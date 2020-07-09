City Xtra
Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Nathan Allen

Manchester City swatted aside Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium to tighten their grip on a second-place finish in the Premier League. Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, David Silva and Raheem Sterling were on the scoresheet as the Blues recorded a 5-0 victory over Steve Bruce's visitors. 

Here's what we learned from another comfortable home win...

-----

A Swansong in Silva 

It's not a stretch to say that this could be David Silva's last ever great Etihad performance. The Spanish legend is leaving the club in just a few weeks and only has a few more home games left before he heads to his new team - wherever they may be. 

Today, though, he reminded everyone watching that he still has what it takes to perform at the top level every week. After just ten minutes El Mago had set up Gabriel Jesus for the opening goal, and in injury time it was Silva who squared to Raheem Sterling to deal the final blow. But these two assists were just bookends for a spectacular free kick, which flew past Martin Dubravka before he could even move. On the strength of this performance, the little magician still has a while left in those legs. 

manchester-city-v-newcastle-united-premier-league (5)
(Photo by Lee Smith/Pool via Getty Images)

Defensive Issues Abated... For Now

Today's clean sheet means that City have conceded just three goals in seven games since the Premier League restart, for an average of just 0.43 goals past Ederson every match. 

When John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi were named as the centre-back partnership ahead of the clash with Newcastle, it's fair to say there was an appropriate degree of concern from City fans. In the event, though, there was no need to worry. The two marshalled the game without any problems, keeping Newcastle's depleted attack at bay throughout and securing City's fifth consecutive home clean sheet. 

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-newcastle (4)
(Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Raheem's Back

Raheem Sterling had suffered from a really difficult start to the calendar year, going without a goal for several months at the beginning of 2020. When he pounced on a David Luiz mistake to open the scoring against Arsenal, I said that I hoped it would mark a return to form for the winger- and that's proven to be the case.

After bagging against Newcastle in the FA Cup and against Liverpool at the Etihad, he was on the scoresheet yet again today, coming off the bench to net late on and complete the rout. That goal takes Sterling to 24 goals for the season (more than any other City player)- not bad for someone who was in his worst ever patch of form just a few games ago. 

manchester-city-v-newcastle-united-premier-league (6)
(Photo by Oli Scarff/Pool viaGetty Images)

Goals From All Over

Manchester City fans have grown more than used to seeing their team break records in recent years, and today another was broken by the Cityzens. They became the first ever Premier League team to see five different players hit ten league goals in a single season.

Riyad Mahrez was the fifth player to reach the milestone, after Sergio Agüero, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne. The Algerian's goal today, set up by Kevin de Bruyne, was one that set a record that could stand for a very long time. After all, how many clubs have five players who are all capable of reaching double figures?

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-newcastle (5)
(Photo by MICHAEL REGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Doyle Debut

We have to mention Tommy Doyle, who made his Premier League debut with twenty minutes to go and the game already won. There was plenty of promise on show for the watching City fans as he settled right into the rhythm of the team. 

Doyle looked comfortable in and out of possession, always in the right position to receive the ball. Yes, he tended to play it safe when he got it, but that's to be expected from a youngster making his league debut for Pep Guardiola. If he can keep impressing like that in his future appearances, things could quickly accelerate for one of the academy's most highly-rated prospects. 

manchester-city-v-newcastle-united-premier-league (7)
(Photo by Oli Scarff/Pool viaGetty Images)

-----

