Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Following the international break, Manchester City returned to winning ways with a hard-fought win against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. City headed into the game missing Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte, however, the Blues took the lead midway through the first-half thanks to Raheem Sterling.

Arsenal threatened to equalise throughout the remainder of the game but thanks to some disciplined defending and Ederson’s heroics, Manchester City were able to take the three points.

Although it is - of course - early days, the victory over Arsenal means that City have got themselves back on track in the hunt to reclaim the league title, and with Liverpool and Chelsea again dropping points, Pep Guardiola will believe that it is a distinct possibility that the title could return to the Etihad.

Here's five things we learned from Saturday’s fixture…

Sterling Strikes Again

Adorning the captain’s armband, Raheem Sterling’s first-half goal proved to be the winner in the much-needed victory over an ever-improving Arsenal side. The England star has now scored 35 goals in all competitions since August 2019 – a feat bettered by no other Premier League player and with Sterling’s performances becoming more consistent - I expect his proficiency in front of goal to continue.

Sterling’s performance against Arsenal was mature and his progression from a young talent to a world-class superstar under Guardiola has been fantastic to witness. Sterling’s attitude both on-and-off the pitch has been exemplary in recent years and his work ethic and focus have been paramount in his evolution.

He Only Cost £30 Million?

Ederson’s brilliant performance was integral in Manchester City returning to winning ways. The Brazilian produced three saves including two incredible stops late in the first-half to deny Saka and then Aubameyang from equalising the game.

Ederson’s form has been somewhat questionable as of late, but the Brazilian should be proud of his performance and he will be glad to record his first clean sheet of the campaign as he looks to retain the Premier League Golden Glove.

Aké Excels At Left-Back

With Benjamin Mendy reportedly set to remain on the sidelines until mid-November, Nathan Aké was positioned at left-back given his familiarity with the role. Throughout the tense encounter, Aké helped to provide much-needed defensive solidity and the Dutchman’s astute defending ensured that City kept an unlikely clean sheet against a dangerous Arsenal side.

Whilst Aké did not provide the attacking threat of Cancelo or Mendy, his more conservative positioning ensured that Rodri was not dragged out of position as is often the case when either the aforementioned full-backs are present, this allowed Rodri to focus more on controlling midfield. Aké’s defensive work ensured that the pace of the gunners’ front-line did not overwhelm City’s makeshift defence and his maturity enabled the Blues to control much of the game and not leave City susceptible to counter-attacks.

Given his comfort in the position and his footballing intelligence, combined with Mendy’s unreliability, I expect Pep to consider deploying the Dutchman at left-back regularly.

Dias Proves His Worth

Just like he was at Elland Road, Ruben Dias impressed in his first run out at the Etihad and his influence in the heart of the defence was key in City recording their first clean sheet of the season. Dias' presence appears to have had a positive effect on the City back-line, with Dias notably being aerially dominant and reliable in possession against the Gunners.

Although he has played just two games for City, some fans have already made comparisons between Dias and club legend Vincent Kompany. Whilst it is perhaps unfair to compare Dias to the Belgian, it is apparent that the new City man emanates natural leadership traits akin to those of Vincent Kompany.

City severely missed Kompany’s leadership qualities following his departure and many fans hope that Ruben Dias will be able to help fill this void. Furthermore, it is entirely plausible that given his quality, Ruben Dias will be able to form a formidable partnership with Aymeric Laporte once the Frenchman returns to the side.

Silva Impresses Again

Against Arsenal, Bernardo Silva thrived after being positioned centrally and was one of City’s better performers in the victory over Arsenal, particularly in the first half. Bernardo Silva impressed at Elland Road before the international break and was arguably Portugal’s best performer in the latest round of Nations League fixtures.

With David Silva having left a void to be filled and De Bruyne regularly picking up injuries, Bernardo’s return to his 2018/19 form is necessary should City wish to challenge for silverware this season. I would like to see Bernardo played centrally more often and to inherit David’s position in the midfield three alongside De Bruyne, and I am sure that many other City fans have a similar mindset.

