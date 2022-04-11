Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

A 2-2 draw against Liverpool was enough for Manchester City to maintain a slender one-point lead at the top of the Premier League table this weekend, in a clash that certainly didn't disappoint when it came to on-field brilliance.

The 'Premier League title decider' between Manchester City and Liverpool was yet another classic for the ages between the two clubs, with a 2-2 result justifying all the pre-match hype about the most anticipated fixture in world football.

While Kevin De Bruyne had put Manchester City into the lead with yet another emphatic strike in a big game, Liverpool's Diogo Jota equalised in clinical fashion to set up an incredible contest.

However, the hosts kept their heads, and after a series of missed chances, Gabriel Jesus’ deftly taken goal looked like it would be enough to justify the result on the balance of play.

Sadio Mane had different plans however, levelling the score just 48 seconds into the second-half, and while Pep Guardiola’s side had a boatload of chances to win the contest, both sides ultimately walked away with a point.

As the reigning Premier League champions continue to sit at the top of the table, here are five things we learned from an enthralling afternoon's football at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne is Manchester City’s greatest EVER midfielder IMAGO / PA Images At this point, the aforementioned statement should be anything but a hot take. If anything, Kevin De Bruyne could well be Manchester City’s greatest ever player, but we’ll save that conversation for another day. The Belgian virtuoso’s Man of the Match display against Liverpool was perhaps one of the finest examples of him being the perfect midfield lovechild between the club’s two most celebrated icons in the middle of the park - David Silva and Yaya Touré. Kevin De Bruyne’s eye-of-the-needle passing looked like a homage to the Spanish great at times, setting up the likes of Gabriel Jesus and infamously, Riyad Mahrez right at the death. The midfield maestro’s 5th minute strike was another example of his astounding ability to conjure something out of nothing - a characteristic that made Ivorian legend Yaya Toure one of the most uniquely gifted midfielders to this day. Much like in the mould of Touré, De Bruyne has proven to be the ultimate midfield protagonist whilst never trying to be, as pulling the strings with his ridiculous final ball is arguably his most imposing weapon, much like David Silva. Combine these two traits and the Belgian international’s sustained ability to do it against the very elite such as Jurgen Klopp’s men, and perhaps at a superior level and the case is rested, right there and then. A day to remember for Manchester City’s full-back union IMAGO / Sportimage Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson may well be the best full-back duo on the planet, as the numbers tend to suggest. But there’s not a more balanced double act than Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo, and this prophecy came to fruition. Without the England international’s faultless positioning and searing pace bailing City out time and again, the Reds may have well been impossible to halt in transition on Sunday. There were instances where Walker was solely operating as a centre-half to almost singlehandedly deal with either Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah’s runs in behind. Another flawless defensive display vindicates Gareth Southgate’s decision to constantly opt for the 31-year old in an England shirt instead of the likes of less bankable options in Trent Alexander-Arnold or Reece James. As for Joao Cancelo, this was one of his most intelligent outings in a Manchester City shirt. The Portuguese international’s off-the-ball movement was akin to a wide player, as he constantly exploited Alexander-Arnold’s suspect spatial awareness. The full-back extraordinaire took the world by surprise as he found Gabriel Jesus with an assist that only he could spot. Impeccable in progressing Manchester City forward with his balletic feet and largely excellent up against none other than Salah in the 1v1s, Pep Guardiola's full-backs should be proud of themselves. An understated Bernardo Silva masterclass IMAGO / Sportimage This wasn’t the Bernardo Silva bordering on Lionel Messi levels like he did in the reverse fixture, nor was he omnipresent at all times, and a nuisance at all times, such as against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this season. Pep Guardiola decided to rein the former AS Monaco man in, instructing the midfield maestro to operate in a double pivot - and there was so much more than what met the eye in another supreme showing from Bernardo Silva against Liverpool. In possession, the Portuguese international functioned as a number six, dropping deep enough to cause an overload and expertly retaining the ball. Up against Jurgen Klopp’s unrelenting gegenpress, Bernardo Silva’s comfortability on the ball oozed the technical security of his namesake David, as the most suffocating side in world football couldn’t lay a glove on Manchester City’s princely midfielder. Additionally, Pep Guardiola also took the astute call of instructing him to operate on the left in defending transitions up against Liverpool’s unstoppable right-hand side that consists of Alexander-Arnold and Salah, as the midfield dynamo was always close enough to sniff out almost any danger posed by the latter. Being good at multiple facets of the game is an underrated aspect that makes one great and Bernardo Silva was just that against Liverpool. Those that disagree were assessing his outing with a lens catered to what they wished to see, rather than the greatness on display. Ederson had a game to forget IMAGO / PA Images While many may simply chuckle at the erratic nature of the Brazilian’s performance in the Premier League title decider on Sunday afternoon, such reactions have a danger of masking what was a truly underwhelming display. First things first, Ederson made a meal out of a routine save and, in a game where Liverpool struggled to create, he practically gifted Diogo Jota and the visitors an equaliser. If that wasn’t poor enough, a loss of concentration that almost led to a blooper of an own goal minutes later could well have been one of the most suicidal goalkeeping displays we’ve seen in years. Sure, his ice-cold pass out of trouble may prompt some to sing his praises, but the lack of proactiveness from Manchester City’s number one almost gives the impression that he was unaware of Diogo Jota sliding in to give his side the lead. Ederson is the perfect goalkeeper for Pep Guardiola’s system and he deserves his flowers on most days. However, that was an alarmingly disappointing display in the biggest game of Manchester City’s season from one of the best in the world. A missed opportunity to put the title race to bed IMAGO / PA Images

Some may understandably perceive this as a glass half empty mindset, but Manchester City lost four points against Liverpool rather than gaining two across both fixtures. At Anfield, the hosts bit back and a draw was far from a calamitous result at the end.

It isn’t at the Etihad Stadium as well, but on another day, Pep Guardiola’s side would’ve walked away with not just the three points, but a resounding victory.

Manchester City’s self-assured start, Kevin De Bruyne’s opener, and a hostile home crowd were the ingredients to rattle a Liverpool side that looked unrecognisably out of sorts from minute one. Add Raheem Sterling’s early miss to the mix and the second placed side were in sixes and sevens.

With Rodri’s misplaced header to set John Stones with a tap-in from a set piece, Gabriel Jesus’ bizarre decisions not to provide simple cut-backs to De Bruyne on two occasions, Riyad Mahrez hitting the post with a free-kick, as well as his poorly executed dink at the end, the Sky Blues had plenty of chances to put the game to bed.

On the other hand, Sadio Mane’s strike just a minute into the second 45 was proof of how Liverpool are miles more clinical up top.

But overall, Manchester City missed the bus to end Liverpool's aspirations after what was an outstanding showing that deserved more than a mere point.

