Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 5-0 Norwich City (Premier League)

Manchester City returned to action at the Etihad Stadium with a five-goal thumping of Daniel Farke’s Norwich side as the defending champions shrugged off the cobwebs and got back to their sizzling best on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s men started with brilliant energy and were instantly rewarded with a goal after seven minutes courtesy of a Norwich deflection at the end of Gabriel Jesus' cross.

The Cityzens built their confidence following the opener and upped their tempo as the clock ticked on. Jack Grealish, who made his home debut for City, scored soon at the end of another Gabriel Jesus cross and opened the flood gates to a five-goal blockbuster show.

A complete team performance at a buzzing Etihad led to a five-goal riot against the Canaries who fell victim to a Manchester City side at its fluent best.

This performance will prove to be a massive confidence booster for the entire City squad who were expected to have a slow start this season.

Pep Guardiola’s wake up call demanding energy from his players in a recently emerged training video seems to have worked wonders, proven by the scoreboard on Saturday afternoon.

A goal-fest at the Etihad after a three-game goalless horror streak will come as a respite for City fans ahead of a challenging few months of the 2021/22 season.

Here are five things we learned from City’s magnificent victory against Norwich-

Fans back at the Etihad Stadium

After a long hiatus from a full crowd Etihad on Premier League matchdays due to obvious reasons, it feels great to have fans back in the City of Manchester Stadium after more than a year.

A sea of sky blue is exactly what Pep Guardiola's men needed after a disappointing loss against Tottenham and the presence of a 50,000+ crowd spurred them on towards victory against the Canaries.

Fans at the Etihad were buzzing throughout the game, and an amazing Blue Moon rendition started it all for them as they enjoyed their favourite team’s sizzling performance on the freshly-laid Etihad pitch. Guardiola’s men did not disappoint and put on a performance worth every penny with the massive score-line.

Jesus and Laporte impress on return

Gabriel Jesus started on the right side of City’s attack and was sensational for the Blues on Saturday. He was deservedly awarded the Man of the Match award following his heavy involvement in three of City’s goals with his sizzling crosses.

Jesus has always shined as a winger and he further fuelled the discussion with an impressive performance at right-wing which won City all three points and fetched him a hat-trick of Premier League assists.

The Brazilian is open to a move away from the Etihad Stadium, but has been helpless so far due to a dearth of suitors. However, if he were to stay this season, Pep Guardiola could use him on the right in addition to his natural position.

Jesus has always impressed on the flanks and some of his best performances have come in a wider role. Based on his form against the Canaries, Jesus will be eager to step his game up by adding a lot more consistency during the times of his uncertain future.

Aymeric Laporte started the game alongside Rúben Dias in the absence of John Stones. The Spain international is one of the few Man City stars looking for a fresh challenge but chances of him leaving City are looking bleak due to the poor financial conditions of potential suitors.

Nevertheless, the exceptional defender who lost his place to Stones last year got a brilliant opportunity to establish himself as a starter this season and he took it with open arms.

Laporte put on an impressive performance against Norwich and reminded everyone of his brilliance. In addition to his strong defensive display, the 27-year-old got himself on the scoresheet for City after he tucked in İlkay Gündoğan's corner with a calm and composed finish.

Grealish completes fantastic home debut

City’s British record-breaking signing Jack Grealish made his home debut at the Etihad Stadium against Norwich City on Saturday. The Englishman started on the left-wing, his usual position at Aston Villa, and was a constant threat for the Norwich defence.

To his luck, Grealish scored on his home debut as he tucked in Jesus’ cross in an unusual manner, but the credit goes to him for being at the right place at the perfect time for City’s second goal of the afternoon.

The Etihad crowd witnessed their new number ten in action and cheered him on with every touch of the ball. Fans were treated to Grealish’s trademark celebration after his first direct goal involvement for his new team and surely just one of many more to come.

City's makeshift left-back story continues

João Cancelo started at left-back for the first time this season but certainly not for the last by the looks of it. The Portugal international replaced Benjamin Mendy at the left after the Frenchman's shambolic performance last weekend.

The 27-year-old slotted into the left-back position for a large part of the previous campaign due to the absence of a recognised left-back bar Mendy, and his name on the team sheet at left-back only highlighted City's left-back issues as they look to head into another season without a top left-back.

City have deferred their plans for a new left-back by a year but nevertheless, Cancelo’s impressive performance on Saturday gave encouraging signs for the season ahead.

Cole Palmer is next in line

Manchester City's academy is in its golden era with a host of talented youngsters waiting to burst onto the scene if given a chance. Stockport-born Phil Foden is one such example who has risen up the ranks and made his breakthrough into the first-team setup. Not far behind is another childhood City fan Cole Palmer, who came off the bench on the 70th minute against Norwich.

It was reported earlier this year that Palmer will be much more involved with the first team this season and it has turned out to be true. The 19-year-old impressed the onlookers during his short 20-minute cameo, and will learn a lot of things in a dressing room full of talented superstars.

If he grabs the opportunity with strong dedication, he is sure to be next in line to break into Guardiola's senior team alongside fellow academy scholar Phil Foden.

