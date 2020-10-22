Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 3-1 FC Porto (Champions League)

Manchester City ran away comfortable winners in the end after beating Porto 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Goals from the returning Sergio Agüero, Ilkay Gundogan and substitute Ferran Torres wiped out an early Porto opener. Here's what we learned from the opening game of Manchester City's 2020/21 Champions League campaign...

-----

Gundogan Makes His Point

In a squad littered with heavily-criticised players, few get more over-the-top hate from fans than Ilkay Gundogan. It feels like ages since we've seen him in a City shirt, but it's definitely fair to say that he wasn't in his best form last season. His goalscoring and creative numbers dropped heavily and plenty of fans were baffled that he kept getting selected.

At the crucial moment, he stepped up against Porto and delivered the goal City needed with a gorgeous free-kick that left the goalkeeper absolutely helpless. It served as a timely reminder of the quality he has, when given the chance to use it. And although that goal doesn't suddenly prove all of his doubters wrong, it was nice to see him get a big moment in a City career that's largely been spent as a supporting actor.

(Photo by TIM KEETON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Torres Shows His Quality

Ferran Torres may have only started a handful of games this season, but against Porto he came out with comfortably his best moment in a City shirt when his goal sealed the win against the visitors.

And it was a hell of a goal, too, linking up with Phil Foden before picking the ball up in a tight space by the edge of the box. He made it look easy when he shifted the ball onto his right foot, beat a defender and curled a powerful shot home. My first thought was that (whisper it quietly) it looked very much like the kind of goal that Leroy Sané would score.

His price tag was a snip, but we seem to be the only people in the footballing world that have figured it out yet. If the 20-year-old lives up to half his billing, the two goals he's scored so far for us will be followed by plenty more to come.

(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Sergio's Back

I think I speak for all City fans when I say that we've missed Sergio Agüero. We haven't seen much of him at all since the back end of last season, when injury problems started to wrack up, but he made that long-awaited return to the starting XI and got right back on the scoresheet.

The question now is whether we can keep him fit and healthy for long enough to keep him a key player throughout the season. Although Gabriel Jesus is an important part of the team when he plays, Raheem Sterling remains the only player we can really rely on to exceed 25 goals every season if Agüero can't stay available.

(Photo by TIM KEETON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

We Rely On Walker

Without Kyle Walker in our backline, City's ability to snuff out counter-attacks would probably be slashed in half. Not only is he comfortably the fastest defender (or midfielder) in the side, he seems to be the only one who really knows how to use that pace to the full advantage.

Don't get me wrong, Joao Cancelo has plenty of pace, and none of our centre-backs are exactly slow, either. It's just that whenever we get caught out by a long pass or through ball, far more often than not it's Kyle who's there to save us and sweep up. Tonight he even reminded us that that explosive speed can be useful in attacking spaces, too- if Pep lets him use it. My concern is that we'll miss Walker more than we expect when he's gone...

(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Showing Some Fight

Here's a stat that might surprise you: the last time Manchester City came from behind to win a game of football was against Leicester City late last December. While Pep's best seasons at the club were characterised by comebacks and late winners, we've generally found that going a goal down tends to spell the end of our victory hopes lately.

That wasn't the case tonight, when conceding the opener seemed to spark some fight in our players. First Raheem Sterling won the penalty that led to our equaliser, then Gundogan and Torres took the game by the scruff of the neck to send Porto back home with no points. It's encouraging to see that, despite what some people have said about Guardiola, we haven't thrown in the towel yet.

(Photo by MARTIN RICKETT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

-----

You can follow Nathan on Twitter here: @zufariblue

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra