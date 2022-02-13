Five Things We Learned: Norwich City 0-4 Manchester City (Premier League)

It was goals galore from Pep Guardiola's side ahead of their Champions League Round of 16 tie next week as Manchester City put on the show against Norwich City with a convincing 4-0 win at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

A Raheem Sterling hat-trick was the headline as the Premier League champions put the Canaries to the sword and restored their cushion at the top of the pile to 12 points ahead of Liverpool's trip to Turf Moor on Sunday.

Phil Foden was also amongst the goals as Manchester City put in yet another statement performance that sent another reminder to their title challengers as to exactly why this group has set the absolute benchmark for the rest.

While Dean Smith's side certainly threatened in the first-half in front of a rapturous home support, the visitors rode the wave as cream eventually rose the crop.

As Pep Guardiola’s men increased their unbeaten Premier League run to 15 games, here are the five things we learned from a cracking victory for the league leaders in east Anglia-

Raheem Sterling is well and truly back

Reminder: Raheem Sterling is just third in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot this season, with 10 goals to his name in the league campaign.

This just goes to show that the redemption has been in motion since December, but there are some who have seemingly been watching Manchester City in action with their eyes closed.

However, as Sterling surpassed Carlos Tevez’s hat-trick record and Didier Drogba’s goal tally in the Premier League, the world had their eyes wide open to witness a modern-day great do what he does best.

The 27-year-old’s perfect hat-trick against Norwich on Saturday was not just one by definition, but three goals that sum up exactly what makes him one of one.

The opener was an absolute scorcher and acted as a timely reminder of how devastating Sterling can be at the drop of a hat.

The second was the England international’s perfect positioning coming to the fore, as his unique instinct to be in the right place at the right time is what makes his off-the-ball intelligence one of the best in world football.

And the third was a sign of the fact that Sterling always backs himself above everything else, including an underwhelming record from the spot. But fortune favours the brave, as a rebound fell to him kindly and the boy from Brent has the heart of a lion.

Goals aside, Max Aarons’ ankles would perhaps need a check or two after the game because Raheem Sterling had him on toast in what was a masterclass in the truest sense of the term.

Phil Foden needed that goal

A mirage of injuries and being deployed in a variety of positions has meant Phil Foden is yet to explode into life this season.

The false nine role in particular lends Manchester City’s boy wonder to play quite a selfless hand, dropping deep to create overloads in midfield, taking up more withdrawn areas to get involved in build-up and generally not being as further up the pitch.

However, the 21-year-old must have breathed a sigh of relief as he bundled in his first strike since getting on the scoresheet against Brentford at the end of December.

Entering the second half of the campaign, it would be a sight for sore eyes to witness a natural goalscorer such as Foden keep the goals coming as the ability as well as the performances are undeniable.

A deserved goal capped off one of the youngster’s finest displays as a false nine this season.

Hats off to the unsung heroes

A string of changes were made by Pep Guardiola to his starting XI on Saturday as the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nathan Ake, Kyle Walker, Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan all came into his side.

The good news is that each player that came into the side can be proud of themselves.

This applies particularly in the cases of Zinchenko, Ake and Fernandinho - as Walker and Gundogan have largely been given a chance to showcase their class for a majority of games this season.

Despite only making his eighth Premier League appearance this season, the Ukrainian was perhaps Manchester City’s standout player in the first-half.

Coming in from the cold after a recent knock, Joao Cancelo was hardly missed as Zinchenko’s crossing and final ball in general was sublime for most of the contest.

Nathan Ake can take a bow as well, as the Dutchman has emerged as an able backup option this season and it is fair to say that he perhaps had a better evening than Ruben Dias in central defence.

Mopping up everything that came his way while being as surprisingly domineering as he is aerially, the former Bournemouth man is quietly having a stellar campaign.

And while Fernandinho did have two particularly shaky moments in the first-half, the seasoned vet recovered in fine fashion and for much of the contest, he was imperious, both on and off the ball.

It was lovely to see some Manchester City players that do not necessarily steal the headlines week-in, week-out, remind the world of why exactly they belong at the highest level.

We have to talk about McAtee, Delap and Kayky

For starters, let’s address James McAtee. That’s two appearances in the Premier League this season for the ‘Salford Silva’, while he recently came on against Fulham in the FA Cup.

The 19-year-old’s recent contract extension is being rewarded with an increased look-in, as it is evident that Pep Guardiola is slowly but surely integrating the young buck into the first-team, much like Cole Palmer.

It was McAtee's neat exchange with Liam Delap that eventually led to the visitors winning the penalty for the fourth goal against Norwich on Saturday.

Speaking of Delap, it is worth considering that if he did not have an injury-raved campaign, the youngster could well have been a first-team regular by now, especially due to the lack of a traditional number nine at the club.

Much like against Fulham, the Englishman looked right at home against Norwich’s intimidating centre-halves, as Delap was at his bulldozing best, eventually winning the spot-kick for Sterling’s third of the night.

And then there’s the Kayky case, which is rather surprising, as it seemed unlikely that Guardiola would hand the Brazilian his Premier League debut as early as this season - an insight into how high the ex-Fluminense winger’s ceiling could reach.

In all the cases, what was extremely telling is that the academy trio did not look out of place off the bench and most importantly, there’s nothing bigger than a Pep Guardiola co-sign.

The perfect performance before a Champions League knockout tie

Aside from the goals, one of the reasons why Norwich proved to be an excellent warm-up clash for Sporting Lisbon next week is because the Canaries' high-press and swift transitions were causing a headache to the visitors at Carrow Road.

While some may have expected the Premier League champions to walk all over Dean Smith's men from minute one, that could not have been further away from the truth.

But ultimately, the Premier League leaders battled on and their class eventually shone through as they put four past Norwich and set the tone for what will be a crucial Champions League tie in Portugal next week.

