Five Things We Learned: Newcastle United 0-2 Manchester City (FA Cup Quarter-Final)

Another season, another trip to Wembley, another opportunity for the Manchester City squad to get their hands on some silverware. It was a lively and domineering performance away at Newcastle that saw Pep Guardiola's side book their place in the FA Cup Semi-Final.

Goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling silenced the normally raucous St James' Park crowd, which is testament to just how dominant City were. Arsenal await in the next stage, and we face the juicy prospect of a Manchester showdown in the final...

Here's what we learned from City's win at St James' Park...

De Bruyne the Destroyer

When the line-up was revealed, nearly all of us expected the usual system of Gundogan sitting deep and de Bruyne and Silva given license to roam forward.

However, it was the Belgian who was operating at the base of the midfield triumvirate. This gave him more time on the ball to act as a deep-lying playmaker, but it also showcased his tenacity and defensive acumen. Notably, he dispossessed Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin three times in about ten minutes, killing any threat of a counter-attack. Just give Kevin the Balon D'or already.

The value of Sterling is rising

Sterling started this season in ferocious form but after hitting a blank in the opening months of 2020 up until the season was paused due to the pandemic, he has found his goalscoring groove again. After scoring the opening goal in the 3-0 win against Arsenal, this time he fired past Karl Darlow from outside the box to seal the win for City. Aside from that, he was a menace all game to Newcastle's defence and looked sharp in possession. Long may it continue.

Penalty Problem Solved?

After a crisis broke out earlier this season that afflicted the squad with an inability to score penalties, infecting even expert-takers such as Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan, it began to look like City's fortune was cursed when it came to the penalty spot.

However, up stepped man of the moment Kevin de Bruyne. He did it at the Bernabéu. He did it against Arsenal at the Etihad. And he did it again against Newcastle. The Belgian star looks like he is the most tranquil man on the pitch when he strolls up to the spot. Long may it continue.

Otamendi is a liability

Ok, maybe this was something that we already knew before the game. But once again Otamendi demonstrated his ability to go from resolute guardian of the goal to "be funny if I let the opposition score lol" in a matter of seconds.

After the Argentine was fine for most of the game and did what he had to without fuss, with City leading 1-0 he decided to pass to a Newcastle player under no pressure and was spared only by a shocking miss from Dwight Gayle. All City's hard-work could have been undone by one brain-dead moment from Otamendi. Join us in putting our hands together and praying for the arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly as soon as possible.

Wasteful City

This sounds like a needless moan after City won comfortably and for the most part were excellent. Yet, once again we displayed a failure to put the ball in the opponent's net. For the first thirty minutes constant waves of pressure and some sumptuous link-up play left Newcastle breathless - but no goal arrived that the dominance demanded.

The deadlock was only broken in fortuitous circumstances - a needless penalty conceded by Fabian Schar, coolly dispatched by de Bruyne. Had Gayle capitalised on Otamendi's error, we could have faced the prospect of a repeat of the Premier League tie at Newcastle where in spite of overwhelming the hosts the score finished level. It took a moment of individual brilliance from Sterling to seal the result. A big difference between the past two seasons and this year has been our lack of cutting edge and ruthlessness in the final third.

