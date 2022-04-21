Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 3-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Manchester City cruised to victory in the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The game started in cagey but expected style with Brighton sitting behind the ball to make it hard for Pep Guardiola's men to break through.

However in the second half, City really turned it on, coming out much sharper. And it wasn’t long before Kevin De Bruyne carried to ball forward to play in Riyad Mahrez to open the scoring.

The second and third quickly followed as Phil Foden’s deflected effort made it past Robert Sanchez and Bernardo Silva’s first time strike made it three for the Premier League champions.

Manchester City go one point clear of Liverpool at the top of the table with the win and here’s five things we learned from the tie-

1. Kevin De Bruyne making a late shout for Player of the Year

Another goal this week took Kevin De Bruyne’s tally to 11 goals and four assists in just 25 Premier League appearances this season.

IMAGO / News Images The Belgian has managed 15 goals contributions despite missing seven full games through injury, with some of his appearances being off the bench. Against the Seagulls, the playmaker demonstrated his sheer quality again, driving with the ball from deep, holding off three defenders and playing in Riyad Mahrez for the opener. IMAGO / News Images It’ll be difficult with Mohamed Salah in the running too, but you can certainly not rule out De Bruyne from making it three PFA Player of the Year awards in a row.

2. Bernardo Silva is essential

Against Brighton, the roaring crowd at the Etihad Stadium again witnessed Bernardo Silva’s work-rate first hand. From whistle to whistle, the 27-year-old gave 100%, regardless of the score or state in the match.

Many consider Silva a number ten or winger, but he can certainly do a job as a box-to-box midfielder as well, as was evident from the Portuguese's display against Graham Potter's men on Wednesday.

Alongside De Bruyne, the former AS Monaco man picked up the pieces when it mattered most, after a disappointing first-half, to drive City to victory.

3. Another clean sheet for Ederson and the defence

Despite proceedings being frustrating in the first-half, Pep Guardiola saw another assured defensive performance from his side at home in the league.

From start to finish, it never looked like Brighton would score. In fairness, there weren’t any clear cut chances but the defence was faultless, with Ruben Dias back in action after recovering from a hamstring injury.

It was as flawless a display from the backline as many - not one mistake was made and the pressure applied when the visitors won the ball made it almost impossible for them to find a breakthrough.

4. Great to have Ruben Dias back

For whatever reason, when Ruben Dias is back in the side, City look much more secure. I saw many people of the same opinion against Brighton and it must be down to his leadership in the side.

Since arriving to Manchester, Dias has always demonstrated excellent leadership abilities - which is something City have certainly lacked since Vincent Kompany's departure in 2019.

The 24-year-old showed this again after coming on at half-time on Wednesday, his communication certainly drove the Blues forward for victory.

5. Having a full-strength team back really showed

Pep Guardiola fielded a much weaker side in his side's FA Cup semi-final loss to Liverpool at the weekend, making seven changes from the previous game against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

However, the Premier League leaders returned to a full-strength side and it really showed. Having key players such as Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Riyad Mahrez all back in the lineup helped stabilise and control the game.

Hopefully, the midweek win will help City in the final lap of the campaign with just six games to go to win the league title, barring any slip-ups in the run-in.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube