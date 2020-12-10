Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 3–0 Marseille (Champions League)

A 3-0 home victory saw Pep Guardiola’s side cruise past Marseille to top group C in this years Champions League.

A somewhat lacklustre and dull first half was followed by goals from Ferran Torres, Sergio Agüero and Raheem Sterling to help sink Andre Villas-Boas’ side. Guardiola named nine changes in the starting line-up, bringing in the likes of Zack Steffen, Nathan Aké, and Aymeric Laporte, to bring home a comfortable victory and remain unbeaten so far in the competition.

Here is five things we learned from today’s triumph...

-----

Ake is back – but at left back?

Throughout the gameM one player I was especially impressed with was Nathan Aké. The Dutchman featured for the first time since the muscle injury he suffered whilst playing for his country back in early November, and it seemed like he had never left.

Playing in a less-favoured left back position, Aké often found himself charging forward on the ball, looking to deliver menacing crosses into the box, and remained a nuisance for Marseille throughout the game.

Right through the second half he rarely put a foot wrong either, and came very close to bagging a goal after a thumping header was saved by Mandanda – and stabbed home by Sergio Aguero on his return.

Have we maybe found our left-back solution after all?

(Photo by Martin Rickett - Pool/Getty Images)

Fantastic Ferran

Now, you would not be wrong to say our striking department was having an off day at half time, but Ferran Torres answered his critics very early into the second half.

An accurate fast pass from Stones at the back started the move, which eventually gave Mahrez the space to work his magic. The Algerian did his signature cut inside, and played a teasing ball through to Ferran’s feet, which was coolly finished to break the deadlock.

The goal takes the Spaniard’s Champions League tally to four goals in five games this season – not bad for someone who cost just €23 million in the summer, right?

(Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Rock solid Stones

Once again, John Stones has more than proved why he deserves a place in the starting line-up. Starting on the bench, the Barnsley Beckenbauer made an appearance after just 30 minutes following an injury to Eric Garcia. Good job too, considering he intercepted a near-certain goal not even 10 minutes later.

Considering Stones was right at the bottom of the centre back hierarchy just a few months ago, he has very impressively and promptly turned that around. It must have taken a lot of determination for him to earn his place back in the line-up when defensive midfielders were frequently preferred in his role over him.

I am sure I am not alone in saying he should definitely secure a position on the starting sheet against Manchester United at the weekend.

(Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Shot Stopper Steffen

Now I am certainly one of Ederson’s biggest fans, and there is no other goalkeeper that can fill his boots, but wasn’t Zack Steffen absolutely brilliant against Marseille on Wednesday?

In the first half he was one of the only reasons why the French side did not creep into the game, and he had to be alert and backtrack quickly to keep Payet’s long range effort from dipping under the bar.

This was his first Champions League appearance this season, and it is a shame that the game was not a ‘must-win’ so we could assess what he is like under pressure. But that being said, he was more than capable of playing the ball out of his feet and acted as the final defender when required to back up Stones and Laporte.

I really would not be against seeing the American get some game time in the Premier League this season, and hope to see him between the sticks more often in the future.

(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

He’s Back, and He’s Better

Oh Sergio, haven’t we missed you? The Argentine had only played three games so far this season following his lengthy injury layoff from June, until re-injuring himself which has forced him onto the side-lines ever since.

Substituted on for Riyad Mahrez in the 67th minute, Sergio did not get a great deal of opportunities to trouble Mandanda in goal.

Following a corner delivery from Phil Foden, Ake stormed into the box to send a powerful bullet-header towards goal. A spill from the Marseille captain left the ball waiting to be prodded home, and who other than Sergio would stick the ball in the back of the net to double City’s lead.

It is so refreshing to see Aguero on the pitch again, but I would not have high hopes for him to start in a game with as much importance as the Manchester Derby just yet. Let’s enjoy his talent in a Manchester City shirt whilst we can, because we really will miss him when he’s gone.

(Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

-----

