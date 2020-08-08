Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 2–1 Real Madrid (Champions League)

Almost five months after the first leg, Manchester City hosted, and once again defeated Real Madrid to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals for the third successive year.

The first half was fairly even and both sides looked like scoring each time they ventured forward. However after the break, City controlled the game much more efficiently, and Guardiola's men now head to Lisbon with Champions League glory in mind.

Despite Real Madrid’s best efforts, predatory finishes from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, along with several important saves by Ederson, led to City handing Zinedine Zidane his first managerial loss in a Champions League knock-out tie.

With the deserved result in mind, here's five things we learned from last night’s fixture...

-----

Lyon Await

As the referee blew for full-time at the Etihad, Lyon were seeing out a 2-2 aggregate draw in Turin; a result that saw the French outfit progress to the quarter-finals on away goals. Whilst Juventus’ progression was considered likely prior to the fixture, OL’s talisman Memphis Depay converted from the spot in the first half to ensure that Lyon progressed to the quarter-finals.

To many City fans, facing Lyon instead of Juventus may appear to be a positive result, however, Lyon are a side that City have never bested, and the French outfit even defeated City at the Etihad in 2018 during City’s historic Centurions campaign.

Although Lyon have endured a disappointing season and finished 7th in Ligue 1, OL possess several star players that could feasibly cause City problems in Lisbon, notably Memphis Depay, Moussa Dembele and Houssem Aouar. Lyon are a team that can step-up when necessary, and no City fan should underestimate the French side as the quarter-finals draw near.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Raheem The Machine

Putting City into the lead inside 10 minutes, Raheem Sterling scored his 31st goal of the campaign – a personal best, and his 100th goal in a Manchester City shirt. Sterling has established himself as a genuine goal threat for City since Guardiola’s arrival and having notched seven goals in his last six games, his goalscoring form could not have come had a better time - especially with Agüero on the sidelines.

Sterling is one of the best wingers in world football, and since arriving at City the England international has established himself as a footballing superstar. Year-on-year Sterling improves each aspect of his game, his movement and off-the-ball work is consistently outstanding, his link-up play is sublime and his ever-improving potency in front of goal in conjunction with his deadly pace means that Sterling has become one of the most lethal wingers in the world. Sterling is at the top of his game right now, and I am certain that there is a lot more to come.

(Photo by Dave Thompson/Pool via Getty Images)

No Agüero? No Problem

When Agüero hobbled off against Burnley shortly after the restart, many fans believed that City’s hopes of Champions League glory looked faint. However Jesus has not just grasped his opportunity - he has throttled it.

Against Madrid, Jesus enjoyed one of, if not his best performance in a City shirt, and the Brazilian was integral in City winning the tie. At the Etihad, Jesus preyed upon two Raphael Varane mistakes to twice give City the lead; whilst at the Bernabeu, the Brazilian scored the equaliser before drawing a foul from Sergio Ramos which resulted in a red card for the Madrid skipper – a dismissal that undoubtedly helped City in the return leg.

In Gabriel Jesus’ seven Champions League games this campaign, our number #9 has scored six goals and has provided three assists, thus proving himself to be essential in City’s progression in the competition this term. And should he retain his excellent goal-scoring form, then Agüero may find his automatic starting berth seriously challenged for the first time since he joined the club.

Although Agüero has been unavailable for over six weeks, the Argentine has been named in City’s Champions League squad, thus providing hope that the club’s greatest-ever goalscorer may be able to play a part in Lisbon. Whilst Jesus has been performing excellently as of late, should Agüero be deemed fit for the latter stages of the tournament, it will provide City with one of the potent weapons in football and an increased chance of emerging victorious in the competition for the first time.

(Photo by PETER POWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

David Silva’s Etihad Career Ends on A High

David Silva is arguably the greatest player to ever wear the City shirt, and whilst it is disappointing that his final moments at the Etihad were seen by very few, El Mago will be glad that his last game in the stadium where he became a legend culminated in a victory.

Everybody knows how amazing David Silva has been at City and what his effect has been at the club, so discussing him further seems rather futile, but Silva is nothing short of a legend. For both Manchester City, and within English football, Silva’s consistently wonderful performances have been simply magical, and his presence in Manchester will be sorely missed by every fan in the City and beyond. On a personal note, Silva is my favourite ever player, and I have been fortunate to see him adorn the sky-blue shirt over 200 times as City have enjoyed the most prosperous era in the club’s history. And hopefully one day, when the world is in a better state, he will be rewarded with the testimonial that he deserves.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Kyle Walker Is The Best Right Back In The World

Don’t @ me. Whilst that statement may be somewhat contentious, I stand by it. Even if you don’t, then you must surely concur that Kyle Walker is certainly the most-underrated right-back in world football. Walker’s performance against the Spanish champions - a team undefeated since the restart - was nothing short of outstanding. His work-rate was exemplary, he read the game well, and his intelligent positioning helped City immensely when Madrid roamed forward.

Walker’s defensive excellence prevented the world-class Eden Hazard from even getting a sniff at goal, and Walker superbly contained both Hazard and the perilous Ferland Mendy each time Madrid roved down the left-flank. Furthermore, Walker’s apprehensive approach to venturing forward undeniably helped the veteran Fernandinho immensely in keeping Madrid at bay, with the England Internationals’ stunning pace proving to be very beneficial at containing Madrid’s attacks.

Walker is approaching the end of his third year at the club, and the Sheffield native has scarcely put a foot wrong since his arrival from Spurs. Whilst Walker’s attacking output could arguably be slightly higher having only recorded one Premier League assist in the 2018/19 season, and just four this term, Walker’s performances throughout his time at City have been nothing short of brilliant, and consistent.

Possessing pace in abundance, a warrior-like work-rate and adeptness at both the attacking and defensive roles required of the modern full-back, Walker is undoubtedly, one of, if not the best right-back in the world.

-----

You can follow Brandon on Twitter here: @BrandonEvans_18

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra