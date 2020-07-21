Five Things We Learned: Watford 0-4 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City bounced back from a terrible weekend by comfortably beating Watford at Vicarage Road. A Raheem Sterling brace was followed by goals from Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte to earn all three points for Pep Guardiola's men and put them in contention for three big team and individual milestones.

Here's what we learned from the victory...

Golden Glove on the Horizon?

Going into the game, Ederson's 14 Premier League clean sheets had him placed second in the race for this season's Golden Glove award - just one behind Burnley's excellent Nick Pope. Today's shutout draws them level, meaning that if he can prevent Norwich City from scoring at the Etihad on Sunday, Ederson will win the award - the only question being whether or not he'll share it with Pope, who faces Brighton at home on the final day.

Alternatively, if neither Pope or Ederson hit 16 clean sheets, they could both still win the award- but so could Liverpool's Alisson, who has 13 with two games still to play. Such a victory would make Ederson the first City 'keeper to claim the prize since four-time winner Joe Hart did so in 2015. Not bad for a notoriously poor defence, right?

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The Party's Still On

Apart from the League Cup, Community Shield, Foden's breakthrough, victories against Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal and the prospect of scoring over 100 Premier League goals again, City fans have had next to nothing to celebrate all season.

So it's not surprising that, in the final few weeks of the season, the supporters have become obsessed with Kevin de Bruyne's plight to break Thierry Henry's record of 20 assists in a single season. But for a while now, it's looked like it just wasn't to be. After a long and worrisome time stuck around the eighteen-assist mark, the incredible Belgian claimed his nineteenth of the campaign against Watford when his perfect cross was headed in by Aymeric Laporte.

That means that De Bruyne now only needs one assist against Norwich City to match the record, and two to break it. Today also saw him draw level with Mesut Ozil's personal best of 19 league assists in a single season. If this league season is to be remembered positively for anything by City fans, it will surely need to be this huge milestone for one of our best ever players.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

A Day For Defenders

Aymeric Laporte's header tonight was the eighth goal scored by defenders across the entire season for Manchester City, as well as being his first of the campaign. While it's clearly been his defensive presence that has been most sorely missed this year, his goal threat is also a big boost. Giving De Bruyne and Silva someone big to aim for from set pieces makes a huge difference when it comes to adding up the goals at the end of the season, as well as producing some big moments like the crucial goal against Brighton on the final day of last season.

But it was actually another defender who caught the eye today- the out-of-position Joao Cancelo. Playing at left-back, Cancelo had arguably his best game in a City shirt, rarely giving the ball away and looking electric in attack. It was the best example yet of why we paid big money for him- showing glimpses of the kind of offensive prowess that none of our other defenders are capable of. I actually think Cancelo was improved by being played on the left, as it forced him to get creative with how he attacked rather than simply smashing in crosses a la Mendy. If he can keep this up against Norwich, I wouldn't be surprised to see the Portuguese international lining up against Real Madrid next month.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Raheem's Ridiculous Restart

This evening's brace means that Raheem Sterling has scored nine goals in eight starts since the restart. I'll let that sink in.

That sensational stat only tells half the story. It doesn't take into account the pure quality of most of those goals, which include fantastic strikes against Newcastle, Liverpool, Arsenal and that hat-trick against Brighton. Today he was on it again, opening the scoring with a vicious finish that thundered into the far corner before Ben Foster could react. I will say that I'm not a fan of him on spot-kicks- while I don't know his exact conversion ratio, he certainly doesn't put away as many as he should. In fairness, it was a fantastic save from Ben Foster, and Raheem put it away anyway. I felt bad for him getting hauled off before getting his hat-trick, but we need the winger rested and ready for the Champions League next month.

(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Watford Record Continues

You have to feel sorry for Watford, who almost always find themselves on the wrong end of a hiding when they face Manchester City. Since the Hornets were promoted to the Premier League in 2015, they've lost all eleven meetings with the Blues, including defeats by scorelines of 8-0, 6-0, 6-0 and 5-0.

On the only occasion Watford went ahead across these eleven games, their lead lasted less than half an hour before a late double from City won them the match. It can't be much fun for Watford or their supporters to prepare for a game against Pep Guardiola's side- while almost every team in the league has managed at least one good result against the Cityzens at some point, Watford seem unable to get the luck.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote / POOL / AFP)

