Five Things We Learnt From Manchester City's Draw With Newcastle United

Manchester City travelled up North hoping to keep up their 100% record in the Premier League against Newcastle but in the end they done well to get just the one point with the game ending 3-3 after City found themselves 3-1 down.

Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring in the opening five minutes but Newcastle responded excellently with goals from Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson to make it 2-1 at half-time.

Manchester City players did not react well to Newcastle stopping counter-attacks IMAGO / PA Images

A fantastic Kieran Trippier free-kick ten minutes into the second-half made it 3-1 but Pep Guardiola's side responded well with quickfire goals from Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva to draw them level.

What did we learn from the thrilling encounter?

1) Manchester City need to keep hold of Bernardo Silva

Silva has been the centre of a lot of transfer speculation with Barcelona making him one of their main targets this summer and the Portuguese had his head turned by the Spanish giants. He was on the bench for the first two Premier League games but Guardiola gave him the nod today and Silva showed why it was a good decision. Starting on the wing he found Gundogan with a cross for the opening goal and made a smart run to score the equaliser rescuing a point for his side. It would be disastrous if City decided to sell him this late on in the window as he is so important to this free-flowing attacking side.

2) Manchester City have to start playing to Haaland's strengths more

Haaland managed managed to get on the scoresheet again getting his third goal of the season but it was more of a scruffy goal as Ruben Dias nodded it down to him at the back post and the Norwegian's first time finish beat Nick Pope. Shortly after his goal Kevin De Bruyne found him with a through ball showcasing his frightening pace and it was a carbon copy of the second goal against West Ham. Unfortunately for City Pope denied Haaland this time around but that was the only time the striker was found with a pass in-behind. His pace is deadly and when a game is open the Premier League Champions need to utilise it more as no defender will be able to keep up with him.

3) Gundogan is showing his best form yet again

Everyone thought Gundogan started the opening game against West Ham due to the transfer rumours surrounding Silva but he has proved that to not be the case. In the opening game he set up the chance that won the penalty for the first goal, against Bournemouth he opened the scoring with an emphatic finish and today against Newcastle he done the same sneaking in the box to clinically finish putting the Champions 1-0 up. The German, who was linked with a move away himself, has recently been named new club captain and he looks set to be a vital goal threat throughout the season just like he has been in the past.

4) Kyle Walker may need some competition sooner rather than later

Ever since Walker joined City for £50 million from Spurs he has been a important figure making the right-back spot his own however that may start to become an issue. At 32-years-old he still has his blistering recovery pace to help the defence but he was blown apart by Allan Saint-Maximin against Newcastle and his creativity was non-existent which was emphasised by his poor cross in at the end when City were looking for a winner. Cancelo was brought in to compete with him but he made the left-back spot his and now has Sergio Gomez as his understudy. Guardiola may have to look into doing the same for Walker soon as he is the only senior right-back at the club.

5) Guardiola needs to use his bench

With 25 minutes to go the game was even and Manchester City looked much more likely to get the winner than Newcastle did. Guardiola had Sergio Gomez, Kalvin Phillips, Cole Palmer, Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez sat on his bench ready to come on to change the game. However he only used one of his five substitutes available to him and that was forced as Nathan Ake had to leave the pitch due to an injury. Fresh legs may have won City the game especially with Newcastle looking leggy towards the end.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: