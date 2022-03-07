Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 4- 1 Manchester United (Premier League)

Manchester City proved once again that their city is blue, as Pep Guardiola's side completed a Premier League double over Manchester United via an emphatic victory on Sunday evening.

The Manchester Derby of the weekend was one for the ages for Pep Guardiola’s side, as they demolished bitter rivals Manchester United with a 4-1 rout at the Etihad Stadium.

Two goals apiece from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez separated the hosts and Manchester United, who were torn to pieces despite Jadon Sancho’s brilliant first-half equaliser.

In the second-half, all Manchester United could do was witness a side that belongs amongst the pantheon of greats in Premier League history put on a display that proves the league table is never wrong.

As Manchester City stepped up their pursuit for another Premier League title in frightening fashion, here are five things we learned from a derby day drubbing.

Kevin De Bruyne: The definition of a big-game player

Out of his nine goals in the Premier League this season, four have come up against Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United - a statistic that tells you all you need to know about Kevin De Bruyne’s big-game credentials.

In Sunday's Manchester derby, with the narrative of an intense Premier League title race in the background, the Belgian maestro was simply unplayable.

The Manchester City skipper made a late run into the box and picked his spot for his side’s opener and followed it up with a second where it was a classic of case of ‘right place at the right time’.

While Riyad Mahrez deserves to be lauded for his stunning finish for Manchester City's third goal, Kevin De Bruyne’s delivery couldn’t have been any more on the money.

But aside from his brace and assist, the midfield maestro was integral to the Sky Blues’ plan of turning the tables on United and playing on the break in the first 45 - as his devastating ball-carrying ability and eye for a pass proved once again that there is simply not a bigger transitional threat in world football.

Kevin De Bruyne and big games: Name a more iconic duo, I’ll wait.

Jack Grealish has arrived

Starting his first ever Manchester Derby, it isn’t an outlandish take to suggest that Jack Grealish could well have been crowned Man of the Match on the day.

The Englishman’s game was subtly brilliant throughout, playing swift one-twos and causing a left-sided overload alongside Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo that meant United were in sixes and sevens from minute one.

Grealish was one of the protagonists in the build-up to both of City’s first two goals, using his quick feet to slip in a pass for Bernardo Silva down the flank for his eventual assist, whilst winning the header that found Phil Foden for the second.

Another point that should not be swept under the rug is that derby days can turn into end-to-end basketball games, and his understanding of retaining the ball to slow the tempo down and drawing pressers to himself to free up space for his teammates also ensured City could halt United’s transition-heavy ways.

Strictly from a defensive point of view, the former Aston Villa man was found tracking back into City’s six-yard box, leaving a leg in to make a crucial challenge when needed and battling for headers - an underrated aspect of his game.

Picking up central positions and driving with the ball and constantly finding his teammates, it’s impossible not to keep harping on about that Jack Grealish masterclass.

False nine Phil Foden keeps getting better and better

It’s a pity that Phil Foden’s flawless flick over Victor Lindelof’s head and shot didn’t rupture the back of the net. Minus the blonde trim, that was the closest thing to Paul Gascoigne’s iconic goal against Scotland at Euro ’96.

But for the ‘Stockport Iniesta’ to put on such a marvellous showing in an unnatural false nine role on derby day is another example of why there’s no youngster on the planet that is as tactically flexible as him.

The 21-year old’s footballing brain was an intimidating sight once again, as he dismantled United’s shape on several occasions, dropping as deep as into central midfield and attracting the opposition press like a true master of his craft.

What was perhaps even more surprising was how Foden proved to be an excellent source for City’s out-ball into him, as his sublime touch from any pass into him from either Laporte or Stones made him look right at home up front.

From picking passes from deeper areas, to bullying Aaron-Wan Bissaka off the ball and shifting to the left flank to form a four-man overload, the England international’s comfortability in a position that should not suit him on paper was astonishing.

In the words of none other than the legendary Sergio Aguero, Phil Foden really was ‘different gravy’ on Sunday evening.

Can Riyad Mahrez get the credit he deserves?

The Algerian is only the second player in the Premier League to score 20 goals in all competitions and yet, his incredible campaign has barely garnered a whisper from the press.

Once again, Riyad Mahrez came up trumps when all eyes were on him.

The former Leicester man’s ability to come into his own in big games stretches back to his exploits in the Champions League last season, and in the Manchester Derby, he was at his cracking best as per usual.

A betting man would lay down a punt on the fact that Riyad Mahrez belongs in the select few group of players that not only execute a first-time half-volley to a tee, but rifle it into the back of the net.

The thinking behind aiming his strike high and into the top-corner instead of placing it for the second, considering David De Gea’s strengths saving grounded shots, is an insight into how his footballing IQ has improved tenfold under Pep Guardiola.

A criminally underrated season from a masterful footballer that deserves his flowers.

Rule number one: Always believe in this team

Ahead of derby day, the worries were understandable, as performances against Tottenham and Everton in particular had been unconvincing. But it’s always imperative to remember that this team is one of the greatest footballing ensembles of the modern era.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side’s trophy cabinet backs the aforementioned statement, but they really are the very best at both leading a Premier League title race as well as being as being chase-masters, as seen in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Liverpool remain a threat until the end of the season without question, but to lose your faith in this incredible bunch of players is naïve to say the least.

