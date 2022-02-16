Five Things We Learned: Sporting CP 0-5 Manchester City (Champions League)

Pep Guardiola's side put Portuguese giants Sporting CP to the sword on Tuesday night with a five-star display in the Champions League last-16 first-leg.

Goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and a Bernardo Silva brace proved more than enough, as Manchester City ran riot against Sporting CP with a 5-0 win.

While the hosts started like they had nothing to lose, dominating possession and pouncing on the visitors’ clumsiness in possession, the Premier League champions responded back in ruthless fashion, making it 4-0 in the space of 44 minutes.

As Manchester City’s quality ultimately shone through against Ruben Amorim’s Sporting side, here are the five things we learned from a true masterclass from Pep Guardiola's squad in Lisbon.

Bernardo: The most complete player in the world

Watch Bernardo Silva do what he does, and put forward a convincing argument about a single box he fails to tick in his game; 11 out of 10 retorts would be blatant lies.

Once again, the Portuguese international’s sorcery against Sporting CP bordered on comically ridiculous, at times.

Bernardo’s first strike was the sign of a player who is above and beyond learning the technical side of the game. It takes a true master to picture the bounce of the ball and know exactly when to put your laces through it, let alone executing it on a Champions League night.

The second admittedly had a slice of luck to it, but is a response to those that look at goal and assist figures to discount the magnificence of the 27-year old - 10 goals in all competitions for a central midfielder isn’t too shabby.

Then there’s the tireless defensive work, as he constantly won the ball back all over the pitch, covered the space vacated by the adventurous Joao Cancelo at left-back and blocked passing lanes.

Bernardo Silva managed to do all of this, whilst also providing a key overload on the left flank, running the channel, getting on the end of through balls and emerging as a chance creator from an unfamiliar role.

You can’t judge Bernardo Silva from just one lens when there’s not a greater multi-tasker on a football pitch across the globe. Watch him in action enough and the initial statement doesn’t read like a hot take in the slightest.

Riyad Mahrez: His most well-rounded performance

Before City faced Norwich, Pep Guardiola commented on how there was still room for Riyad Mahrez to hit the heights of last season, and after the contest, the Catalan highlighted his defensive deficiencies as an area that left much to be desired.

The Algerian seemed to have taken the advice on board, as his workrate was astonishing at times against Sporting. In some instances, Mahrez tracked back as deep as City’s six-yard box just to win a tackle and set the visitors on a counter-attack.

Manchester City’s number 26 made a point of getting stuck in and regaining possession after losing the ball on the right.

On the ball, the former AFCON winner was a lot more involved than usual, as his ball-carrying was sublime throughout, leaving opposition defenders hacking him down as the only option to stop him.

The assist to set up Phil Foden’s strike was an insight into Mahrez’s self-assuredness, as he chose not to find John Stones on the overlap, instead taking on two defenders and setting his fellow left-footer up.

Of course, the Algerian skipper also found the net, taking him above the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema in the top scorers’ list in the Champions League this season (6).

This was Riyad Mahrez: the wizard and the worker on display, a privilege to witness.

Raheem Sterling, once again

Sterling’s strike against Norwich gave me a sense of déjà vu from his opener against Tottenham in the game we pretend never happened - and his screamer against Sporting was reminiscent of his iconic goal against Southampton.

To pull two belters off in back-to-back games is a sign of Raheem Sterling’s incredible consistency that is going criminally under the radar this season.

On his performance against Sporting, one aspect that stood out was how the England international put on a masterclass in off-the-ball movement once again, constantly darting behind the opposition backline and proving to be a nuisance.

The Englishman made a clever run yet again in the 44th minute to get on the end of a Joao Cancelo lobbed pass and set up his partner-in-crime to slot in his brace.

In a side where the majority of players live for the ball to feet, Raheem Sterling’s ability to be an able runner makes him Manchester City’s most unique weapon up front and perhaps, the most key as well.

But ultimately, the finer details boil down to a Raheem Sterling that is visibly loving life at Manchester City once again and you love to see it.

Phil Foden as a false nine: Getting better and better

After an encouraging display against Norwich in the unfamiliar role he has been deployed in this season, Phil Foden looked comfortable as a false 9 against Sporting once again.

Admittedly, the ‘Stockport Iniesta’ isn’t at his wondrous best in the position, but is perhaps the most selfless piece in Pep Guardiola’s jigsaw puzzle at the moment.

Against Ruben Amorim’s side, Foden was subtly causing hell for the hosts, dropping as deep as defensive midfield to outnumber the opposition in the middle of the park. Sporting’s press was rendered toothless, as the England international was causing a central overload, while breaking the lines and keeping it simple when needed.

At times, Foden switched on the afterburners and darted past the opposition midfield to progress Manchester City up the pitch without breaking a sweat, dismantling the opposition’s shape in a variety of ways while he’s at it.

This wasn’t necessarily a performance to make a compilation out of, but more to understand how it benefits the team as a whole.

To cap his unselfish display off was a strike that oozed composure, as Foden waited a slight second for the ‘keeper to dive before dinking the ball into the back of the net.

All in all, this was yet another astoundingly mature display from a player that has been entrusted as his false 9 by Pep Guardiola, and is thriving as per usual.

This wasn’t even City at their brilliant best

Manchester City were surprisingly clinical, and for the most part, a class apart.

But let’s not pretend as if Sporting did not have their fair share of the ball in the initial spells, while Manchester City were extremely sloppy in possession at times.

Mishaps like Rodri’s hospital pass spring to mind.

Pep Guardiola’s side lacked their usual sense of control and even at 2-0, it looked like the hosts could potentially find a way back in if the visitors weren’t careful.

Yet, the Premier League champions still walked away with a 5-0 rout away from home, which is just proof of how scarily complete this side is.

If that’s not a statement, what is?

