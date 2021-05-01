Gabriel Jesus AND Sergio Agüero up-front! - Crystal Palace vs Manchester City (Team News)

Manchester City travel to take Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace, just six points away from regaining the Premier League title.

Manchester City travel to take Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace, just six points away from regaining the Premier League title. In the previous meeting between the sides, a John Stones brace helped the Blues to a 4-0 win.

Here's how Pep Guardiola's lined up today...

In goal, Ederson made a few decent saves to keep out PSG's superstars in midweek, and he'll face a similar threat from Wilfried Zaha today.

At right-back, Joao Cancelo switches from the left to his more natural sides, with Benjamin Mendy coming in at left-back. In the centre-back pairing, last Sunday's Carabao Cup winner Aymeric Laporte is partnered by Nathan Aké.

The captain Fernandinho wasn't needed against Paris, but his experience to pull his team over the line is needed for this one. Next to him it looks like Rodri also keeps his place. In what looks like a 4-4-2 on paper, Raheem Sterling and Ferran Torres will be operating from the wings.

That means there are two natural strikers today, with Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Agüero playing from the off.

