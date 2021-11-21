Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 3-0 Everton (Premier League)

Manchester City sealed a comfortable 3-0 victory against Everton in the Premier League in their return to action after the international break on Sunday afternoon.

The Premier League champions brushed Everton aside to continue their impressive record over the Toffees and keep in touch with league leaders Chelsea.

A superb Raheem Sterling goal was the catalyst, with Rodri scoring a screamer to end Everton's fightback hopes before Bernardo Silva wrapped it up late on.

There was also a chance for Cole Palmer to impress with his first league start, while James McAtee came off the bench late on to make a cameo.

Here are five things City Xtra learned from the clash at the Etihad Stadium-

Cancelo key again

You could make a case for Joao Cancelo being the best playmaker in England right now. With Kevin De Bruyne sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19, the Portuguese once again stepped up to the plate to break down Everton's deep defence.

He really is a skeleton key, yet to meet a door he can't unlock if you give him enough time. Against Everton, it was a glorious outside-of-the-boot pass that floated over the entire Everton backline, leaving half a dozen international footballers to watch in helpless amazement as the ball landed perfectly on target.

Just as City were starting to get frustrated, Cancelo found the pass that ended the away side's resistance and set his team on the way to three points.

Sterling on song

Magnificent as it was, Cancelo's ball would've amounted to nothing without the movement and brilliant finish from Sterling. City's number seven arrived in the box in a way nobody else in the squad quite can, losing his marker to run onto the pass and make a difficult finish look easy.

It wasn't just the goal, though. This was one of the best displays we've seen from Sterling in a long time, reminiscent of his very top form. Though the penalty he won in the first-half was ultimately overturned, the 26-year-old looked dangerous on both flanks.

He wanted to beat his man throughout, regularly finding space for crosses. This is the Raheem Sterling City will need throughout November, December and January, because on form - he's their best goal threat.

Rodri rifles home

If Cancelo and Sterling set City on their way, it was Rodri's rocket in the second-half that secured the win for the hosts. Not only will that goal be popping up in every end-of-season highlight reel, but the rest of the Spaniard's dominant display deserves heaps of praise too.

This season we're seeing a Rodri who knows how to completely control a match from the first minute to the last. Everton barely had a sniff in the first half, largely because of how often Rodri broke up their attacks.

Then, when he's won the ball back, you can always rely on the ex-Atletico Madrid man to find the right pass up the field.

Against Rafael Benitez's side, it was only a continuation of what's been an outstanding individual season so far, but that world-class goal helped the cement the applause that the performance deserved, with both Sky Sports and the club naming Rodri the man of the match.

The academy is bearing fruit

Three academy products took to the pitch today for a Premier League game- and it's really not often City fans get to say that. But judging by their performances (one start and one cameo), we'll be seeing a lot more of Cole Palmer and James McAtee going forward this season.

Phil Foden was the other graduate playing, of course, and him and Palmer were lively in City's front three. I was especially impressed with some of Palmer's passing, including a moment when he set up a great chance for Bernardo Silva that ultimately led to nothing.

But it was the third player who provided one of the highlights of the match. When McAtee came on in the last few minutes, he immediately made an impression by skipping through a crowd of Everton players (prompting the stunned commentary team to ponder whether he might be a clone of City legend David Silva).

Foden and now Palmer are established first-team players- McAtee is the one City fans will be itching to see more of.

Stones keeps another clean-sheet

With another rock-solid performance, John Stones is continuing to make it harder and harder for Pep Guardiola not to pick him. He's now started three league games for City this season and kept three league sheets.

Last season was a similar story, with City's defensive numbers looking astronomically better when Stones was in the team.

I have to say that I'm slightly worried that Aymeric Laporte's substitution will mean it's Laporte and Dias against PSG in midweek.

While Laporte is clearly a great player on his day, I can't help but feel like we'll miss Stones' defensive brilliance against the French giants if he's on the bench.

