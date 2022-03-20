Five Things We Learned: Southampton 1-4 Manchester City (FA Cup Quarter-Final)

Manchester City booked their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup with a statement 4-1 win against Southampton at St. Mary's on Sunday afternoon.

The Premier League champions recovered from their recent league disappointment against Crystal Palace with a much-needed beating of Southampton, with goals from Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez helping the Blues get past the Saints in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Sterling - who was an unused substitute in City's goalless draw at Selhurst Park on Monday evening - got things rolling for the visitors on the south coast with a neat finish past Fraser Forster after a brilliant interception from Gabriel Jesus in the opposition area.

An unfortunate own goal by Aymeric Laporte levelled proceedings heading into the interval, before Kevin De Bruyne restored his side's lead from the penalty spot. An absolute piledriver from Phil Foden and a well-taken strike from Riyad Mahrez late on sealed the win for City.

Here are five things City Xtra learnt from City's first win of the campaign against Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

1. City break Southampton hoodoo

IMAGO / Colorsport After being held twice against the Saints in the Premier League this season, Manchester City had a point to prove to themselves ahead of the most crucial part of the campaign, with key clashes against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool coming after the international break. IMAGO / PA Images While City were far from terrible in each of their outings against Southampton this season, they failed to take their chances in front of goal and were just not at their usual, flowing best in attack whilst being rather leaky in defence. IMAGO / PA Images However, in their final fixture ahead of the international break, City showed that they were right up to the task and returned to winning ways in style with a number of inspired substitutions.

2. Pep turns to the bench

After coming under criticism for not making any changes in his side's draw against Crystal Palace earlier this week, Pep Guardiola threw Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden on before both got in on the act to put the tie to bed late on.

With Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish starting in attack for the Blues, there was fear amongst the fanbase that City would struggle to find the back of the net for the third time against Southampton this season.

However, after De Bruyne got City back in front from 12 yards, Foden scored one of his best goals of his young career as he thumped one in from distance before Mahrez bagged his 22nd goal of the campaign across all competitions

3. Phil Foden's ability is as good as unmatched

Having often had to operate down the middle in the absence of a natural striker in the first-team squad since the start of the campaign, many have questioned Phil Foden's displays in the false nine position and whether the 21-year-old would fare better by playing out on the wing.

The England international has scored 11 times and provided eight assists in 33 appearances across all competitions this season and has been one of City's most crucial players - owing to his ability to play across the front line to the level he has been operating at since he first broke into the first-team.

After collecting the ball from a misplaced pass from Kevin De Bruyne, the Stockport-born forward produced a moment of individual brilliance by hammering the ball past Forster to give his side a comfortable cushion before Mahrez added a fourth late on.

4. Grealish improving with every game

Jack Grealish has been on the end of some rather harsh criticism for largely his numbers in terms of goals and assists since his £100 million move from Aston Villa last summer.

The 26-year-old was one of City's best players in the recent derby win over Manchester City and despite struggling to make a telling impact against Crystal Palace earlier this week, Grealish produced a fine all-round performance against Southampton and generally impressed throughout the clash.

Having started the tie in the false nine position, the Birmingham-born star linked up well with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Joao Cancelo and Ilkay Gundogan

5. International break comes at a good time

Pep Guardiola said it right in his post-match press conference on Sunday - the players need to rest and not see each other's faces for a while before returning for the business end of the campaign.

With City still in the mix in the Champions League and FA Cup whilst being involved in as close a title race as any with familiar foes Liverpool, a 4-1 beating of Southampton is just the perfect way to enter the international break before a trip to Burnley in early April.

City have the quality and the experience to go on and win the treble, they just hit an unusual but expected blip in form that does come once a while in every league winning campaign for Guardiola's men.

