Five Things We Learned: Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Man City (Champions League Group Stage)

Manchester City suffered a relatively strange defeat at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night, as Mauricio Pochettino’s side took away all three points on matchday two of the Champions League group stage.

The French leg of a heavyweight Group A clash went in the favour of Paris Saint-Germain, with Idrissa Gana Gueye putting the hosts ahead in the early stages with a thumping strike.

Manchester City came close to equalising on many occasions during the course of the first-half and the early stages of the second, but ultimately failed to get the ball across the line due to a mixture of poor finishing and subpar decision making in the final third.

Lionel Messi came through for his new club and scored the second goal, powering a strange victory against the English champions.

Pep Guardiola’s men were undoubtedly the better side on Tuesday night after controlling and dominating the star-studded French outfit with ease, but two clinical moves from the Parisians earned them all three points.

Here are five things we learned from Manchester City’s 2-0 defeat in Paris...

1. Not clinical enough

One - and probably Manchester City’s only - weakness since the start of last season has been their finishing, and there is no need to elaborate further, such is the widely known nature of the problem.

City were held back by their same old woes on Tuesday night, as they were simply not clinical enough in front of goal, and it was always going to backfire against an opponent with arguably the best front three in the world currently.

The visitors created 14 chances, with three of those taking them as close as one can get without scoring. With 18 shots on goal, and seven of them on target, giving the visitors an xG of 1.92 against PSG’s 0.46 in the midst of a beautifully controlled game against one of the top European powerhouses, the lack of a recognised striker hindered Manchester City’s chances of a win substantially.

There’s no doubt about City’s scoring abilities in the absence of a striker, but in such high pressure and close encounters, the lack of a clinical finisher in this extremely talented side is starkly highlighted, as it was on Tuesday night in Paris.

2. Rodrigo making a strong impression

Heading into this season, the Spaniard was still far away from convincing Manchester City fans of his abilities to fit into Pep Guardiola’s notoriously hard to master regista role.

However, the 25-year-old has started the season extremely well.

With an outstanding performance last weekend against a packed Chelsea midfield, and another brilliant day at the office against a strong PSG side, Rodri has given City fans enough to believe in.

He was excellent in all aspects of his highly demanding position on Tuesday night, and easily one of the best players on the pitch in Manchester City’s last two games.

Rodri, who started last season brilliantly, failed to maintain those levels throughout and was upstaged by a 35-year-old Fernandinho towards the end of the campaign. However, with the veteran’s understandably fading performances, Rodri looks to have finally found a way to fill the Brazilian’s shoes just in time and has more importantly left a positive impression on City fans.

3. Winger's have a difficult day at the office

Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish had a challenging outing against Paris Saint-Germain’s tight defence, as the inverted wingers failed to make a difference at the Parc des Princes.

The Algerian, who was the top performer in last season’s Champions League semi-final tie, kept trying to get past a young Nuno Mendes, sometimes with initial success, only to be led down by the frustrating lack of an end product on a night when his trickery and finishing skills were critically required.

Jack Grealish on the other side had a rare drop in performance for the first time since joining City. The Englishman constantly tried his usual elegant moves with the ball but was suffocated by Achraf Hakimi and Marco Verratti.

Grealish was troubled by constant fouls, which the referee did not pay heed to, leaving the 26-year-old extremely frustrated, resulting in a difficult day at the office.

4. Raheem Sterling struck in crossfire

Raheem Sterling failed to impress after being picked in the starting XI, largely owing to the fact that he was locked in the centre of the front three once more. The Englishman made decent runs into the box and even managed to head one chance onto the crossbar, but struggled to produce any end product - mainly due to a lack of delivery from the wings.

Going through the middle is surely not the way ahead for Sterling if Pep Guardiola wants to rekindle his 2018 form, but the former Liverpool player is surely falling out of favour in both the management and supporter sentiments.

With his contract expiring in 2023, the England international's future at the Etihad Stadium is up in the air, and following a difficult season last year and so far this season, it remains to be seen where his career goes from here.

Manchester City have seemingly thrived in attack without Raheem Sterling, who has reportedly been offered a new contract but appears unlikely to accept unless something changes dramatically.

While it remains to be seen how Pep and his coaching staff try and get the 26-year-old back firing, it is becoming more and more clear that playing Sterling up top is not a long-term solution to both City's striking problems and his struggling form.

5. Messi's love for City continues...

The Argentine opened his account for PSG on Tuesday night with a 'typical Lionel Messi goal’ in the 74th minute, securing all three points for his new club.

Messi combined with Kylian Mbappe following a surging run to the edge of Manchester City’s box, and struck a ripper into the top-right corner of Ederson’s goal.

This is the seventh time the former Barcelona player has now scored against Manchester City - the most by any player in the European competition against the Etihad club.

Pep Guardiola has also suffered at the hands of the 34-year-old in their meetings since their separation in 2012, with Lionel Messi scoring a combined tally of seven goals against Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Keeping in mind City’s flirtatious behaviour with the greatest player of all time, ever since former Barcelona management took reins in Manchester and with the club passing on the option to sign him this summer, Lionel Messi reminded the Cityzens exactly what they are missing out on.

