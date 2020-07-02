Foden and Garcia return! - Manchester City vs Liverpool (Team News)

Manchester City tonight welcome the newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium - as they look to carry some form over from their recent 2-0 win in the FA Cup. This game may not have the same intensity as usual, but it's a good chance to lay down a marker for next season.

So here's how Pep Guardiola's lines up for this one...

-----

In goal, Ederson resumes his duties in between the sticks after his regular cup break at the weekend. At right-back, Kyle Walker keeps his place after some impressive recent performances. Benjamin Mendy, after a much improved display on Sunday, resumes at left-back. In central defence, Aymeric Laporte is partnered by youngster Eric Garcia - who has fully recovered from his head injury.

In defensive midfield, Rodri will have hard work on his hands, containing the relentless pressing of Liverpool's midfield. Kevin De Bruyne, who is surely the first name on the team-sheet, plays alongside Ilkay Gundogan in the number eight role.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Up front, Phil Foden returns from injury to play on the left-wing. Raheem Sterling will once again lock horns with his former club on the right, with Gabriel Jesus leading the line in Agüero's absence.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra