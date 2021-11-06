Five Things We Learned: Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester United couldn't get near a Pep Guardiola side that outclassed them in every way at Old Trafford.

Joao Cancelo created both goals, forcing an Eric Bailly own goal before sweeping a ball in for Bernardo Silva to squeeze home.

And United, who managed just one shot on target all game and saw less than a third of the possession, never looked likely to get back in the game.

In fact, for much of the second half it looked like it would take a calamitous error from a Manchester City player to give the home side any chance of scoring.

But that never came to fruition, leaving the red half of Manchester thoroughly beaten and without a leg to stand on in the cross-City debates.

Here's what we learned from the latest away derby day...

Manchester is blue!

But was that ever in doubt?

This was not quite the humiliation of the 6-1 from a decade ago, but it may have been the most dominant performance overall that Manchester City have ever put in against their local rivals.

United had a single shot on target- a clever Ronaldo volley that didn't trouble Ederson too much, while City enjoyed over two thirds of the possession. Guardiola's side spent most of the game toying with their rivals.

It almost felt as though they took pity on Solskjær's men in the latter stages, where the priority seemed to be conserving energy.

So while the scoreline won't live long in the memory, this could still go down as the least fight a Manchester United team has ever mustered against City.

David de Gea faced more shots on his goal from United players than Ederson. That says it all, really.

Rodri runs the show

No City player better captured that dominance than Rodri, who made a game against Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes look like a kick-about with some teenagers.

The Spaniard has converted even the most stubborn of City fans with his performances this season, but this might have been the best yet. He just makes football look so simple.

Constantly winning the ball back and laying it off to his teammates is still the core of Rodri's game, but he's also got the ability to ping some ridiculous cross-field passes when he sees the chance and he was unlucky not to get an assist with one such ball.

I seem to write about Rodri after every game now, but I couldn't ignore his brilliant derby display.

Bernardo Silva: The Derby King

Another player who I tend to write about every time City play this season is Bernardo Silva, but that's not without plenty of good reason.

In an age where City's results against United are decidedly mixed, they certainly have the better of the Red Devils at Old Trafford. That's largely down to Bernardo Silva, who scored his third goal at the stadium on Saturday.

I don't think anyone expected Cancelo's curling cross to reach Bernardo, or for the Portuguese midfielder to actually squeeze it in at the near post, but that determination to get into the right positions is exactly what makes Silva a special player.

He'll be giving United players nightmares tonight after scoring against them on their own turf, yet again.

De Bruyne on the up

It's not a secret that Kevin de Bruyne hasn't had a great season so far.

Against United, though, I felt like the Belgian looked like he was heading in the right direction. De Bruyne made four chances - more than the entire United team - and had a couple of shots on target.

Towards the end of the game, in particular, we saw some passes that were definitely reminiscent of some of Kevin's best form.

It still feels like De Bruyne has another gear or two to go through before he's at his very best again, but there were plenty of encouraging signs ahead of the international break.

Stones is back in City's best backline

Of course Aymeric Laporte is an excellent defender, but since the start of last season, John Stones has deservedly been a part of our best back four.

That's was evident again today, when the Englishman put in a faultless performance against Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been on fire lately.

He was always on hand to head clear and (in contrast to some shaky moments from Laporte this season) never looked like giving the ball away when we passed it around the back. The French defender's red card opened the door for Stones to come back in and he's seized that chance with both hands.

It's no disrespect intended on Laporte, but City look better at the back when Stones partners Dias.

