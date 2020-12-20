Five Things We Learned: Southampton 0-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City claimed a vital three points in a hard-fought contest down on the south coast against an in-form Southampton side.

The Blues came into this game off the back of an extremely poor home performance in mid-week but bounced back impressively with a tenacious & combative display, moving to 5th in the league. Like a broken record, City once again demonstrated their quality in a key game in direct reply to a poor one a week or two earlier.

There were moments of brilliance and exasperation in equal measure. City’s poor attacking form this season has been well highlighted and today echoed a similar theme but with one key difference. The aggression and tempo of the play was something in direct contrast to the performance in mid-week. Southampton are one of the best pressing sides in the division yet City’s build up play went unabated and led to a whole host of openings in Southampton final third. The finishing was still poor (we will get onto that later) but the side’s initiative to get into key areas was a notable improvement.

With that in mind, here is five things learned from the win at St Mary’s...

Old School Bernardo

It has been a long time since Bernardo’s exceptional campaign in the 2018/19 season. And after months of stale, bland performances from the Portuguese international, today was eerily reminiscent of the performances put forward in that title winning season. Bernardo was a constant thorn in the sight of Southampton’s backline. Hurrying and harassing the opposition, constantly providing pressure and being a central figure, along with De Bruyne, in nearly all of City’s best chances.

Together, he and De Bruyne, created seven key chances throughout the 90 minutes - equal to the entire Southampton side. Bernardo also completed four dribbles, two long balls & a solitary shot on target. The diminutive playmaker was everywhere, whether it be on the right-hand side in the first half or through the middle in the second, his involvement was persistent. The game did lend itself to his skill set, with Southampton granting a lot of space in behind, but on the balance of City’s recent showings, that space could have easily not been exploited. While one swallow doesn’t make a summer, Bernardo’s performance was a welcomed one and while he should have capped off his performance with a goal, his verticality and relentlessness was at the heart of a very dogged away performance.

The Elusive Second Goal

As stated earlier, City’s underwhelming scoring record this season has been well documented and today illustrated why. As good as it was to see the chances open up, the lack of cutting edge in those moments was frustrating to say the least. And while, on the balance of play, City arguably deserved the three points, if you do not convert your chances with more efficiency then you leave yourself open to relinquish the lead.

City had three glaring chances in the second half to put the game to bed. Bernardo’s mazy run after a great City move led to a scuffed shot. There was also the chance in the first half, after a well-worked move through the final third found Walker bombing down the right-hand side, only to over hit a lifted cross when a drilled cross on the floor into De Bruyne’s pass was the clear option.

Again, like many results this year, City’s resolute defending has got them through a tough ninety minutes. City desperately need to start killing games like this off, as they will come back to bite them more often than not throughout this season.

Stone Wall Defence

City may be struggling to convert their chances, but the same can’t be said going the other way. While under the cosh for parts of the game, City’s defence rose to the challenge to maintain their outstanding defensive record this season. With 18 clearances, 13 duels won & limiting Southampton to just four crosses completed from a total of 22, City ensured a sixth clean sheet of this season – the most in the division. Guardiola’s side have also only conceded 12 goals in their opening fourteen league games, a figure only matched by Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

The partnership between Ruben Dias & John Stones looks cemented for the intermediate future. Their commanding presence, on both sides of the ball, gave the side a much-needed base to spring board most of their attacks as well as shutting the door on nearly all of Southampton’s efforts. Furthermore, the entire City back-line grew in stature as the game wore on. Especially after a shaky start, Cancelo also impressed, with six tackles and interceptions, one clearance and one key pass. The Spaniard defended rather well and noticeably gave away fewer needless challenges near the touchline, preventing Southampton from creating any vital chances from set-pieces.

Attack the Space

Right from the off, City’s intensity looked like what we'd grown accustom to back in the 2017-19 seasons. On the ball or off it, the side looked assured in the face of a tenacious Southampton press as well as providing a handful of runs off the ball carrier to open up the necessary space. Of course, Southampton’s style lends itself to opening up space, something that is much harder against a stalwart West Bromwich Albion side, but City still needed to put in the work and willing runs to create the openings like they did for the winning goal.

The Sterling strike was a throwback to what Guardiola’s City has been known for. A cute through ball in behind the opposition defence for a player to play it across the box for another player to side foot home. Gundogan’s strike in mid-week even held a similar style to this, yet this Sterling winner was more evocative of those finishes we have seen in years gone by. The speed of play, quick movement off the ball carrier and accomplished final balls are facets of City’s attacking play we have only seen in short spells against tough opponents. Today was markedly different as the side created chances & moved effectively off the ball throughout the match.

Tempo & Game Management

Admittedly, claiming the three points does influence this, however City demonstrated a clear sense of assuredness & calmness on the ball. Rodri, who again came under stick from fans online for lack of effectiveness off the ball, did extremely well on it & for City’s build up play as a whole. The tall Spaniard completed the most passes (76) in the City side along with the highest completion percentage (92.1%) & four completed long balls. While he has many doubters, the midfielder set the tempo with his am-bipedal style and linked up exceedingly well with John Stones and Ruben Dias.

More so to this point, we know by now that Guardiola’s City continues to play out from the back and aggressively win back second balls, yet today struck a more confident tone than in recent weeks. Perhaps it was the quality of opposition and the threat they carry but City did incredibly well to manage the Saints’ press. Time will tell if this is just another spark in a simmering season or if City can continue to grind out performances before establishing a more potent & consistently clinical attacking threat.

