a natural replacement.

Crucial season ahead for Rodri

Manchester City set aside their plans to bolster their defensive midfield options until next year, after making Jack Grealish and Harry Kane their primary targets this summer.

However, the club’s management plans to make an addition in this department with midfield general Fernandinho likely into his last season with the club.

Ever since joining Manchester City back in 2019, Rodrigo has largely failed to fill Fernandinho’s massive shoes and has fallen short of expectations in Manchester. After forcing Pep Guardiola to shift onto a double pivot earlier last season, the former Atletico Madrid man looked like he had finally learned the tricks of the trade at Manchester City, only to find himself on the bench in the latter part of the season being replaced by his 36-year-old club captain.

On Saturday, Rodrigo came off the bench just a few days after returning to training and understandably looked out of place. However, with two seasons under his belt, the Spaniard finds himself in hot water. He simply needs to step up this season or else is likely to find himself playing second fiddle to Fernandinho’s potential replacement.

