Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 0-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Manchester City were far from their best as they suffered their second defeat in the space of four days against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side were architects of their own downfall once more, which is slowly becoming a theme of this City side, who succumb to the odd silly defeat despite being at their ruthless best otherwise.

Following on from their disappointing exit from the Carabao Cup against West Ham on penalties in mid-week, City lacked the cutting edge in front of goal as they did in their goalless draw against Southampton in September.

However, individual mistakes in key areas of the pitch from senior players is not something which one commonly associates with City, especially in defence.

Here are five things City Xtra learnt from our first defeat at home in the league this season-

1. The finishing conundrum

City have escaped the shackles of being blamed for their failure to replace Sergio Aguero in attack in recent weeks, with positive results against Burnley, Brighton and Club Brugge, where the goals have been coming from all over the pitch.

However, against a Palace side who defended with ten men behind the ball after taking an early lead, it was quite clear that City would eventually need a target man to hit the net should they fail to slice open the Eagles' backline.

Despite having Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo on the pitch, City struggled to create clear-cut chances against Patrick Vieira's men, which imposes yet another question mark on whether Guardiola's side have it in them to compete on all fronts without an out-and-out striker.

With Ferran Torres out with a metatarsal injury, it'll be quite some time before he can be called upon. Raheem Sterling has been playing down the middle during the past month, but without much success. Should City then try and add a forward to their ranks in January?

The false-nine system that has worked so well for City over the past year also has its limitations, and it has been evident in recent months that the Sky Blues can be defeated if the opposition play their cards right.

2. What's going on with Joao Cancelo?

Joao Cancelo has proved over the past year that he is one of the most brilliant, technically gifted, clever and creative players in the Premier League. His range of passing, vision and all-round play have been a blessing for City since his arrival to the club in 2019.

The Portugal international has found himself in an elite group of players whom Guardiola trusts, as he has already made 15 appearances across all competitions for City since August.

However, whilst the full-back can produce incredible moments of quality in various areas of the pitch, he has shown in recent weeks that he is likely to be exploited whilst defending. It's become either an 8/10 or a 4/10 on matchday for the 27-year-old lately.

His positioning at the back has often come into question, particularly since City's 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield, where he was nowhere near where he was supposed to be at the back leading to Sadio Mane's opener.

His decision-making in the final third was questionable against Palace, as he was one of the most frustrating players on the pitch for City. He is an important asset to Guardiola, but he has to improve on his defending if he is to keep his place in the lineup.

3. Laporte's loss could be Stones' gain

Aymeric Laporte has been one of City's most consistent performers since August, and his displays alongside Ruben Dias in central defence have kept John Stones on the bench since his return to fitness.

The Spaniard was controversially sent off by Andre Marriner for a challenge on Wilfried Zaha on the stroke of half-time, which will rule him out of the Manchester derby next weekend. Laporte's absence gives Stones the perfect opportunity to reclaim his place in Guardiola's preferred starting XI.

Stones' display at Old Trafford in a 0-0 draw last year was pivotal in his return to form ahead of what were a sensational few months for the centre-half for club and country, as he was key for club and country during the 2020/21 campaign.

The 27-year-old, who has extended his stay at City till at least 2027, can send a timely reminder to Guardiola that he is just as good as Laporte if not Dias, and that he deserves the chance to prove it to the City boss, as he has done successfully many a times during his time at City.

4. Jesus fighting for his place

Though it has become almost common knowledge that Gabriel Jesus will not be Sergio Aguero's successor at City, he just keeps on battling for a place in the lineup. Not all heroes wear capes, and the Brazilian is one of those who give 110% regardless of where they are asked to play.

The 24-year-old was one of City's most dangerous players going forward against Palace, as he caused havoc amongst Vieira's backline with a rather direct approach.

For all his attacking talent, the part where Jesus stood out was when he was involved in a heated scrap with Wilfried Zaha in the closing stages of the first-half. His fiery side has often been seen, and while it may get him the odd booking, it is these moments that show that the boy who joined City from Palmeiras in 2018 is now a man.

In a time where established, international players on the other side of town have been accused of not giving their all for their side, Jesus was fighting tooth and nail for City, as he has done selflessly throughout his time at the club.

His displays from the right side have been the latest of Guardiola's positional tweaks, and he is highly likely to feature against Manchester United at Old Trafford next week, and deservedly so.

5. A stumbling block too many?

Two-and-a-half months on from their Community Shield defeat to Leicester City at Wembley, City have suffered five defeats in 16 games across all competitions, including two in 10 Premier League games.

They have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham, they have lost to PSG in the Champions League, and they are five points off the top in the league in third place. Alarm bells? Surely, not yet.

While these aren't staggering numbers by any stretch of imagination, it's too early to worry about results going against City, especially ones that they would normally be expected to win on paper.

And no disrespect to Southampton, West Ham and Crystal Palace, given the wealth of talent across the pitch that City boast, there is plenty of quality in the squad that should have seen them claim wins in all of those games.

Instead, the first few months must have given Guardiola some food for thought ahead of the most demanding period of the campaign, and he would be keen to search for answers as to why his side are failing to get over the line more often than they have done in the past year.

