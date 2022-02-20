Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 2-3 Tottenham (Premier League)

Antonio Conte's side emerged deserved winners at the Etihad Stadium Manchester City faltered and simply could not get going against Tottenham in their Premier League tie on Saturday evening.

Manchester City suffered their first defeat in the Premier League since October after they succumbed to a 3-2 home defeat against a spirited Tottenham side.

Despite Ilkay Gundogan having an answer to Dejan Kulusevksi’s early strike and Riyad Mahrez’s emphatic penalty levelling things once again up late into the contest, Harry Kane and his side were simply impossible for the hosts to contend with on the day.

On a rare bad day at the office for Pep Guardiola’s men, here are the five things we learned from Manchester City's narrow loss at the Etihad Stadium to the north Londonders-

1. An all-round defensive disaster

Spatial awareness, or a lack thereof was symptomatic in Manchester City’s abject defensive display against Spurs all evening. Dejan Kulusevski’s opener is perhaps the most fitting example of this theory, with Ruben Dias’ decision to step out in an attempt to play Son Heung-min offside bordered on suicidal.

Lessons were simply not learned as Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo were caught ball-watching for the second strike whilst Harry Kane had all the time and space in the world to burst into the box and pick his spot.

Apart from the pair clearly being unaware of their surroundings, a serious lack of communication was evident, as neither defender called for keeping an eye out for the England captain and they were punished.

For the Tottenham marksman’s brace, Kyle Walker’s inability to stay touch-tight to his man meant a half-hearted attempt to win the header led to the visitors’ winner and that’s that.

Worryingly, it was also baffling to witness the acres of space Kane was being afforded to dictate the tempo of the entire contest, as Rodri simply couldn’t get near him all game to cut out the visitors’ central source of creativity.

A collective defensive failing from a usually bankable bunch.

Phil Foden on the right is wrong

This isn’t to suggest that Phil Foden can never thrive on the right wing. Nor does it imply that he has never been class when deployed in that role.

But as things stand, the England international is at his very best when occupying the left flank. City’s boy wonder functioning as a false-nine is also a handy alternative as it benefits the team’s attack from an all-round perspective.

Despite leaving Ryan Sessegnon for dead on one occasion, Foden could barely get a sniff down the right-hand channel as he was constantly being doubled up on.

And his intelligent movement in behind was nowhere to be seen as there was a complete lack of an overload on the right channel, between him and De Bruyne, as opposed to Cancelo and Sterling’s spark down the right.

Considering the ‘Stockport Iniesta’ is a traditional winger in the sense that he is a habitual crosser, finding space behind the full-back and fizzing balls in with his natural left peg is one of the primary reasons why operating on the opposite flank did the 21-year-old no good.

Unlike fellow left-footed wide players Riyad Mahrez and Cole Palmer - who have a propensity for cutting inside and causing mayhem from the right-wing - Foden should have been utilized on the left in order to stretch the Spurs shape and add natural width to his side's narrow attacking approach.

Or in his false-nine role where he could have added an extra body in the process of Manchester City’s build-up to draw the Tottenham press and dismantle their compact structure.

Food for thought.

Liam Delap should have been thrown on as a Plan B

We had all seen how this ends before and City spamming an ungodly number of crosses into the box only means they’ve run out of ideas. And especially when they are aerial deliveries, this approach by one of the shortest teams in the Premier League is equivalent to throwing stones at the sun.

But when a ‘typical British striker’, as previously described by Pep Guardiola was on the bench in Liam Delap, it was strange to witness why the Catalan boss didn’t chuck on perhaps the only player in the Sky Blues squad who could have made sense of the painfully predictable attacking idea from the side.

The 19-year-old is an absolute brute, as seen during his cameos against Fulham and Norwich, bullying physically imposing centre-halves for fun. And his disallowed headed finish in the FA Cup was an insight into his natural threat in the air.

If the plan was to resort to sticking Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias up front to nick a header, Liam Delap could well have been given a go.

A John Stones return is needed a lot more than you think

It is telling how every one of City’s most balanced defensive duos consist of John Stones. And while some may perceive this as a hot take, the Englishman may actually be the club’s best all-round central defender.

As defensively durable as Dias whilst being as expansive in possession as Laporte, Stones ticks a lot more boxes than he is given credit for.

Whilst we can put the shambolic defensive display to an off day on Saturday evening, it is key to remember that the ‘Barsnley Beckenbauer’ would possibly have been a lot more comfortable in dealing with Son Heung-min’s darting run, considering he usually operates as a right-sided centre-back and is accustomed to defending in large spaces constantly.

Dias, on the contrary looks at his best on the left side of the back four, whilst being a much more adept organizer of the defence and dealing with close-range defensive situations, as exemplified by his incredible block against Mateo Kovacic in City's win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge earlier this season.

And for the second strike, Stones would certainly have been likelier to avert Kane’s danger inside the box, considering no player in the City squad has a better aerial duel success rate (84.3%) in all competitions than the 27-year-old this season.

As the Sky Blues enter the business end of the campaign, with the Champions League in particular capable of offering a stern test, a John Stones return is critical in order to iron out the minor defensive flaws that could sting Pep Guardiola’s side against the best of the best.

Rule number one: Don’t panic

Yes, the title race is back on. But if we’ve learned anything about this Manchester City side over the years, it is that there aren’t many other teams that bounce back from defeats better than this group right here.

There aren’t many teams better set to put on a string of endless wins in a row and if anything, it is a blessing in disguise that City’s blemishes were out there in the open to get them out of the players’ systems all in go.

The second half of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign is the ideal template to City's machinic consistency and an evening to forget against Tottenham cannot wash away how incredible this team has been all season, and will continue to be till the job is done.

