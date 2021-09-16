Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 6-3 RB Leipzig (Champions League)

Manchester City got the better of RB Leipzig in a nine-goal thriller at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night as the Blues returned to Champions League action on matchday one.

Pep Guardiola’s team are now on top of Group A following an eventful 6-3 victory against Jesse Marsch’s RB Leipzig side, while Paris Saint-Germain only managed a draw against Club Brugge.

Manchester City also became the fastest English team to secure 50 wins in the Champions League following their victory at the Etihad on Wednesday night and picked up all three points in the process.

Nathan Ake opened the scoring for Manchester City with a bullet header from a Jack Grealish corner, and the lead was further bolstered with a perfect own goal at the end of Kevin De Bruyne’s brilliant cross.

However, RB Leipzig fought back through Christopher Nkunku, only to be put down once again by a brilliantly struck Riyad Mahrez penalty just before the half-time whistle.

The Bundesliga side kept though, coming back through Nkunku once again, but splendid second-half goals from Jack Grealish and Joao Cancelo put Manchester City firmly into the lead.

A late red card for former Manchester City player and now Leipzig left-back Angelino opened the door for another home goal which was cleverly finished off by Gabriel Jesus to conclude an action-packed Champions League night.

Here are five things City Xtra learned from Manchester City’s rip-roaring victory against the German outfit:

Jack Grealish has arrived in Europe

Three points, a goal and an assist on his Champions League debut - Jack Grealish couldn’t have asked for a better start to his journey on the biggest stage in European football.

The 26-year-old helped Manchester City kick start the nine-goal thriller with a perfectly delivered ball from a corner, which was eventually finished off by Nathan Ake.

He then came through for City at a crucial moment in the game and scored a beautiful individual goal as he drove directly into the Leipzig defence from the left and curled the ball past their goalkeeper with a swish of his right foot.

Manchester City’s £100 million man announced himself to the world of European football on Wednesday night and showed a glimpse of the wonderful things that lay ahead.

Ruben Dias takes over the captain’s armband

The ever-reliable centre back stepped up his duties on Wednesday, after he was handed the captain’s armband ahead of the game against Leipzig.

Dias has been voted into the leadership group by his colleagues, after just one season and 57 appearances for Manchester City - a true testament to the strong leadership qualities the Portugal international possesses.

Marked by the fans as the perfect Vincent Kompany successor, Dias has surely taken a major step in that direction with this latest feather in his cap.

He was also presented with the UEFA Defender of the Year trophy ahead of the game on Wednesday night - a brilliant personal accolade to recognise the remarkable season he had in his first year in Manchester.

A team full of goals

Manchester City look determined to make sure that their failed pursuit of a proper number nine this summer will not define their season.

The Blues have now scored 17 goals in their last four outings - a figure one would hardly relate with a team in desperate need of a striker. Pep Guardiola has taken on the challenge and his players have responded well so far, with contributions coming from all over the pitch in the absence of a recognised striker up top.

Manchester City have scored through eleven different players in the last four fixtures, displaying their incredible teamwork and togetherness, in times of adversity. Goal contributions have come from all over the dressing room and Pep Guardiola will surely be content with his team’s performances in front of the goal so far this season.

Not being overly reliant on a single player for goals has been one of Manchester City’s biggest strengths throughout this recent successful period and will help them massively as they go deeper into the competitive season without a striker.

Kevin De Bruyne is back in action

The Belgian has been on the sidelines ever since he picked up an ankle injury in the closing stages of the European Championships back in July. Kevin De Bruyne has since worked hard on his recovery, after suffering a minor setback on his return to action through a cameo against Tottenham earlier in the season.

However, with the injury now firmly behind him after a successful rehabilitation period, De Bruyne started the game in his usual position on the right side of Manchester City’s midfield.

The 2021 PFA Player of the Year showed what all Cityzens were missing as he displayed his brilliance all over the pitch. De Bruyne picked up where he left off and got straight into the action with his marvellous crosses into the opposition’s box.

Manchester City were handed a cheeky boost in the early stages of the game as one of De Bruyne’s magnificent crosses was perfectly put into the net by RB Leipzig’s Nordi Mukiele to hand the Blues a 2-0 advantage.

Rest assured, the midfield maestro is just getting started and fans should be excited to have him back on the pitch...

Pep Guardiola is loving life in Manchester

The Manchester City boss managed his 300th game for the Blues on Wednesday night, making him the fifth longest-serving manager in the club’s history. Guardiola has conquered England since his appointment in 2016, winning 218 games with an astonishing 72.6% success rate.

Pep Guardiola, who is now into his sixth season at Manchester City - which is also the longest he has remained at a single club, has so far won 10 trophies and 15 individual honours and thankfully does not intend to stop anytime soon.

It is safe to say that the Catalan warm weather aficionado has settled in comfortably into life in the rainy city centre of Manchester and the Cityzens are extremely lucky to have one of the greatest footballing minds to ever grace the game in charge of this team.

