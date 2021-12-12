Five Things We Learned: Man City 1-0 Wolves (Premier League)

A Raheem Sterling winner and a moment of madness from Wolves' Raul Jimenez stole the headlines, as Manchester City marched on once more in their defence of the Premier League crown on Saturday afternoon.

City battled their way to a hard-fought 1-0 win at the Etihad Stadium, despite Wolves’ best efforts to keep the Premier League champions at bay.

Raheem Sterling was ultimately Manchester City’s saviour once again on the day, slotting home his penalty with ease and entering the Premier League's 100 club for goals in style.

As records go, Ederson also registered his 100th cleansheet in 212 matches for Manchester City across all competitions - a landmark worthy of a truly special goalkeeper.

With Raul Jimenez entering self-destruct mode by virtually sending himself off in the space of 31 seconds late on in the first-half, Pep Guardiola’s men piled on the pressure to take home a well-earned three points.

Here are five things we learned from the triumph on Saturday!

Cancelo Culture

We’re getting the dictionary out to aptly be able to do justice to the enigma that is João Cancelo at this point. The man really is a cheat code.

A full-back and a central midfielder rolled into one, it was his stunning passes into the right-hand channel to Raheem Sterling that made a drab first 45 minutes from Manchester City watchable.

The Portuguese international showcased just how much of a diverse creator he was on Saturday, from launching delicious clipped passes, to initiating combination plays down the flanks - you’d be forgiven for mistaking Joao Cancelo for Kevin De Bruyne.

While his sublime attacking displays have deservedly made the news this season, credit has to be afforded to Manchester City’s No.27 for being faultless in 1v1 situations, every time Wolves tried to hunt Pep Guardiola’s men in transition.

Okay, Cancelo’s yellow card can be considered as a slight blot on his display considering he is now suspended for Manchester City's next outing against Leeds on Tuesday night.

But that is the last thing one should hold on to after yet another tremendous performance from one of the most influential full-backs in Europe at the moment.

Open up those contract talks ASAP, please and thank you.

Raheem Sterling is back

Sure, Raheem Sterling in the 2020/21 season was a shadow of the electrifying footballer he has evolved into during his time under Pep Guardiola. But patience must be aplenty when judging a forward who is perhaps the only runner in a side where everyone loves the ball to feet.

That very trait is what makes him Manchester City’s most valuable forward overall, and we witnessed this theory at the Etihad against Wolves. Raz’s sprinter-like pace is a given, but it’s his knack for constantly getting in behind defences that makes him such a menace.

There were times when Rayan Aït-Nouri got the better of him in the 1v1s, but when someone is as relentlessly driven as Sterling to stretch defences with his impeccable off-the-ball movement, the labour tends to bear fruit.

While the boy from Brent isn’t a safe bet from 12 yards out, his zen-like composure to win City the contest is a sign of a player coming back to his very best. To add to that, Raheem Sterling cemented his name as a Premier League legend, by guiding in his 100th goal in English football.

On another day, he would have had a couple of assists to his name too, but we’re sure he’ll make do with taking home his 3rd successive Man of the Match award.

A win that is the stuff of Champions

The month of December promises two things: Christmas, and footballing clichés in abundance. But clichés exist for a reason and Manchester City’s victory over Wolves was a sign of potential champions.

The display in the first-half was one to forget, if not for Joao Cancelo and Raheem Sterling being the Sky Blues’ only highlights - and while Guardiola’s men did significantly improve, albeit against 10 men, it would be a case of rewriting history to suggest City were at their fluid best.

But it’s essential to be switched on enough on off days to do the business, and despite a mediocre all-round performance, the Premier League champions deserved the three points on the balance of play.

Much like Raheem Sterling, Manchester City are on the top of the league, even if it wasn’t a pretty sight for most of it against Wolves.

Being patient with Grealish is the only way to go

Look, we're not suggesting even for a second that Jack Grealish has set things alight since his £100 million move in the summer. The England international has been overtly risk-averse on the ball, his decision-making simply isn’t on his teammates’ wavelength at present, and his movement needs a significant upgrade.

Now, take a second and consider the cases of Bernardo Silva, João Cancelo and Riyad Mahrez in their first seasons at Manchester City.

You’ll see a pattern emerge where new signings take a full season to look like themselves under Pep Guardiola, as the Catalan tactician reprograms them to elevate their game to unseen levels.

Much like how Bernardo was largely a predictable wideman in the 2017/18 season, to becoming the best midfielder in the world over time, Jack Grealish may well be adapted into a left-sided attacking midfielder where he revels under Pep next season.

Patience has proven to be a virtue with Guardiola signings, and it may be well worth the investment to buy the dip with Jack Grealish.

We need to talk about the refereeing

Referees are only humans, and humans make mistakes.

But if you’ve watched enough Premier League football, you can attest to the fact that the shambolic standards of refereeing in England are less accidental and more recurring.

Considering every contest City find themselves in is a potential title-decider with the incredible standards set by the Premier League’s top three, match official Jon Moss’ handling of the match on Saturday was far from acceptable.

From failing to reprimand Wolves from blatantly running down the clock from minute one, to his shocking call to hand Manchester City a penalty, the veteran was a thorn in the side of both teams.

Moss’ inability to spot the cracks in Romain Saïss' shocking acting display, after simply being turned by Sterling as the Moroccan rolled on the floor to no end just summed up a performance that simply does not belong in the best league in the world.

Or Raul Jimenez being allowed to take his sweet time to stroll off the pitch in an unsubtle attempt to further waste time, despite being rightfully sent off.

To be fair in our assessment, VAR Andre Marriner must have the know-how to send Moss to the pitchside monitor to assess Joao Moutinho’s potential handball instead of simply giving the ref the benefit of the doubt.

It has to be said that if we feel free to slate footballers on off days, referees deserve to get the same end of the stick.

