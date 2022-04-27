Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Final First-Leg)

Manchester City edged Real Madrid in an entertaining 4-3 win for Pep Guardiola's men in the first-leg of their Champions League semi-final tie at the Etihad Stadium.

The world of football witnessed an epic battle between two European giants that saw the champions of England edge the 13-time Champions League winners in an enthralling knockout clash to set up a tasty return leg in Madrid next week.

The tie kicked off in style with two goals scored in just 11 minutes. That man again; Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring just three minutes into the match with a diving header from Riyad Mahrez's pinpoint delivery - a surprising goal for a player like him to score which foreshadowed a very surprising game.

Gabriel Jesus quickly added a second to give the hosts some breathing space before Madrid pulled one back through the in-form Karim Benzema not long before half-time.

The second half saw much of the same, with defences seeming non-existent on this occasion. Two goals were scored within 10 minutes of the restart, with Phil Foden restoring City's two-goal cushion before Vinicius Jr scored a brilliant individual goal to bring the tie back to life.

With City dominating possession and Carlo Ancelotti's men mainly relying on the counter, Bernardo Silva made it four for the hosts, only for a Karim Benzema panenka from the spot to keep the margins slim in the tie ahead of the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu next week.

A seven-goal thriller meant the match certainly lived up to everyone’s expectations, here are five things we learned from Manchester City's narrow victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final opener-

Big game, big player - Kevin De Bruyne

IMAGO / Sportimage Once again, Kevin De Bruyne turned up when it mattered most. Many expected him to score, but certainly not in the fashion he did. Just two minutes into the match, Riyad Mahrez cut inside and played the ball in to a flying Kevin De Bruyne who headed home with a diving header! The Belgian then went on to dictate much of City’s play, adding an assist for Jesus too. In the first-half alone, the playmaker international managed 39 touches, 22 accurate passes, 15 final-third passes, five dribbles and three scoring chances. UEFA awarded the Man of the Match to Bernardo Silva, who did have a great game himself, but I think De Bruyne just edged it for me. Fernandinho: Defensive midfielder turned right-back IMAGO / NurPhoto Last night, we saw Fernandinho slot in at right-back after John Stones was taken off early due to fitness concerns. Despite Vinicius Jr getting the better of him for his goal, I felt the 36-year-old put in a solid shift. To think he’s barely ever played there, he looked comfortable and assured. The Manchester City skipper played many long balls as well as provided offensive support when going forward, as he set up Foden's goal with a well-weighted ball into the six-yard box. Given the injury situation around both recognised right-backs - Joao Cancelo banned and Kyle Walker out injured - Fernandinho covered well and albeit three goals were conceded, only one was down his channel, where he also put in three interceptions and a block. Chances going to waste IMAGO / Focus Images Onto the first negative point and without a surprise, it is regarding the infuriating number of chances that weren’t taken or went to waste. The most memorable one was probably when Phil Foden was played through on goal by Kevin De Bruyne in the first-half only to drag it wide of the post. This epitomised it for me, having a golden opportunity like that and not hitting the target is what has often come back to haunt City in crunch cup ties over the years under Pep Guardiola. City also only managed to win by one goal, going into an away leg - which will now inevitably be much more difficult than it should’ve been. The need of a striker in the summer, with Erling Haaland being heavily linked with a sensational switch to the Etihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund, could prove to be the solution to these problems. Karim Benzema demonstrated this for the visitors as he took his first chance of the game, hitting it first time into the back of the net. If City had this at their disposal, they’d be even more dangerous than they currently are.

Defence conceding three goals

Yet again it felt like City conceded three goals in a game they never should have. Granted Real Madrid were dangerous going forward, but the first two goals were counter attacks where Ancelotti's men were given acres of space to exploit and the third was a silly penalty to concede for the Blues.

Aymeric Laporte was the culprit, leaving his arm outstretched to concede the penalty at a point in the tie when City looked close to extending their advantage further and from 12 yards out, it was extremely unlikely that Karim Benzema would miss.

It’s frustrating to see though, when a game where City arguably could have easily scored up to seven and conceded one at most, resulted in a 4-3 scoreline to the hosts.

Midfield balance seems spot on

A midfield three of Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne has been a regular occurrence for City this season and rightly so. On Tuesday against Madrid, each of them showed why they’re so important to the side with outstanding individual displays in the middle of the park.

Rodri held down the midfield well, putting in a solid shift whilst touching the ball a whopping 107 times and making 85 passes. He epitomises the modern day number six, winning back the ball and offloading it to the creative midfielders or even playing through some balls himself.

Bernardo Silva worked as hard as ever, seemingly covering every blade of grass. Astonishingly, the Portugal international won 12 ground duels, three aerial duels and made five tackles.

For a creative midfielder, that work rate speaks volumes. And finally, Kevin De Bruyne, as referred to earlier on his importance, is essential for quite obvious reasons.

