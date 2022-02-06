Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 4-1 Fulham (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Manchester City cruised past Championship table-toppers Fulham in style on Saturday afternoon, with a classy second-half display earning the Premier League side a place in the FA Cup fifth round.

The match began in NBA style, with three goals scored in just 13 minutes, with the impressive Championship outfit continuing their offensive style of play which ultimately paid off to start with.

Fabio Carvalho opened the scoring inside five minutes, as Aleksandar Mitrovic played a ball out to Harry Wilson, who drove down the line and found Carvalho in the middle of the Manchester City penalty area for a tap-in.

This was soon cancelled out, with City reacting sharply as Ilkay Gundogan scored just two minutes later. John Stones then put the hosts ahead seven minutes later with a flick on header from a Kevin De Bruyne corner.

In the second-half, Manchester City resumed normal service, dominating the ball. Jack Grealish broke through the Cottagers' back line and was brought down for a penalty. Riyad Mahrez converted comfortably, much to the relief of Manchester City fans after Gabriel Jesus' blunder against Swindon Town in the last round.

Manchester City subsequently progress to the FA Cup fifth round yet again with a 4-1 win, and here are five things we learned from Saturday afternoon's clash at the Etihad Stadium.

A slow start creeping back?

It's hard to be negative after a pleasant and for the most part comfortable 4-1 victory, but lets not shy away from the fact that Manchester City conceded a goal early once again.

At the beginning of Pep Guardiola's reign, Manchester City often started games slowly and took their time to grow into matches. That, mixed with learning to play out from the back, led to the Blues conceding early goals.

The question we're asking now, is whether it is reappearing?

Last time out, Southampton took the lead just seven minutes into the game with the Saints' counter-attack working effectively. On Saturday, the same happened with Fulham, as Fabio Carvalho scored four minutes into the match in similar style.

Thankfully on this occasion, Manchester City's instant response cancelled out a glimmer of hope for the visitors, but after only taking a point against Southampton, it could be a potential worry against stronger sides.

Kevin De Bruyne's work-rate

Yet again, Kevin De Bruyne stood out.

The Belgian international worked relentlessly from the first whistle, through to the last whistle - which he often unnoticeably does, regardless of the score or opposition.

The clash on Saturday afternoon was a prime example of this, as De Bruyne not only helped propel Manchester City back into the game, but he also made sure he and his teammates won via a comfortable margin.

Kevin De Bruyne's work rate reminded me of the performance he put in against Bristol City in the Carabao Cup across two legs back in 2018 - albeit a much closer game back then, but De Bruyne gave 100% from start to finish.

Having De Bruyne back to his very best is a huge asset for Manchester City, particularly in games where they find themselves go behind.

Mahrez's form this season has gone under the radar

If you told a neutral fan that Riyad Mahrez has scored 21 goals and assisted a further five across just 26 games so far this season, they'd likely be surprised - perhaps even some Manchester City fans might be.

It feels as though his form has massively gone under the radar this season, purely because of how well the team has performed on the whole, whilst playing with a false nine.

Riyad Mahrez is heavily a reason why Manchester City can continue to do this and still get results.

Going back to the draw against Southampton prior to the recent winter break, Manchester City certainly lacked that finishing touch, which the Algeria international captain would certainly have provided.

City's set-piece success continues

Following Aymeric Laporte's equaliser against Southampton last week, Manchester City's set-piece ability is rapidly improving. The Blues have now scored 10 goals from set pieces this season alone.

In the past, corners and deep free-kicks haven't given many Manchester City fans much confidence, and it often seems like another chance goes to waste when a shot is deflected wide for a corner.

That being said, supporters of the club don't seem to appreciate, or celebrate, winning a corner as many other fanbases do. But given the stat above, and the goal that put them in front against Fulham, this should be a reason to get excited...

Especially with Kevin De Bruyne back and firing.

Progression from the academy looks seamless

On Saturday, we saw two well-thought of academy players feature in the match day squad with many hoping to see them play - and we did, as both Liam Delap and James McAtee came on in the 78th minute.

Although it was only 12 minutes each for the pair, they fitted in unnoticeably.

Gary Neville mentioned it when commentating on McAtee's Premier League debut against Everton, saying, "They're like clones, they're all the same. It's almost like David Silva's left them all behind!” “It's not a youth system, it's a cloning system!”

That really seems to be the case, with both players fitting in extremely well in the FA Cup clash with Fulham - particularly McAtee, but only due to his position and Manchester City's current system.

Liam Delap did put the ball into the back of the net, after Bernardo Silva played a great cross into his path, only for it to be deemed offside.

Despite this though, his taste for goals and being in the right place at the right time was evident - and after all, Manchester City finally had a striker on the pitch!

It's definitely a promising future for academy graduates, with Cole Palmer breaking into the first team squad, closely followed by James McAtee and Liam Delap.

