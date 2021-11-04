Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 4-1 Club Brugge (Champions League)

Manchester City reclaimed top spot in their Champions League group with a comfortable win over Club Brugge at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Premier League champions bounced back from successive defeats with a convincing victory over the Belgian side ahead of a derby clash with Manchester United on Saturday.

When Bernardo Silva's sliced interception bounced in off John Stones' face to give Brugge a fortunate equaliser, it looked like it might be another frustrating night for Pep Guardiola's men.

But Phil Foden's opener would not, in the end, prove fruitless because Riyad Mahrez put the home side back in front with a second-half header, with the in-form Joao Cancelo once again pulling the strings for the Sky Blues.

Raheem Sterling got his first goal in twelve games to seal the points for the hosts, before Gabriel Jesus scored in injury time after being teed up by Cancelo - wrapping up a hat-trick of assists for the Portuguese defender.

The win saw City move above PSG at the top of the group and, should the Sky Blues beat the French giants in three weeks' time, that position will be confirmed with a game to spare.

Here's what City Xtra learned from a routine win in the east side of Manchester-

Creative conductor Cancelo

I'm going to come right out and say it- Joao Cancelo isn't a full-back. Sure, he plays in roughly the same spaces as some advanced full-backs, but that's where the similarities end.

Everyone is very aware that Cancelo isn't the greatest defender in the world. It doesn't matter for games like this one. The Portugal star claimed three assists in the game against Brugge, once again showcasing his value as a creative force.

The first was an intelligent, De Bruyne-esque low ball into the mixer, the second a pinpoint cross for Mahrez to head home and the third came from a driving run into the box after he'd switched over to the right flank.

It's no secret that Kevin De Bruyne isn't in the best form of his career at the moment, so it's very handy that we happen to have a world-class creator at full-back to help fill that void. The only question, as eve, is whether or not we can afford Cancelo's defensive shortcomings for the derby.

Sterling back in the goals

It was a great moment when Raheem Sterling broke his drought with the kind of goal he used to score for fun. Coming off the bench to play on the right, the English winger looked lively throughout his cameo, positioning himself perfectly to slot home from Ilkay Gundogan's pass.

It's hard to deny that City aren't quite the same relentless goalscoring force they were between 2017 and 2019, and a big part of that has been Sterling's dip in numbers. The 26-year-old scored 79 goals across all competitions in the 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2019/20 campaigns combined.

And now, just a couple of years later, Sterling had gone twelve games without a goal before Wednesday night. However, if that goal is the start of return to form for Sterling, it could have serious implications for City's season.

We don't have a recognised striker, but if Sterling can get back to anywhere near his best, we'll still have a deadly goalscorer in the side when we need one.

Low crosses make a comeback

One of the most lethal tools in Pep Guardiola's arsenal throughout his time at City was, for a long time, the low cutback. Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sané used to thrive off of chasing down passes from midfield, getting their heads up and sliding the ball across the face of goal for a teammate (often the other winger) to tap home.

With the arrival of more 'technical' wingers like Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish, this strategy seems to have become far less common now than it once was. But it was on full display again against Brugge, with City's first and third goals coming from passes of that nature.

This could be a sign of things to come - while Mahrez and Grealish may not be the ideal players for such a tactic, it certainly feels as though Sterling and Jesus in particular are cut out for playing in that kind of system.

Rodri dominant again

One thing I can never understand is why some City fans want the club to sign Declan Rice from West Ham. While Rice is a brilliant player, we've already found the perfect number six for Pep Guardiola, and he's been one of our very best players this season.

Rodri was at it again against Brugge, solidifying his status among the top performers in this year's Champions League group stage. He seems to have gone up a level in his understanding of the position, his ability to cut off counter-attacks and the way he keeps possession moving intelligently for his team.

By all means, sign a back-up defensive midfielder for when Fernandinho leaves. But on current form, there's no reason why Rodri can't keep starting in this position for City in the years to come.

City need to tighten up

Manchester City started the season in brilliant defensive form, conceding just one goal in their first six Premier League matches. But that solidity has gone right out the window in recent weeks- they have now shipped nine goals in their last eight across all competitions.

A little leakiness is forgivable and wouldn't be as big an issue if the club were outscoring their opponents at the other end, but after drawing blanks against West Ham and Crystal Palace, it's clear that City need to get back to keeping consistent clean sheets as soon as possible.

The Manchester derby at the weekend is crucial- and if City don't tighten up considerably, it's going to be hard to keep the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood and City bogeyman Marcus Rashford at bay for 90 minutes.

