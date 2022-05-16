Five Things We Learned: West Ham 2-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

An injury-depleted Manchester City side fought back from being 2-0 down at half-time to claim a crucial point against West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Jarred Bowen's first-half brace had Manchester City on the ropes, and looking like a first away league defeat since August was looming.

Pep Guardiola's backline - which has been plagued with fitness problems in recent weeks - has rarely looked shakier in his six-year tenure, and West Ham could have scored more than their two goals.

But Jack Grealish pulled one back just minutes after the restart, when the ball broke for him to volley home via a deflection. The scores were then levelled by an own goal from Vladimir Coufal, who panicked and headed past his own goalkeeper.

Manchester City's push for a late winner almost came to fruition, when Gabriel Jesus won a penalty with minutes to spare, but Riyad Mahrez saw his shot saved by veteran goalkeeper, Lukasz Fabianski.

The draw means Manchester City may need to win against Aston Villa to guarantee themselves the Premier League title next Sunday, provided Liverpool do not drop points in either of their final two games against Southampton and Wolves.

Here's what we learned from the penultimate game of the season - and of Manchester City's striker-less era...

Point salvaged by characterful comeback IMAGO / Pro Sports Images The last time Manchester City came from 2-0 down to rescue a draw in a Premier League game was against Burnley in 2009. The City goal scorers that day were Craig Bellamy, Kolo Touré, and Shaun Wright-Phillips. Of course, you could argue that Manchester City are not 2-0 down very often, but that means that fighting back from deficits of more than one goal is not something that comes naturally to the club in the same way that more defensively suspect teams have had to get used to. Not many Manchester City fans suspected that the half-time mountain was assailable after Jarred Bowen's one-two punch for the Hammers. But the team that came out after the break was a significant improvement on the one that started the match - Pep Guardiola's team talk had done its job. It only took a few minutes for Jack Grealish to ignite the comeback, and only the palms of Fabianski denied Manchester City all three points. It can't be underestimated just how important that result could be in terms of mentality; next time Pep Guardiola's men find themselves trailing by two in a big match, they'll have this memory as evidence that they can salvage a point again. Defensive chaos plagues City IMAGO / Action Plus Whether you want to boil it down to fatigue, individual errors or just one too many injuries, the West Ham draw was notable for being one of the worst defensive displays Pep Guardiola has ever coached in England. Whether it was Bowen being played onside for both West Ham goals, Oleksandr Zinchenko uncharacteristically passing straight to the opposition, or Fernandinho gifting Michail Antonio a glorious chance to put the game to bed, there were enough heart-in-mouth moments to fill a month's worth of games. You had to feel sorry for Aymeric Laporte, who was tasked with holding the chaos together, like Kermit the Frog minutes before showtime watching the rest of his cast throw plastic fish at each other and fall off ladders. The Spain international did everything he could to keep West Ham out, but without Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker or Nathan Aké, there was only so much within his control. That's an entire Champions League level back four unavailable thanks to fitness problems. Without question, the biggest concern ahead of the Aston Villa game is whether Pep Guardiola can get that defence solid enough to ensure a result between now and next Sunday afternoon. Winger selection proves problematic IMAGO / Colorsport It wasn't just the defence where key absences were sorely felt by Manchester City - in the forward line, though, these problems were a great deal more puzzling. With five goal contributions in the last two Premier League games between them, it was a big surprise to see neither Phil Foden or Raheem Sterling named in the starting line-up against the Hammers. Instead, Pep Guardiola went for the slower, more methodical style of Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish. While both had big moments in the game - Grealish was the only City player to score and Mahrez took the free-kick that created Coufal's own goal - it still felt as though an injection of pace wouldn't have gone amiss. Many Manchester City fans tend to prefer at least one of the quicker wingers to start in matches like these against resolute defences. The bigger question, though, was why neither player came off the bench as Manchester City battled to rescue a result. Riyad Mahrez did not have his best game, but was left on the pitch and ultimately missed the decisive penalty. I have no issue with Mahrez taking the spot-kick, though, as he's been reliable from 12 yards all season and even Kevin de Bruyne doesn't have a perfect penalty record. Tiredness taking a toll IMAGO / Action Plus While Kevin De Bruyne has been incredible in the second half of the season, and Rodri's rock-solid performances have remained consistent throughout the entire campaign, it's unreasonable to expect every Manchester City player to keep up these impossibly high standards from August all the way through to May. The best example of this is probably Joao Cancelo. Barely suffering so much as a cold all season, the PFA Team of the Year shoe-in has started 50 games for Manchester City this campaign and appeared for Portugal too. That intense schedule has, unsurprisingly, left the full-back looking like the minutes are catching up to him. Only three of his 14 goal contributions came after Christmas, and his booking against Atletico Madrid for a tired lunge left him unavailable for the first leg of the Real Madrid tie, when his absence was extremely costly. It's no more than should be expected. After all, asking any human being - even a top athlete - to work so hard for nine straight months is bound to end with them running out of steam. If any lesson can be learned from this, it's surely that we need at least one more full-back in the squad for next season, to give our current starters more opportunities to rest. A draw isn't a disaster IMAGO / Sportimage

At the end of the day, getting a point from the London Stadium is far from the end of the world. It would have been nice to all but seal the title against West Ham, of course.

Having been 2-0 down, though, it ultimately feels like Manchester City have earned a point rather than dropped two. Now Liverpool will have to win both of their last two matches and hope City slip up at home to 13th-place Aston Villa - who have long been safe from relegation and have no way to qualify for Europe next year.

That's not to say the Villa game will be easy. They have several excellent players and a tactically shrewd manager, so City will doubtless have to work for their title. But the Manchester side have history in their corner: all three times that they've been in the Premier League title race on the final day, they've ended it lifting the trophy.

Big names like Sergio Agüero, Vincent Kompany, Samir Nasri, Edin Dzeko, Pablo Zabaleta and Riyad Mahrez have produced vital goals to ensure Manchester City kept their nerve and got the necessary three points.

Thanks to the fightback against West Ham, the title is still in Manchester City's hands - and there's every reason to believe that a final-day victory could win the league for Pep Guardiola's side once again.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube