Five Things We Learned: Peterborough United 0-2 Manchester City (FA Cup)

Manchester City progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a comprehensive victory against Championship side Peterborough United on Tuesday evening thanks to goals from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish.

Despite being bottom-placed in the Championship, the Posh kept the visitors a run for their money and the tie remained goalless at half-time, due to a combination of poor finishing from Pep Guardiola's side and some valiant defending by Peterborough, which was acknowledged by the home wins with a raucous cheer as the whistle went.

The match livened up in the second-half for Manchester City though, with a curved shot into the bottom corner from Riyad Mahrez to open the scoring. Jack Grealish added a second as he took an inch-perfect pass from fellow England star Phil Foden in brilliant fashion and slotted the ball home.

Manchester City advance past Peterborough into the quarter-final of the FA Cup, with their upcoming opposition to be decided in Wednesday evening's draw.

Here are five things we learnt from Manchester City’s win at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday evening-

Jack Grealish in action against Peterborough on Tuesday evening. Phil Foden starred for Manchester City in their FA Cup fifth-round win.

Magical Mahrez shows he cannot keep being dropped

City’s number 26 has been left out of the starting XI on numerous occasions, despite being the team’s top scorer this campaign. Mahrez started on the bench for both the Tottenham and Everton league clashes, much to many fans’ dismay.

Mahrez has now scored a whopping 19 goals across all competitions this season - the winger’s best-ever goalscoring tally in a season bearing in mind we've just entered March. The number even tops his goalscoring exploits from Leicester City's famous league-winning 2015/16 campaign, when he totalled 18 goals.

Given the opportunity to start on Tuesday evening by Guardiola, the Algerian showed his goalscoring prowess once again, opening the scoring against a resolute Peterborough defence.

The attacker's curved shot finally broke down the hosts' blockade and allowed City to go forth and claim the win, again showing that vital dynamism that the winger brings to an already special Manchester City side.

Don’t panic, persistence is always key

This was the third consecutive game that City entered half-time with the tie all square. Yet like their previous game against Everton, patience was rewarded with a breakthrough goal.

When playing teams that sit back and defend with the majority of their players behind the ball, City have to persist and be ready to take the chance when an opportunity presents itself, just like Foden did at the weekend against Everton.

Teams such as these manage to set up a defensive unit that is so hard to break down even for Guardiola’s attacking superstars. In situations like these, not switching off is vital so that when a defensive error or guild edge opportunity arises, the team takes it ruthlessly.

City once again showed this knack of determination on Tuesday evening with the game’s opening goal from Mahrez who, when the chance in front of goal sprung up, kept his cool and calmly slotted it past Steven Benda.

It serves as a reminder to both the team and the fans that patience and persistence is required to win the toughest and most awkward of games. Rash decisions like long shots will rarely provide the breakthrough that all in blue crave when the score is unpleasing.

Kevin De Bruyne was rested against Peterborough ahead of Manchester City's crucial derby clash with Manchester United on Sunday. Oleksandr Zinchenko captained Manchester City for their 2-0 victory over Peterborough in the FA Cup on Tuesday evening.

The ghosts of Spurs continue to haunt the squad

Despite now having played two games since their disappointing home loss to Tottenham, City are yet to look their best in games against so-called weaker opposition.

Ever since the boys in blue shipped two goals from Harry Kane at the Etihad Stadium last month, the Premier League leaders are seemingly second-guessing themselves in most attacking moves as well as giving up possession far more regularly than Guardiola would like.

It is no surprise that the defeat to Antonio Conte's men a few weeks ago - a performance which has come to be rare under Guardiola in the past few seasons - has rattled the reigning top-flight champions.

Guardiola's side aren’t used to losing at the best of times, let alone with a heart-breaking last-minute goal from the player whose signature they were chasing themselves last summer.

City cannot allow the rogue result against Tottenham to plague them going forward, even less so after Tuesday's cup triumph, with the Manchester side battling on three fronts, including what is fast-becoming a close and intense title race with bitter rivals Liverpool.

The squad must regain that ruthless mentality that has seen them go on massive winning streaks in the past, which has built the foundations for their plethora of domestic silverware under Guardiola.

City have a potential future leader in Zinchenko

When it comes to captain material, City are blessed with natural leaders such as Fernandinho, Ruben Dias and Kevin De Bruyne. The win against Peterborough highlighted a new potential candidate for this position though, in Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Zinchenko was made captain on Tuesday night as a gesture of solidarity with the young defender from the club in regards to the difficult times for his home country of Ukraine.

Although the 25-year-old is always a vocal character both on and off the field within the City dressing room, many perceive the Ukrainian as still younger and not as experienced as the main body of the squad.

The win over Grant McCann's side showed that this couldn’t be any further from the truth - as Zinchenko led from the back with confidence, making several crucial tackles to protect City from conceding at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Even though it won’t be enough to dislodge Fernandinho and Dias from their captaincy roles this season, Zinchenko’s leadership did not go unnoticed on Tuesday evening and will provide Guardiola with food for thought.

Grealish should play in midfield, not on the wing

Jack Grealish’s dwindling confidence in front of goal has been no secret in recent months. The England international has often frozen when presented with shooting opportunities that teammates Phil Foden or Riyad Mahrez would arguably take without hesitation.

Tonight, was no different as the 26-year-old stalled numerous times instead of hitting the ball goalwards. This isn’t as big of an issue as it may seem, but his record-breaking price-tag is always going to attract the cynics and with them, criticism.

He managed to finally notch tonight with Manchester City’s second goal of the night and get onto the scoresheet for the first time since December, but we can’t let this blind away from harsh facts.

This problem spans from Grealish being continuously played on the left wing by Guardiola. His passing and creation of opportunities makes him far more suited to playing behind the front three in midfield.

Many assumed this would be the case after the line-up announced that Grealish, Foden and Mahrez were all playing, but it was actually Foden who dropped deep into midfield.

Foden plays far better at left-wing, having registered ten goals so far this season, many from that side of attack. In comparison, Grealish has only four goals to his name having largely operated on the left side of attack.

It doesn’t have to be one or the other when it comes to the two English internationals, rather Foden needs to claim the left-wing position while Grealish takes up an assisting role behind his compatriot.

Alongside Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish could thrive as many expected him to with the talented Belgian. The time has come for Guardiola to try the England star in midfield with the aim of creation rather than goal dependency, whereby the former Aston Villa skipper has been lacking this season.

