Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 5-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Manchester City sealed an enthralling 5-0 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League champions opened the floodgates to commemorate the unveiling of the marvellous statues of club legends Vincent Kompany and David Silva ahead of the clash.

A brace from Ferran Torres and strikes from İlkay Gündoğan, Gabriel Jesus and Rodri along with some below-par defending by the Gunners ended what turned out to be a pretty one-sided contest with City putting Mikel Arteta's side to the sword from start to finish.

Arsenal went down to 10 men after Granit Xhaka was sent off after a two-footed challenge on João Cancelo after 35 minutes, and City set fuel to the fire by capitalising on their man advantage as they were too good for the visitors.

Here are five things we learnt from the tie-

Torres is the real deal

After a summer filled with frustration amongst the City fanbase with the club failing to secure the arrival of a top striker, Ferran Torres reminded that the Sky Blues remain in safe hands as the 21-year-old tormented the Arsenal backline with his movement and precise finishing.

Positioned down the middle for the second week running, the Spain international displayed his killer instinct in front of goal by arriving in the right position at the right time throughout the clash, with the forward bagging a brace against the Gunners, who sit bottom of the league table following their third league defeat in a row.

Though City are yet to test themselves against the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, both of whom have acquired world-class forwards in the summer, Torres is set to keep his place in the starting-XI after delivering whenever called upon, which would certainly please Pep Guardiola.

Jesus flourishing down the right wing

Gabriel Jesus showed for the second game in a row that he is much more dangerous and comfortable playing on the right side of attack, as he has done for Brazil in recent years.

It was reported after City's 5-0 win over Norwich City last week that Guardiola had been informed by the 24-year-old that he sees himself as a wide player despite having operated as a centre-forward for a large chunk of his time in Manchester.

After getting on the scoresheet and providing yet another assist, Jesus has made an incredible start to the new campaign after being linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium this summer.



Grealish enjoying a different role

After scoring on his home debut for City against the Canaries last week, Jack Grealish was immense for the Champions League finalists as he set up Jesus for the third goal of the afternoon and caused havoc at the back for Arsenal.

Dropping deep and linking play on the left side, the 25-year-old is settling into a newfound role in the east side of Manchester, and was comfortable in carrying the ball forward and finding others with inch-perfect balls throughout the win.

Though City are yet to welcome back Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden, the England international has gotten off the mark straight away since completing a £100 million move from Aston Villa in early August.

Laporte proving a point

While there were many in attack for City who received plaudits for taking the Gunners to school, Aymeric Laporte was as solid as ever and though it was a rather easy day at the office for the 27-year-old, he is proving a point to Guardiola, who placed his faith in John Stones alongside Dias for much of the previous campaign.

After scoring against Norwich last week, Laporte was an aerial threat for Arsenal as he bossed his own box and could have very well chipped in with a few more goals following some disastrous defending by the north London outfit.

With Stones yet to start for City this season, Laporte will take some stopping as the Spain international has sought to win his place back in the starting XI after accepting that he is set to stay at the Etihad Stadium this season.

City are still very good

For all their failures in the transfer market, City are still far better than most sides in the division as they showed on Saturday, with the quality and strength in-depth at Guardiola's disposal coming few and far between among managers across Europe.

After beginning the 2021/22 campaign with consecutive 1-0 defeats against Leicester City and Tottenham, City have found their rhythm with back-to-back emphatic victories at home to send a statement to the rest of the league.

While they remain short of an out-and-out striker, City have enough firepower in their group to find the back of the net, as they showed during the charge for their third league title under Guardiola last season.

