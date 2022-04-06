Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 1-0 Atletico Madrid (Champions League Quarter-Final First-Leg)

A Kevin De Bruyne winner proved enough for Manchester City to vanquish Atletico Madrid at home in the first-leg of the Champions League quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

After 70 minutes of Atletico Madrid keeping a ball-dominant Manchester City side at bay at the Etihad Stadium, Phil Foden posed the question to the La Liga side's defence, as Kevin De Bruyne found the answer by slotting the ball into the back of the net.

While Diego Simeone’s side caused slight headaches to the hosts with their swift counter-attacks in the second-half, City did not put a foot wrong in defence and were duly rewarded for bossing proceedings with a deserved 1-0 victory.

As the battle in Madrid awaits next week, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side are certainly in the driving seat currently, and will be filled with confidence by their dominant performance in the first 90 minutes.

Here are five things we learned from proceedings on another memorable night of Champions League action at the Etihad Stadium.

Phil Foden: Gamechanger IMAGO / PA Images While Kevin De Bruyne is bound to dominate the back pages, the game truly turned on its head 79 seconds into Phil Foden’s introduction in front of a restless Etihad Stadium crowd. There isn’t a single player in the Manchester City side superior to the David Silva reincarnate in terms of receiving the ball on the half turn, as he showcased by effortlessly taking the pass into his stride and slipping through the Belgian on goal with a sumptuous through ball. There was a major element of trial and error behind the rest of his teammates’ attempts to unlock the Atletico Madrid defence before his arrival, unlike the 21-year old whose every action was flawless. Phil Foden’s fleet footedness was on show once again, as he left a host of the visitors’ defenders for dead, coming inches close to miraculously setting up a second. His outside-the-boot pass to find Kevin De Bruyne later on in the contest seemed like an ode to Joao Cancelo, as Diego Simeone’s side failed to lay a glove on the youngster as they were front row and centre to witness the Phil Foden masterclass. Kevin De Bruyne is the definition of a clutch player An equaliser against Liverpool, as well as winners against Chelsea, Manchester United (including a brace) and Atletico Madrid this season alone. Let that sink in for a second. There’s a colossal difference between scoring goals in big games, and scoring big goals in big games and Kevin De Bruyne has firmly belonged in the latter this season. While there is no denying that the midfield maestro was erratic in possession and was perhaps having a game to forget as a false nine, the criticism sounds comical when the Belgian international reminds the world why he is one of the most clutch players in the business. Having the intelligence to make a darting run in behind the La Liga champions’ defence before tucking the ball past Jan Oblak is proof that even if De Bruyne’s feet aren’t always doing the talking, his mind is always two steps ahead of those that have the privilege of sharing the same pitch with him. It’s impossible to keep his wand of a right foot quiet for the entirety of the 90 minutes anyway, which makes the Manchester City talisman the all-conquering great that he is. Time and time again, Kevin De Bruyne has proven that he is the protagonist behind some of City's most cinematic moments, and if he can continue to save the day for his side until the end of the season, a happy ending is in store for both him and the club. Nathan Ake: Take a bow IMAGO / Pro Sports Images In some senses, Nathan Ake perhaps has one of the daunting tasks at Manchester City, considering he is always expected to come into the side out of the cold and not put a foot wrong. After his excellent showing in central defence against Burnley, the Dutchman was asked to deputise as a left-back, and that too in a game of the magnitude of a Champions League quarter-final. The good news was that Nathan Ake was one of the best players on the pitch. While the former Bournemouth defender understandably lacked the verve of Joao Cancelo, he was faultless defensively and on the ball. For someone that isn’t blessed with the typical towering presence of a centre-half, Ake was once again unbeatable in the air and especially against a physically imposing Atletico Madrid. The Dutch international’s defensive positioning was nothing short of exemplary, as he was always in the right place at the right time to steer clear any aerial threat that breached the Manchester City box. In one-vs-one situations, Ake’s body shape was impeccable as he was simply impossible to bypass. In possession, the 27-year old played a Kyle Walker-esque role by tucking into midfield and retaining the ball to perfection, as perhaps the most understated player in the squad made all the right noises with a top-drawer display. Pep Guardiola deserves a pat on the back for his substitutions IMAGO / Pro Sports Images It seems as if the Premier League’s decision to bring back the five substitutions rule has invigorated the Manchester City boss to finally start paying heed to his enviable bench. After Diego Simeone made three substitutions in one go, Pep Guardiola uncharacteristically followed suit, bringing on Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus for Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan on the 68th minute. While the ‘Stockport Iniesta’ changed the game from the second he was brought on, the £100 million man’s ability to draw pressers meant City constantly won fouls and ran down the clock in the process, while the Brazilian harried the opposition. Each and every member of the hosts’ rejigged frontline understood the assignment, as Pep Guardiola’s decision to add chaos to the Spanish side’s control at the back proved to be the real difference maker on the night. The Atleti battle prepares City for the war against Liverpool IMAGO / News Images

While things are all rosy after the contest, it is crucial to remember that Atletico Madrid made Manchester City dig deep to find the answer, and that too as late as in the 70th minute.

While City had little to no defending to do during the clash, it’s also a fair assessment to make by concluding that they found it impossible to breach the visitors’ impenetrable backline.

As groans could be heard from the Etihad Stadium faithful at times on Tuesday night as City's lion’s share of the ball seemed futile, the hosts were forced to fight till the end of the find a solution.

Unlike Liverpool, who had a more comfortable Champions League tie in comparison against Benfica as they cruised to a 3-1 victory, the Premier League champions’ tireless quest to unlock one of the most frustrating defences in the world is the perfect preparation going into the title decider on Sunday.

