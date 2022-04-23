Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 5-1 Watford (Premier League)

Manchester City thumped Watford to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points with a 5-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League champions took a major step towards making it four out of five league titles with a convincing beating of Roy Hodgson's relegation-threatened Watford side, as a Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid looms.

Gabriel Jesus stole the headlines with a five-star display as the Brazilian scored four times and set up Rodri's belter in the first-half to make a serious case to be picked in the starting XI against Real Madrid next week.

Fernandinho, Raheem Sterling and Oleksandr Zinchenko were all excellent on their respective returns to the lineup after being named on the bench in City's 3-0 win over Brighton in mid-week.

Here are five things City Xtra learnt from Manchester City's stylish win over the Hornets on Saturday-

Over the past 24 hours, several sources have highlighted Arsenal's interest in signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City in the summer, with the expected arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium. The 25-year-old has been in and out of the squad despite having registered impressive returns this season, which has left the door open for a potential exit in the summer amid interest from several clubs across Europe. IMAGO / PA Images However, given the nod after being dropped to the bench against Brighton in midweek, Jesus proved his metal as a finisher by putting in an exemplary attacking display by getting four goals to his name. Whether it was getting on the end of a inch-perfect Kevin De Bruyne cross to winning and scoring a penalty, the former Palmeiras star was at his absolute best as he bagged his first Premier League hat-trick in what was certainly amongst his best performances in a Manchester City shirt. IMAGO / PA Images Whether this means the forward will start against Real Madrid or not, it remains to be seen how much of a role Jesus will play in City's run-in despite him reportedly being put up for sale, with there being little doubt over the frontman's ability in and around the box.

2. The Fernandinho dilemma

Whilst Fernandinho has only been a bit-part player for Manchester City this season, the veteran showed he still has plenty left in tank with a commanding display in the middle of the park against Watford.

The 36-year-old revealed ahead of City's Champions League tie in Madrid two weeks ago that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season and that it remains unlikely he would sign a further one-year contract extension in Manchester.

Against Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final last weekend, Fernandinho struggled to cope with the challenge posed by Liverpool's midfield trio and Rodri proved to be a key miss against the Reds, who played Guardiola's side off the pitch at Wembley in what was a torrid first-half for the Premier League leaders.

The question remains on when Guardiola could decide to call upon the club captain in City's run-in, given how little the room for error is in the title race with Liverpool - though Rodri is nailed on to start ahead of Fernandinho in his side's remaining Champions League ties.

3. City's defence looked uncharacteristically shaky

With Karim Benzema and Vincius Jr set to line up at the Etihad Stadium next week, Manchester City's backline of Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko didn't enjoy the best audition for the crunch Champions League tie against Watford on Saturday.

Often caught out at the back and guilty of making unusual error that led to decent goalscoring chances for the visitors, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo were, in particular, sloppy while defending in the first-half.

With John Stones and Kyle Walker in serious doubt to feature against Carlo Ancelotti's men, Guardiola will be keen to sort out his defence, who will be missing Joao Cancelo for the first-leg after the Portuguese received a yellow card against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

4. Rodri bags another belter

Not the man to get his name on the scoresheet every other week but when he does, it is usually hit with immense power and from some distance as Rodri latched onto Gabriel Jesus' chipped pass and thundered a volleyed effort past Ben Foster to make it 3-1 to City on the cusp of half-time.

The Spaniard has been one of City's most consistent players since the start of the campaign and was given a helping hand from Fernandinho in front of the defence against Watford, as both Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan dropped to the bench after starting against Brighton.

Having scored home and away against Arsenal in the Premier League either side of a rocket against Everton this season, the 25-year-old restored City's two-goal cushion after collecting a ball originally meant for Kevin De Bruyne, who went down after a challenge only for Rodri to pick up the pieces.

5. Five more to go

City have seen Liverpool close in on them in the table in recent months, though the Blues have lent the Merseyside outfit a helping hand with a string of disappointing results on the way whilst Liverpool can been nearly perfect since January.

With just one point separating the Premier League's top two, it is all for City to do ahead of league meeting with Leeds, Newcastle, West Ham, Wolves and Aston Villa - where five wins in five will see them claim their fourth title in five seasons.

Liverpool may hold the momentum card at present, but City have been at this stage before and have proved they can cope with the pressure at the business end of the league campaign, where a minor slip-up is likely to see Jurgen Klopp's side pip them to the finish line.

