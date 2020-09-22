Five Things We Learned: Wolves 1-3 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City began the season well by recording a hard-fought away victory over a formidable Wolves side. Pep Guardiola’s injury-laden team looked comfortable heading into half time courtesy of goals by Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden, but the Blues’ 2-0 lead was halved by Raul Jiménez in the second half, before Gabriel Jesus wrapped up the win in stoppage time.

Whilst City emerged victorious at Molineux, the Blues were perhaps fortunate to only concede once given the volume of chances Wolves were afforded early in the second half, and had Nuno Santo's team been more clinical then we could be sat here discussing a very different outcome to the match. However, defensive frailties aside, there were plenty of positives to take back to Manchester.

Here are five things that we learned from Monday night’s victory...

Promising Debut for Ake

Considering that the Wolves fixture was Nathan Aké’s first game in Manchester City blue, I thought his performance was very impressive, and the reported £40 million fee looks to be great business from Txiki Begiristain. Throughout the game, Aké displayed many of the qualities that prompted City to sign the Dutchman - composed in possession, a commendable attitude, battled admirably, and although there is certainly room for improvement, particularly with his positioning, his debut could not have gone much better.

Aké fitted in seamlessly against Wolves and following his solid debut, I think it is fair to say that he deserves to keep his place when Aymeric Laporte returns. However, I would not be against seeing the versatile Dutchman positioned at left-back to accommodate both players, and given Manchester City’s problems with the position, that might not be a bad idea.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A Winning Start

Many Manchester City fans headed into the game fearing the worst. Wolves are of course a very good side that beat Pep Guardiola's team twice last year, however, these fears were somewhat unwarranted. With several important players missing such as Sergio Aguero and Aymeric Laporte, City had to play very well against the West Midlands outfit to secure the three points, and they certainly did.

Whilst City did look somewhat shaky at the back in the second half, the positives far outweighed the negatives. Perhaps surprisingly, Manchester City established a high tempo from the outset, and the Blues maintained this velocity throughout what turned out to be a rather comprehensive first-half performance. Wolves came out much stronger after the break, but aside from 15-minutes early in the second half, City dominated much of the game. With several tough fixtures on the horizon, City getting off to a winning start was of paramount importance.

(Photo by NICK POTTS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Defensive Issues Remain

As previously stated and maybe I’m just being pessimistic but, even though Manchester City won the game, I thought that the defence did look very susceptible at times. Benjamin Mendy expectedly struggled against Adama Traore, Rodri’s lack of mobility was often evident, whilst John Stones was occasionally caught ball-watching. Wolves managed 10 shots against City and if Nuno’s side had been more clinical then the complexity of the game would have been completely different. City will surely bring in a much-needed centre half before the transfer window closes and the importance of recruiting that top-class central defender cannot be understated.

Conversely, however, there were certainly defensive positives to take from the game. John Stones, despite a few errors, had one of his best performances in a long time - he was strong aerially, comfortable in possession and did well to contain the dangerous Raul Jiménez for most of the match, Ake looked very comfortable, whilst Kyle Walker continued his excellent form as he scarcely put a foot wrong all night.

(Photo by Nick Potts - Pool/Getty Images)

The De Bruyne Show Continues

Kevin De Bruyne is the best player in the league – everyone knows this, and the Belgian superstar as expected, picked up exactly where he left off as he opened the scoring within just 20 minutes at Molineux. Following his opener, De Bruyne was at the heart of City’s attacks and throughout the game - De Bruyne remarkably registered two goal contributions, four shots on target and created six chances.

Now that David Silva has left the club, De Bruyne’s attacking importance and influence have grown, and the Belgian will play an integral role in Manchester City’s quest to regain the Premier League title.

(Photo by Nick Potts - Pool/Getty Images)

Phil Foden: The Future is Now

Since he first came to prominence in 2017, Phil Foden has often been touted as being ‘one for the future’ and ‘the next David Silva’, but now, Foden is no longer a youth prospect - he is a key component of the Manchester City squad. Not once at Molineux did Foden look out of place nor has he done for a long time. Furthermore, the England international has been in fine form recently, notably proving key in City’s defeats of Liverpool and Real Madrid, and hopefully, Foden’s good form continues.

Although most of Foden’s appearances have come from the bench, in Foden’s 33 City starts, he has recorded 12 goals and 10 assists, and this formidable return simply evidences Foden’s ever-growing effectiveness within the City set-up. Foden is bound to be afforded more game time following Silva’s departure, and I believe that Foden will soon establish himself as one of the most exciting and prolific midfielders in the league.

Watch this space.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

