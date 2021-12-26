Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 6-3 Leicester City (Premier League)

Manchester City recovered from a Foxes fightback to come away comfortable winners on Boxing Day at the Etihad Stadium

Strikes from Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling saw Pep Guardiola’s side race into a four-goal lead at half-time.

However, Leicester came flying out of the blocks after the break and closed the gap to one thanks to James Maddison, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho.

The former City striker had a point to prove, but Aymeric Laporte guided a header into the corner to re-establish a cushion before Sterling put the game to bed late on.

It was a victory that earned City a six-point lead over Liverpool, who have a game in hand thanks to the postponement of their fixture against Leeds.

Here's what we learned from a breathless Manchester City win on Sunday afternoon-

Attacking genius

We'll get onto that shambolic second half later, but first let's give some deserved credit to City's first-half brilliance. The opening spell saw City at their best; the Foxes were pegged back and panicked into conceding two penalties in the first quarter of the match.

A lot of that was down to some inch-perfect pressing, which is why it's perhaps unsurprising that the home side faded as they tired. But Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne all looked sharp in attack

Moreover, there were three brilliant chances to score on top of the ones that City took. They were so good in the first half that it's no exaggeration to say the score could have been 7-0.

Defensive difficulties

Since a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace back in October, City's defensive record has been spectacular in the Premier League: just three goals conceded in eight matches, notching up five clean sheets in the process.

But some smart work from Ademola Lookman and former Manchester City man Kelechi Iheanacho dealt that record a major blow in the second half of the tie.

Even with a brilliant performance from Ederson in goal, Leicester still managed to score three goals in a short space of time.

Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko were arguably culpable in the first two goals, while the third was a slice of awful luck, but what really stood out was how vulnerable City looked through the centre of the pitch without Rodri in the side.

Hopefully, the Spain international be back soon- the question is how Guardiola is expected to cope if he suffers any sort of major injury.

Laporte grabs the headlines

He won't be happy to have conceded three - the first time Manchester City have done so in a home league game since this exact fixture last season - but Aymeric Laporte had a big impact on the game in the other box.

He won his side's first penalty of the afternoon in a tussle with Youri Tielemans early on, but it was when Guardiola's side desperately needed a goal that the 27-year-old really delivered.

Perhaps driven by anger at the way his side had shipped a trio of cheap goals, Laporte rose brilliantly to direct a perfect header into the top corner and make it 5-3 - restoring a two-goal cushion amid fears that Leicester could snatch a point or even cause an upset.

It wasn't only one of the headers of the season, but will probably go down as one of the most important goals of the campaign too, as it was the moment that took the sting out of the game while Leicester threatened to grab a disastrous equaliser, as City showed they weren't far at all from suffering a self-inflicted title-race blow .

Sterling bags a brace

There were plenty of great individual performances to look at today (aside from that bizarre temporary collapse early in the second half), but the pick of the bunch has to be Raheem Sterling, who looks right back to his dazzling best.

The England international was a threat right from the first whistle, looking to dance past Leicester players at every opportunity. He was smart to win the penalty from Youri Tielemans, then took it himself and scored emphatically.

Late on, the winger arrived to wrap up the scoring by finishing from Ruben Dias' header late on, making it his first league brace for Manchester City since July 2020.

Sterling is making a habit out of scoring his team's sixth goal, which is probably not something you can say about any other footballer in top-flight history. Eight goals in ten for the Englishman now. Solid stuff.

Player absences felt

City's carefully-cultivated squad depth means that it's often easy to forget when key players are out with injuries.

For example, Kevin De Bruyne's absences in recent years have usually been accounted for by Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva's partnership in the middle of the park.

But there were some players out against Leicester who were sorely missed by Guardiola's side.

Kyle Walker is one of them, and you have to wonder if any of Leicester's counter-attacks would have ended in goals had he been available. Without Rodri, too, it was alarming to see how easily Leicester cut through the centre of the pitch.

City don't just need to hope for the pair to be back soon- they need to take note of how their absences affected their performance and look for better ways to cover for them next time.

