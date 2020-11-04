Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 3-0 Olympiakos (Champions League)

Manchester City made it three wins from three in the Champions League last night as they convincingly beat Olympiakos 3-0. A win in the return fixture after the international break would see the Blues qualify for the next round with two games to spare.

Here's five things we learned from the game...

-----

Jesus and Torres throw their hat in the ring for Liverpool

Pep Guardiola has a really tough choice to make on Sunday afternoon. I think the only player that's certain to start in the front line is Raheem Sterling - who finally broke his Liverpool hoodoo last season. The other two spots is where it gets tricky.

Starting with Ferran Torres; the 20-year-old scored his third consecutive Champions League goal last night and his performances of late have been really impressive. Gabriel Jesus also returned with a bang, scoring the second goal which put the result beyond any doubt. Despite a much improved performance last night, Riyad Mahrez's poor performances of late have meant City fans have called for a Sterling-Jesus-Torres front three against Liverpool - and I'd tend to agree.

(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Three clean sheets in a row

Since conceding five against Leicester, Manchester City have only conceded three goals in the following eight games - that's seriously impressive. The new look defence seems to have silenced the panic alarms every time an opposing team attacks.

Tuesday night's defence of Zinchenko, Aké, Stones and Walker was makeshift, yet still defended extremely well. The confidence must be flowing through the whole defence at the moment and the competition for places is really driving better performances.

Facing Salah, Mané and co may be a different beast however.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Chances to rest key players ahead

Even though the club's manic October/November schedule comes to an end on Sunday, the majority of the squad will then jet off for two weeks of international football. So picking up nine points from nine and virtually securing qualification is a blessing in disguise for Pep Guardiola.

A win in Athens would mathematically secure it, but after that, match-day five and six will allow for some much needed rotation. Keeping the players fit has always been Guardiola's main concern and he'll be happy to be able to rest his key players for more important Premier League games in the near future.

(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Gundogan finds his preferred role

Much has been said of the Rodri-Gundogan double pivot. Guardiola's persistence to play both of them has not been taken well amongst the City fanbase. However, Gundogan in the lone six role was a brilliant watch.

For me, he's perfect in games like last night. When teams play the low block and City are dominating possession, his ability to pick out a key pass is much better than Rodri.

(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A season definer up next

Sunday could be season defining for the Blues. As Manchester City never seem to be able to get a result at Anfield, a win at the Etihad I feel is a must if we want to win the Premier League title.

Liverpool, and particularly Diogo Jota, are in imperious form after easily dispatching Atalanta in the Champions League and will be confident going into the game. City are on an equally good run of form, winning five of their last six in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola can't really afford to lose more ground to the leading pack - but who knows with the way the league's going so far this season.

(Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

-----

