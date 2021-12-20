Five Things We Learned: Newcastle United 0-4 Man City (Premier League)

Manchester City were in record-breaking mood on Sunday afternoon as they registered their eighth consecutive Premier League win in the Premier League in a 4-0 thumping of Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

A João Cancelo-inspired victory against Eddie Howe's side maintained Manchester City’s reign at the top of the table, with Chelsea and Liverpool both dropping points in their respective games at the weekend.

Additional goals from Ruben Dias, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling handed the Sky Blues the record for scoring the most Premier League goals by any side in a calendar year (106 goals in 2021).

Speaking of records, Pep Guardiola’s men have now also registered the most wins by an English top-flight side in a calendar year (34 wins in 2021) - exceeding Bob Paisley’s Liverpool side in 1982.

The records don't stop there, as Manchester City have also set a new landmark for the highest number of away wins in the top-flight in a single calendar year (18).

Here are five things City Xtra learnt from the triumph on Sunday -

DeJoão Vu

Excuse the abject pun, but there is certainly an element of déjà vu when it comes to João Cancelo’s breathtaking displays. We’ve been here before and it never ceases to be our happy place, as the Portugal international continues to bend the rules of the customary playbook for full-backs.

The volleyed assist for Ruben Dias’ opener came quite literally out of thin air, as he made something out of nothing once again, though Newcastle's shambolic defending did help City in opening proceedings.

While you tried to digest that, Joao Cancelo skipped past two Newcastle defenders like they were never there, before smacking the ball into the top left corner on his 100th outing for the club.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to suggest that the score would have been perched at 0-0, had it not been for Cancelo's individual brilliance rescuing an otherwise sloppy first-half Manchester City performance.

Aside from those two moments of brilliance, it was Cancelo’s excellent cross-field ball to Gabriel Jesus that set the ball rolling for Raheem Sterling’s strike later on in the game.

We were also treated to his sublime cross at the back post to Bernardo Silva, who set Gabriel Jesus up for a free header, that was backed up by an imperious save by Newcastle's Martin Dubravka.

Turning up, after not turning up

This isn't quite the ‘winning ugly is a sign of Champions’ cliché, considering Manchester City did ultimately walk away with a 4-0 win at St James' Park, but the first 45 minutes were far from being a sight for sore eyes.

The Sky Blues were unusually sloppy in possession, struggling to cope with Newcastle’s high-press, and barely breached the Magpies' low-block, forgetting the concoction of João Cancelo being superhuman and the opposition’s schoolboy defending for a second.

A certain Pep Guardiola couldn’t agree more, describing the first half as 'the poorest of the season'.

The good news is, Manchester City were wide awake in the second, pacing the tempo of the contest with ruthless precision, creating chances for fun and putting the hosts to the sword. The sentiment, ‘turning up after not turning up', most definitely applies.

It is especially symbolic in the case of the two goals in the second 45 minutes; with Riyad Mahrez’s wondrous finish, Gabriel Jesus’ mesmeric assist, and Raheem Sterling’s faultless positioning indicative of three players who were far from their impeccable best and yet, delivering when it mattered.

We need to start a dialogue about this City defence

Nine goals conceded, 18 league games played.

Of course, that reads impressively in isolation.

But when you factor in the fact that Manchester City have the best defensive record in the Premier League, despite having already faced the so-called ‘big six’ as well as potential banana skins in Leicester and West Ham, context paints a picture of why this City defence need to be hailed. Expeditiously.

The stats will tell you that Newcastle didn’t pose an attacking threat, but the eye-test said another thing because Eddie Howe’s men were relentless in their pursuit to make the Sky Blues regret a visit to the north-east.

But from a defensive standpoint, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte were flawless for the most part, while Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko didn’t put a foot wrong when called upon.

Ederson’s clutch save from close range right at the death has been a recurring theme this season, saving the day for his side against Aston Villa when holding on to a 2-1 lead as well. The Brazilian’s distribution was unreal all game, as per usual, but his shot-stopping when tested doesn’t get the flowers it deserves.

And then there’s Rodri, who wasn’t his perfect self, but immense enough to give a masterclass to most number six's in Europe at the minute.

The numbers don’t lie, as no team in the league has more clean sheets than Manchester City (11).

Depth for days

The title race could potentially be decided on the final day, much like the 2018/19 Premier League season, and keeping that in mind, it certainly helps when you’ve got Manchester City’s strength in-depth.

For the majority of sides in the division, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden being on the bench screams crisis season. For Manchester City, it just means Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling slot straight into the XI.

Guess what? The Brazilian marked his return by becoming one of the only four players to have registered 10 assists in 2021, while the England international scored his fourth goal in his last six games.

Beyond the aforementioned pair, there’s Riyad Mahrez - who has started back-to-back league games for only the second time this campaign, despite being the club’s top-scorer in all competitions (11).

The Algeria star backed up his strike against Leeds United with a sumptuous volley, scoring his 50th goal for Manchester City since his arrival from Leicester in the summer of 2018.

The template for an Ilkay Gundogan game

Not that it matters when you look at the final score, but it certainly did in the first-half, as clumsiness and instability were the primary themes from a disjointed Manchester City display.

With the lesson being, in games where the opposition want to compress the pitch and cut off spaces, Ilkay Gundogan is instrumental considering he can alter the tempo of the contest to his liking while being a master of ball retention.

The German knows exactly when to play a risky pass and when to simply keep things ticking, much like David Silva. With a Newcastle side deciding to press like a pack of wolves, Gundogan’s understanding of game management by just keeping things simple is a trait that was sorely missed on Sunday.

While Kevin De Bruyne’s display in the second-half was a significant upgrade from his showing in the first, high-volume creators like him bring a major high risk, high reward factor that can be counterproductive in contests where control is the currency to avert the chaos.

Initially, this was extremely evident, with KDB trying to find the final ball and instead, conceding possession on a bunch of occasions.

Just to clarify, this isn’t a criticism of the Belgian virtuoso but more of a comparison of exactly the type of game where a midfielder that fits the Gundogan mould has to be the first name on the team sheet.

Food for thought.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra