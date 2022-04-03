Manchester City weren't second in the table for long as a victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon saw them easily reclaim top spot in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's men knew that only a win would keep them at the top of the table for another week, but Kevin De Bruyne settled the early nerves with a fine strike in just five minutes.

De Bruyne was involved again in the second goal, setting away Raheem Sterling down the right wing, who cut it back smartly for Ilkay Gundogan to rifle home.

The result was never really in doubt and means City retain their slim one-point lead over Liverpool going into the final eight games of the league season.

Here are five things City Xtra learnt from a solid return to action at Turf Moor for the Blues-

1. Sterling inspires crucial win

There have been claims from some sections of the Manchester City support that Raheem Sterling shouldn't play on the right, but he set up both goals as City raced into a comfortable half-time lead.

There have been claims from some sections of the Manchester City support that Raheem Sterling shouldn't play on the right, but he set up both goals as City raced into a comfortable half-time lead.

The first was an intelligent knock back to De Bruyne and the second showcased his raw pace and ability to pick out a pass at speed. In a game where City's other two forwards in Phil Foden and Jack Grealish struggled to leave much of a mark, Sterling was key to unlocking the Burnley defence and made sure the home side couldn't hold out for a point. The winger now has twelve goal contributions in his last fifteen league starts - numbers that certainly justify him keeping his place in the side as we enter the most crucial stage of the season.

2. Midfielders in fine goalscoring form

A crucial reason Manchester City got away with operating without a natural striker down the middle for large parts of the previous campaign is the shooting talent in the midfield.

Last term, it was Ilkay Gundogan who stepped up to bag the goals when others struggled. He scored again on Saturday against the Clarets - a finish reminiscent of that astonishing run of goalscoring form last winter - to double City's lead.

Kevin De Bruyne has really tied on his shooting boots in the second half of this campaign, too. His nine goals since December have been a big part of the reason why City have held on to top spot despite having no recognised number nine.

Pep Guardiola's side are about to play twice each against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool, two teams who have the defensive ability to mark forwards out of the game. Could Saturday's scoresheet be a sign that City will need their midfielders in amongst the goals to get through the next four matches unscathed?

3. Ake offers options for Pep

Nathan Ake has been widely recognised as the fourth choice centre-back at the Etihad Stadium pretty much since the moment he walked through the door at Manchester City.

But thanks to injuries to Ruben Dias and John Stones, the Netherlands international partnered Aymeric Laporte at the heart of defence against Sean Dyche's men and did not a timely opportunity to prove his worth yet again to Guardiola.

His aggressive, confident display will have given the Manchester City manager something to think about ahead of what is likely to be a season-defining period for the Blues in the coming weeks.

Should Stones or Dias come back in as soon as they're ready or has Ake earned a chance to feature against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool?

There's something to be said for continuity; Laporte and Ake seemed to form a good partnership against Burnley, with the former leading the line and the latter sweeping up every opposition attack.

It's just a question of how often Pep is willing to go with two left-footed centre-halves in the same game.

4. Golden Glove race hots up

With eight league games to go, the Brazilian goalkeepers at the top of the league are neck-and-neck in the battle for the Golden Glove.

Ederson and Liverpool's Alisson both sit on seventeen clean sheets after claiming respective 2-0 wins over Burnley and Watford this weekend, leaving a possible total of 25 for each on the cards.

The City shotstopper could become the third player ever to claim the Premier League Golden Glove award three seasons in a row, after Pepe Reina and Joe Hart, while Alisson edged the 28-year-old in 2019.

In fact, Ederson has already surpassed the 16 clean sheets he managed the first time he won the award. And of course, more shutouts like the one against Burnley can't possibly hurt City's title charge.

But will they come with the same back four that played on Saturday or will the likes of John Stones, Ruben Dias and possibly even Oleksandr Zinchenko return to the mix in the weeks to follow?

5. Bernardo or Gundogan?

Kevin De Bruyne has made himself as undroppable as City have grown used to with 15 goals and assists in his last seventeen appearances across all competitions for the league leaders.

For a midfielder, those stats are too good to leave on the bench when you're about to face one of the most gruelling runs, at least on paper, arguably in the history of the club. It's down to Guardiola now to decide who partners the Belgian in the other number eight position.

There are arguments for two players: Ilkay Gundogan, captain in the absence of Fernandinho and scorer of so many big goals, and the tireless and silky-touched Bernardo Silva. Both have a claim to play and both would have a right to be disappointed if they're left on the bench.

I'd be tempted to predict that Gundogan will start against Atletico in the first-leg of City's Champions League quarter-final tie, where the Blues will expect to dominate possession, while Bernardo's defensive contribution and workrate will be favoured against hard-pressing Liverpool next weekend.

Then again, Gundogan has a penchant for goals against the top Premier League sides and that could swing it in his favour against City's title rivals at the Etihad Stadium in what has all the makings of a titanic battle whose result is likely to have major implications on where the trophy lands in May.

It seems to be on a knife's edge as we stand. Of course, there is another option- one that involves all three playing, should Guardiola opt to set up a false nine system. Whatever the Catalan does, it is guaranteed to have a chunk of the fanbase disagreeing...

