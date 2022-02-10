Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 2-0 Brentford (Premier League)

Manchester City stung the Bees at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening, to go 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League after matchday 24 and here are five things we learned.

Pep Guardiola’s men secured all three points in their midweek Premier League fixture courtesy of goals from Riyad Mahrez via the penalty spot, and Kevin De Bruyne from an acute angle.

An overall brilliant team effort helped Manchester City control the game with ease from start to finish without major hiccups, despite a firm Brentford defence not creating too many clear opportunities for the league leaders.

Manchester City now face Norwich in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday evening, and will look to build on Wednesday's victory when they face a rejuvenated Canaries side managed by Dean Smith.

Here are five things we learned from City’s professional victory against Brentford:

Mahrez Masterclass

The Algerian left behind the disappointing memories of his recent Africa Cup of Nations experience and got back to his best for Manchester City after a short break earlier this month.

Riyad Mahrez has now scored in seven consecutive games for Manchester City and has also established himself as the most reliable penalty-taker in this star-studded squad that previously lacked one.

With his goal on Wednesday night, Mahrez also extended his season goal tally to 16 in all competitions, and has become Pep Guardiola’s go-to goal scorer, especially from the penalty spot.

The 30-year-old scored from the spot in an important phase of Manchester City’s game, putting the Blues ahead just before half-time with a blistering strike into David Raya’s goal.

He has surely contributed significantly in Manchester City’s impressive season so far and the Etihad faithful will be hopeful of more of the same.

City’s title charge continues

The Blues managed to create a 12-point gap between themselves and second-placed Liverpool, after their 2-0 victory against the Bees.

Liverpool however, do have two games in hand, but the psychological impact Manchester City have created after getting back to winning ways right away will boost their title chances.

Manchester City’s 12-match winning streak ended unfortunately with their 1-1 draw against Southampton, but Pep Guardiola’s men gave the perfect response and bounced back with their comfortable win against Brentford.

This relentless and merciless mentality that Pep Guardiola has instilled in his squad has worked wonders for them so far and will hopefully continue to do so for the rest of this season and beyond.

You might call it routine, but it needs doing and Manchester City keep on doing it.

John Stones’ full-back flourish

John Stones gained applause from all, after his brilliant performance at right-back against Thomas Frank’s side. The 27-year-old has previously featured on the right on a couple of occasions but none of them have been as impressive as his latest outing.

Stones has been Guardiola’s go-to man while trying to break down deep-lying defences, due to the Englishman’s brilliant abilities on the ball. He was dynamic throughout the game and made meaningful advancements into the opposition territory on numerous occasions, helping his team with his much-appreciated ball-playing skills against a team with ten players in their 18-yard box.

With Kyle Walker currently banned from Manchester City's next three Champions League games, this outing could serve as a good experience for Stones, in case Guardiola decides to go with the Englishman at right-back in the upcoming Champions League fixture against Sporting Lisbon.

Kevin De Bruyne Is Back

De Bruyne made no mistake, as he slotted the ball into the back of the empty net at the end of David Raya’s unforgivable error.

The Belgian all but sealed the victory for his side, after doubling their lead in the 69th minute to provide a sufficient cushion in the final quarter. His brilliant work rate was definitely one of the top five highlights of City’s performance against Brentford.

The 31-year-old has been battling injuries for the last two seasons but now seems to have fully put those issues behind him.

De Bruyne, with his increasing intensity and returning brilliance, is definitely on his way back to being his best - a delightful thing to hear for Manchester City fans and terrorising for the others.

The Raheem Sterling resurgence continues

It was a sign of respect that one of Thomas Frank’s orders was to constantly double up on Raheem Sterling, right from the first whistle. Unfortunately for the Bees however, cream always rises to the top and Raheem Sterling is the definition of that very phrase.

Flying past his full-back over and over, Sterling was a nuisance right from the off. Even at times where the Englishman looked like he’d come second best, his tigerish grit was infectious.

The moment where he expertly managed to hold off Ethan Pinnock successfully in what looked like a mismatch instantly springs to mind, or when Mads Roerslev looked like he had dealt with Sterling in a 1v1, before City’s number 7’s deceptive strength was visible as he won back possession in style.

It's also worth highlighting the 24-year old’s supreme recycling of the ball and burst into the box to win Riyad Mahrez a penalty to give the Premier League champions the much-needed opener.

The Raheem Sterling redemption arc has been in full swing for a while now and yet, it never gets tiresome to witness.

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra